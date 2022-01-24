Man Escapes Death After Altercation With Taxi Driver

MONDESA, JAN 24 – An argument with a taxi driver almost cost a 45 year old male his life when he was struck by an unidentified object in the head that left him unconscious. The incident occurred on Friday, 21/01/2022 at about 23:30, in Tulinawa Suburb after Collin Peters had a heated argument with the taxi driver who had driven him home.

According to a police report, “the victim was allegedly assaulted with an unknown object while waiting for his daughter to bring him taxi money. Shortly after he paid the taxi fare, the Taxi driver allegedly gave change, got into his vehicle and drove with an unidentified object which he used to assault the victim on the head leaving him unconscious.”

Peters was rushed to Cottage Private hospital in serious condition by his family members before he was transferred to Roman Catholic hospital, in Windhoek. According to Nurses, the victim suffered a skull fracture. Police investigations and tracing of the suspect are ongoing.

In Oshikuku at a Bar at Elim. Omusati region a Namibian male suspect hit a 28 years old Namibian male complainant with a glass on the head and as a result, the victim sustained an open wound. During the melee, the complainant lost one x Samsung phone, a power bank and a cell phone charger, all valued at N$1050-00. No recovery of the items was made and the suspect is not arrested yet as police are still investigating.

Last Saturday in Nomtsuob, Tsumeb at around 05h00 in Nomtsoub location Herold Nawatiseb, aged 45, Namibian male was found laying with a stabbed wound on his right side of his stomach. He was taken to Tsumeb hospital but upon arrival, was declared dead by the Doctor. “The suspect is unknown therefore no arrest has been made. Next of kin are informed. Police investigation in ongoing.”

In the same location, at around 04h00am two Namibian male suspects aged 32 and 25, were arrested after it is alleged that they stabbed a 32 years old Namibian male victim (Police officer) several times all over his head and as result, the officer sustain serious injuries.

“He is currently admitted at Tsumeb hospital in a stable condition. Police investigation continues,” read a police report.

In an unrelated incident in Onguindi area Kamdescha policing jurisdiction, Kunene region, two suspects aged 29 and 34 were arrested after they allegedly hunted an Oryx with a spear and dogs, without the permit. The value of the Oryx was established at N$ 4 500 and police investigations continue. – musa@namibiadailynews.info