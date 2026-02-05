Malaysia to implement targeted screening against Nipah infection

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 5 — Malaysia will conduct targeted screening on travelers from high-risk countries at all international entry points as a preventive measure to curb the potential spread of the Nipah virus in the country, Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said.

While the measure has not yet been recommended by the World Health Organization, Malaysia is adopting a proactive approach to ensure that the country’s level of preparedness and public confidence in the national healthcare system remain at an optimal level, Dzulkefly told a media briefing on the sidelines of the national-level World Cancer Day 2026 celebration here on Wednesday.

“This screening is one of the precautionary measures to prevent and enable early detection of any possible infection,” he said.

In the context of infectious disease control, preventive measures must be implemented based on the principle of layered control, which includes continuous monitoring, early detection, contact management, preparedness of healthcare facilities and effective risk communication, he added. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

