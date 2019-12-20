Liverpool confirm signing of Japan international Takumi Minamino

LONDON, Dec. 20 -- Premier League leaders Liverpool confirmed on Thursday that they have agreed a deal with Red Bull Salzburg of Austria to sign Japan international Takumi Minamino. The Reds said the 24-year-old forward has finalized personal terms and passed a medical on Merseyside on Wednesday, which means that he will officially become a Liverpool player on January 1, 2020. Minamino said, "To play in the Premier League was one of my targets. I think this is the top-class league in the world; I was thinking if my career as a footballer progressed smoothly, someday I would be able to play in the Premier League. "But I never thought I would be able to play in this team and I'm really happy about it. I'm looking forward to it." Minamino joined the Austrian champions from Japan's Cerezo Osaka in 2015, scoring 64 goals in 199 appearances for Salzburg. He took part in both European Champions League group matches against defending champions Liverpool and netted home once in their home match. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp described the Japanese as a "very quick, very clever player. "He finds space between the lines. He is brave with the ball but also brave without the ball - a proper team player. He makes the best of himself for the benefit of others." Xinhau

GENK, BELGIUM – NOVEMBER 27: Takumi Minamino of RB Salzburg in action during the UEFA Champions League group E match between KRC Genk and RB Salzburg at Luminus Arena on November 27, 2019 in Genk, Belgium. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)