Malaria outbreak kills 19 in Myanmar last year

YANGON, Dec. 19 -- A total of 19 people died of malaria in Myanmar last year, according to the Ministry of Health and Sports on Thursday. In 2018, 76,518 malaria infection cases were registered in Myanmar, showing a sharp drop of mortality rate, compared to the past years. The national strategic plan for malaria elimination (2016-2030) has been laid down with goals to eradicate Plasmodium falciparum malaria by 2025 and all forms of malaria by 2030. Myanmar signed 'Ministerial Call for action to eliminate malaria in the Greater Mekong Subregion before 2030' at the 71st World Health Assembly in 2018. At present, Myanmar's health authorities are exerting efforts to uproot the mosquito-borne infectious disease across the country. Xinhau