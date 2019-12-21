Lewandowski to undergo hernia surgery

WARSAW, Dec. 21 -- Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick confirmed on Friday that Robert Lewandowski will undergo inguinal hernia surgery in the coming days. "This is a thing that does not interfere with running or strength exercises at all. I train normally, I can also play matches. I don't feel any pain," explained Lewandowski in an interview with the local Polish media. As it turned out, the striker decided to undergo surgery just after Saturday Bundesliga game against VfL Wolfsburg. In the first days of 2020, Bayern will train for a week in Qatar to prepare for the second part of the season, but Lewandowski's participation in the training camp is on doubt. "We don't want to waste any time. After the surgery he will need about 10-14 days rest," informed Flick during the press conference. "After two defeats against Leverkusen and Borussia Moenchengladbach we wanted to win the last three Bundesliga matches of the year. It was important for us to get three points in the last game of the year and give to our fans another great spectacle," added Flick. Lewandowski continues his perfect start to the season as the Pole has scored 16 goals in 19 matches. Bayern are in the third place, four points behind leaders RB Leipzig. Xinhau