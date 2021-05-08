Mainland warns Taiwan authority against political manipulation of HK affairs

BEIJING, May 8 -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Saturday warned that Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority should stop its political manipulation of Hong Kong affairs and not go further down the blind alley of disturbing Hong Kong to seek "Taiwan independence." Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to DPP authority's slandering against the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government's recent legislative plan to combat disinformation. The DPP authority's irresponsible remarks on the legitimate practice of the HKSAR government were a typical trick of a thief shouting to catch the thief, said Zhu. Facts have shown that the DPP authority itself has long manipulated the media and certain netizens, attacked those who have different views from DPP, suppressed public opinions and fabricated lies to deceive the public, Zhu said. They meddled in Hong Kong affairs under the guise of democracy and freedom, which was in essence aimed at disrupting Hong Kong to seek "Taiwan independence," she said. Xinhua