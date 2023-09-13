Manhunt Underway: Namibian Police Seek Two Suspects in Katutura Robbery-Murder

By Lylie Happiness

WINDHOEK, Sept. 13 — The Namibian Police Force, specifically the Serious Crime Investigations Sub-division in the Khomas Region, is reaching out to the public for assistance in locating two individuals: Mathew Ikeninge, also known as Kambalantu, and Aktofel Likius, also known as Sixa. These individuals are wanted in connection with a murder and robbery case with aggravating circumstances that took place on Monday, September 11, 2023, at approximately 23:00 at Katutura Central Shops.

Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi has provided details about the incident, stating that it is alleged that the suspects launched an attack during the robbery, targeting a security guard. The victim was held at gunpoint, robbed of his cell phone, and tragically shot during the incident. Following the attack, the victim was rushed to the hospital, where, sadly, he succumbed to his injuries upon arrival.

In the pursuit of justice and to ensure the safety of the community, the Namibian Police Force is urging anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mathew Ikeninge (Kambalantu) and Aktofel Likius (Sixa) to come forward. Providing information that leads to the apprehension of these suspects is crucial in advancing the investigation.

If you have any information that could assist in this case, please contact Sergeant Sakaria at 0814815655 or reach out to the nearest police station. Your cooperation can play a vital role in helping law enforcement authorities bring those responsible to justice and contribute to the safety and security of the community.