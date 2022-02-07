Masked Robbers Flee With N$162 000 at Maerua Mall

WINDHOEK, FEB 8 – Police are looking for four suspects who believed to be involved in a robbery that occurred on Monday morning and resulted in two business partners being dispossessed of N$ 162 000 at Maerua Mall. In a NamPol update, the police said that a 27-year-old Namibian female together with her colleague, a Cuban national, had arrived at Maerua Mall around 10h23 with the sole purpose of depositing money for their business/company.

“The complainant had N$162 000.00 cash in her possession, and while they walked toward the Mall’s entrance from the parking, and upon entry into the Mall, they suddenly got attacked by four (4) male suspects armed with a pistol and robbed them off the money.”

In addition, a suspect fired one shot during the scuffle that ensued. The crime scene has since been attended by the Police and investigations have commenced.

“However, the suspects are unknown and remain at large at this stage. According to the complainant, the suspects wore hoodies and black masks which covered their faces and thus made in impossible for the victims to identify them.” – info@namibiadailynews.info