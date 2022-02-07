Trending Now
Home NationalCrime Masked Robbers Flee With N$162 000 at Maerua Mall
Masked Robbers Flee With N$162 000 at Maerua Mall
Crime

Masked Robbers Flee With N$162 000 at Maerua Mall

February 7, 2022

WINDHOEK, FEB 8 – Police are looking for four suspects who believed to be involved in a robbery that occurred on Monday morning and resulted in two business partners being dispossessed of N$ 162 000 at Maerua Mall. In a NamPol update, the police said that a 27-year-old Namibian female together with her colleague, a Cuban national, had arrived at Maerua Mall around 10h23 with the sole purpose of depositing money for their business/company.
“The complainant had N$162 000.00 cash in her possession, and while they walked toward the Mall’s entrance from the parking, and upon entry into the Mall, they suddenly got attacked by four (4) male suspects armed with a pistol and robbed them off the money.”
In addition, a suspect fired one shot during the scuffle that ensued. The crime scene has since been attended by the Police and investigations have commenced.
“However, the suspects are unknown and remain at large at this stage. According to the complainant, the suspects wore hoodies and black masks which covered their faces and thus made in impossible for the victims to identify them.” – info@namibiadailynews.info

Post Views: 152
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Man on the run after allegedly raping daughter

July 9, 2018

Gochas murder case postponed to July

June 11, 2018

Khashoggi body not found yet: Turkish FM

October 29, 2018

Six dead in highway shooting in central Mexico

December 5, 2018

Man shot by policeman

October 14, 2018

South Africa’s Zuma returns to court, pleading not...

May 26, 2021

Gunmen shoot 13 people dead at family party...

April 20, 2019

Brazil’s ex-President Michel Temer charged for corruption in...

March 29, 2019

Man found naked and burned behind Gammams riverbed

September 24, 2018

Ruling in judge recusal from cop trial expected...

April 4, 2018