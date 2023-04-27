M-Files Corp Awards Premier Partner and Reseller Status to The Document Warehouse in Namibia

By Staff Reporter

Windhoek, April 27 — The Document Warehouse, an Information and Records management company, has achieved Premier Partner and Reseller status with M-Files Corp., a global leader in information management. This prestigious distinction is awarded to a select group of companies that have demonstrated exceptional commitment and expertise in promoting and selling M-Files’ products and recognizes The Document Warehouse’s efforts in Namibia and Africa.

As a Premier Partner and Reseller, The Document Warehouse will have access to M-Files’ advanced tools, training, and resources, including M-Files’ content collaboration solution powered by Hubshare. This will enable the company to provide unparalleled support and expertise to clients, including access to exclusive sales and marketing tools and priority technical support from national and international experts.

“We are thrilled to have been recognized as a Premier Partner and Reseller of M-Files,” said The Document Warehouse’s CEO, Ino Kamona. “Reaching this status is a testament to our commitment to providing our clients with the best possible information and records management solutions. We look forward to leveraging our enhanced partnership with M-Files to deliver even more value to our clients.”

M-Files’ metadata-driven document management platform gives businesses a competitive advantage by ensuring knowledge flows quickly, effortlessly, and securely. M-Files increases productivity and improves the quality of deliverables by making information easy to find and use. With version history tracking, duplicate detection, reporting, and access control permissions, M-Files allows companies to focus on their core business activities as M-Files automates all processes of document management.

M-Files has been widely recognized for its quality and reliability across key vertical industries, including banking, finance, regulatory, telecommunications, public, and medical industries. It’s advanced technology and intuitive interface make it the ideal solution for most industries in Namibia and Africa.

The Document Warehouse’s team of experts has extensive experience in all industries listed and is committed to providing exceptional client service and support. With M-Files Hubshare, teams and clients are connected through a secure, customizable dashboard that helps build and nurture internal and external relationships via a branded digital workspace, as well as sharing and managing enormous amounts of data. M-Files helps clients optimize collaboration and reap operational savings benefits with the power of the M-Files metadata-driven content collaboration solution powered by Hubshare.

For more information on M-Files or to speak with a representative from The Document Warehouse about how it can help you achieve your digital transformation goals, please visit www.documentwarehouse.com.na. – Namibia Daily News