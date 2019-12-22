Liverpool beat Flamengo 1-0 to win FIFA Club World Cup

DOHA, Dec. 22 -- Liverpool won the FIFA Club World Cup title for the first time after beating Copa Libertadores winners Flamengo 1-0 in extra time here on Saturday. The European champions scored the lone goal in the 99th minute when Roberto Firmino kept his cool and slotted home after a quick breakaway. The deadlock was nearly broken at the start of the second half when Firmino hit the Flamengo post. Liverpool appeared to have been awarded a penalty in stoppage time in normal time when Rafinha was adjudged by the referee to have fouled Sadio Mane as the Liverpool forward sprinted onto a through ball. But the official overturned the decision after consulting with the Video Assistant Referee, leaving the match goalless. Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football champions Monterrey triumphed in the third-place match against Asian champions, Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, clinching a 4-3 win on penalties following a 2-2 tie in 90 minutes. Xinhau