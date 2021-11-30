McPherson Foundation boss to Engage Namibians on LGBTQIA+ rights

WINDHOEK, NOV 30 – Award-winning philanthropist and founder of the McPherson Foundation, Tony McPherson has pledged to engage with various youth organisations as well as Namibian President Hage Geingob on LGBTQIA+ rights in the country when he visits during Namibia Pride Week 2021 currently taking underway he said Tuesday.

McPherson said: “African countries are making headway on basic human rights, such as same-sex marriage, with South Africa legalizing it in 2006 and Botswana following suit 15 years later, by legalizing same-sex marriage. With all the advancements the world has seen in the past 21 years, and during my life, it is astounding that the Namibian government is looking to undo the progress made through shocking statements and actions against the LGBTIQA+ community.”

The award-winning philanthropist (who has received a Forbes 30under30 fellowship in the USA, and a Youth Entrepreneur of the Year Award through SMESA in 2018 and 2019.

During his stay in Namibia for Pride, he will be travelling with Mr Gay World, Louw Breytenbach; and will hope to be engaging with President Hage Geingob and various youth organisations on LGBTQIA+ rights in the country, according to a press release sent out earlier today. – musa@namibiadailynews.info