Masisi lifts restrictions on international travels.

Windhoek, Nov 6-Botswana President Dr. Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi today approved the lifting of international travel restrictions in a phased manner starting from the 9th of November 2020, and extending to the 1st of December 2020, covering the 14 points of entry as follows :

On the 9th of November 2020, Air travel will resume at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport in Gaborone, Kasane International Airport and Maun International Airport. . On the 1st of December 2020, Ground Crossing will resume at the commercial border points of Kazungula road, Kazungula ferry, Ngoma, Ramokgwebana, Martin Drift, Ramatlabama, Tlokweng, Mamuno, Pioneer and Muhembo. Furthermore, international air travel will resume on the 1st of December 2020 at Phillip G. Matante international Airport in Francis Town.

The President has announced that all travelers arriving in Botswana should meet the following requirements :

a. A valid 72 hours PCR test from time of departure.

b. Screen for COVID-19 symptoms upon entry into Botswana.

C. Symptomatic clients upon arrival will be required to undertake mandatory testing and possible Isolation and or quarantine as per section 76 (1)(2) and 80 of the public health act of 2013.

d. Traveller will be required to remain in contact with the local health authority for the period of 14 days doing self-monitoring.

e. Returning citizens and residents not meeting the requirement wil undergo 14 days mandatory quarantine and testing at their own cost (as assessed by local authority).

f. Non-Citizen travelers not meeting the requirements will NOT be allowed entry into Botswana.

g. Travelers exiting Botswana are expected to comply with the travel regulations of the destination country at their own expense.

“The remaining points of entry will be considered in due course subject to disease burden and hormonization with other neighbouring countries” he concluded .

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info