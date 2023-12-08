Trending Now
Education

Malaysia Education Fair in Windhoek Signals Brighter Futures for Namibian Students

December 8, 2023

Staff Reporter

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, December 8 – Malaysia and Namibia are on the brink of enhancing their collaboration in the education sector, aiming to cultivate global understanding and cooperation. The Acting High Commissioner of Malaysia to Namibia, Datuk Dr. Mohamad Rameez Yahaya, highlighted this potential during the recent Malaysia Education Fair held in Windhoek, the Namibian capital.

Dr. Yahaya underscored the mutual benefits of this collaboration, emphasizing the empowerment of youth, knowledge exchange, cultural understanding, and economic development as key areas of potential growth. He also praised Malaysia’s reputation for innovative education and the rich cultural diversity offered by its academic institutions.

The education fair, organized by SEGi University & Colleges in collaboration with Aimers Axle Malaysia and NP World Investment (a local company), attracted nearly 50 potential students eager to explore educational opportunities in Malaysia. This initiative marks a significant step towards fostering closer ties between the two nations and promoting a brighter future through education.

