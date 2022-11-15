Man shot trying to break into flat

By Lylie Happiness

Oshakati, 15 Nov. – Police in Oshana region have arrested a 29-year-old male who allegedly tried to break into government flats at Oshakati East around 03h00 on Tuesday.

According to Inspector Thomas Aiyambo it is alleged that around 03h00 at Erf. 072 government flat Oshakati East, it’s alleged that a Namibian male was shot with a pistol once on the left arm as he and an accomplice were trying to break into one of the flats.

He was allegedly shot by one of the complainant’s neighbours after he tried to attack him. The suspect was arrested and taken to Oshakati state hospital for treatment under police guard. He is reported to be in good condition. His alleged accomplice managed to flee and is still at large.