Man Killed as Two Trucks Collide near Karibib

By Foibe N Paavo

Swakopmund

TWO haulage trucks collided head-on this morning at about 05h00 between Karibib and Okahandja, approximately 34 kilometres from Karibib.

According to a report by police Inspector Iileni Shapumba, the Scania truck with Reg. No. N598OH, which was traveling from Walvis Bay to Okahandja collided with an Iveco truck with Reg. No. N 19721 WB.

The driver of the Scania truck, a Namibian male, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. He was identified as Abraham Angula (69 years of age). His body was taken to Karibib state morgue. His next of kin has been informed of the death.

The driver of the Iveco truck, who was traveling from Botswana to Walvis Bay, was identified as 44-years-old Kainizwi Andeleu, a Namibian male.

According to the MVA incident report provided by Inspector Shapumba, Andeleu sustained moderate injuries and was taken to Usakos State Hospital for medical treatment.

Police investigations are continuing.