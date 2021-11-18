Trending Now
Lewandowski apologizes to Polish fans for Hungary loss

November 18, 2021

WARSAW, Nov. 18 — Poland national team captain Robert Lewandowski on Thursday apologized to Polish fans for the team’s unexpected loss to Hungary in the last game of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
Poland secured the second position in Group I thanks a victory against Andorra and they needed one point in Monday’s game against Hungary to be seeded in the World Cup play-offs.
However, Marco Rossi’s team beat Poland 2-1 in Warsaw. The defeat stirred up a storm in Poland. It’s believed that both coach Paulo Sousa and Robert Lewandowski are responsible for the loss as they had decided that the team’s best player would miss the clash with Hungary.
On Thursday, the Bayern Munich forward released a statement, in which the 33-year-old emphasized “he can only apologize to the Polish fans” as he “understands their anger.”
“We talked about my performances with coach Sousa before the training camp. I signaled that by playing so many games and knowing my body, I might not be in the best shape in both games. Together we agreed that in the case of our victory against Andorra, other players will get their chance in the match against Hungary,” Lewandowski wrote.
“I understand the anger and bitterness of the fans and as captain, I can only apologize to them. I assure them we will do everything we can to advance to the final tournament. I’m a realist and I know that for me it could be a fight for the last World Cup. I will do everything in my power to help our team,” the Pole added.
“I have never refused to play for the national team. As long as my health allows it, I will never do it. Playing at the National Stadium in front of our audience will always be a reason to feel pride,” he concluded.
In the first match of the qualification second round, Poland will face one of the six seeded rivals, including Portugal, Scotland, Italy, Russia, Sweden, and Wales. The draw will take place on November 26 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Xinhua)

