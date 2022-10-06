Liquid Cloud demonstrates its commitment to customers by achieving Microsoft’s new Solutions Partner Designations

The new Solutions Partner designation status replaces the gold and silver partnerships, which will be phased out over the next year

JOHANNESBURG, Oct. 6 — Liquid Cloud, a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group, announced that it is one of the first Microsoft partners to have achieved multiple Solutions Partner designations in the Partner Network Programme.

The new Solutions Partner designation status replaces the Gold and Silver partnerships, which will be phased out over the next year. The prestigious Solutions Partner designation is an earned partnership status. The organization’s services and delivery have been measured against its ability to meet specific goals about business applications: Data &AI (Azure), Digital & App Innovation (Azure), Infrastructure (Azure), Modern Work, and Security.

“Liquid Cloud’s status as a Solutions partner ensures that our customers are getting the best in class service from us, says Winston Ritson, Chief Operations Officer for Liquid Cloud and Cyber Security. “With the entry bar being raised much higher than in previous years, we have had to upgrade our skills and training programs to ensure we meet Microsoft’s stringent standards. Achieving this designation also ensures that existing and potential customers know we have the technical ability and skills to help them succeed in their businesses.”

Microsoft has identified that Liquid Cloud’s performance, skilling, and customer success meet world-class standards. In addition, there are regular checks that members of the cloud team are Microsoft-certified experts in their fields with the technical skills to provide excellent customer-based solutions.

The Solutions Partner status is monitored in real-time by Microsoft and is reviewed at the end of every year. The new status is an evolution in Microsoft’s evolving partner program aimed at meeting customer needs and growing the business of its Solutions Partners.

“This achievement helps us reiterate that we are committed to ensuring that African businesses have access to the same standards of services, technologies, and skills as businesses in more developed economies. Unlike the Gold and Silver partnership status, Solutions Partner designation measures us more holistically, i.e. it checks our technical capabilities and experience across performance, skills, and customer success,” says Lee Ambrose, Managing Executive: Customer Success for Liquid Cloud and Cyber Security

Liquid Cloud’s ongoing partnership with Microsoft empowers it to redefine and improve existing solutions available for customers and deliver world-class products across connectivity, cyber security, voice, and managed services. As a technology one-stop shop, Liquid Cloud can tailor-make scalable solutions for customers of all sizes.

