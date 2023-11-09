Letshego Bank Namibia Takes a Stand Against Financial Fraud Menace

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, November 9 — In today’s digital era, with the increasing digitization of financial transactions and personal information, the risk of falling victim to financial fraud has surged. Letshego Bank Namibia urges Namibian citizens to maintain vigilance and awareness about various forms of fraud, especially as we approach the festive season. Protecting yourself, your loved ones, and your hard-earned finances is crucial.

Understanding Financial Fraud:

Financial fraud encompasses a broad spectrum of illegal activities targeting finances and personal information. These activities include identity theft, investment scams, card fraud, phishing, and vishing attacks, all of which can severely impact financial stability.

Common Types of Financial Fraud on the Rise:

• Vishing Scams: Fraudulent phone calls from purported reputable companies attempting to extract personal information, such as bank details, OTPs, PINs, and debit/credit card numbers.

• Phishing Scams: Deceptive emails or messages posing as reputable companies or acquaintances, intending to convince individuals to disclose personal information like passwords and debit/credit card numbers.

• Identity Theft: Criminals steal personal information, such as identification cards (ID) or passports, to commit fraudulent activities in the victim’s name.

• Investment Scams: “Get rich quick” schemes and unsolicited investment opportunities promising high returns with minimal risk. Always research before investing.

• Debt Relief Scams: Scammers impersonating representatives of well-known organizations, claiming to offer a solution to eliminate loan payments at a fee.

• Card Fraud: Criminals obtain debit/credit cards and make unauthorized transactions.

• E-money Fraud: Fraudulent activities or schemes involving electronic money transactions and digital financial services, such as mobile money, electronic wallets, and other digital payment methods.

Protecting Yourself:

Safeguarding against financial fraud is a joint effort between individuals and institutions. Here are essential steps to help protect your finances:

• Stay Informed: Regularly update yourself on the latest fraud tactics and scams. Knowledge is your first line of defense.

• Secure Your Personal Information: Protect sensitive information and passwords. Use strong, unique passwords for online accounts, and never share your One Time PIN (OTP).

• Verify Before Sharing: Confirm the authenticity of unsolicited communications through email, message, or phone call. Do not share personal information without verifying the source.

• Check Financial Statements: Regularly review bank statements for unauthorized transactions. Report any discrepancies immediately.

• Use Reliable Services: When investing, opt for reputable financial institutions and investment firms. Avoid opportunities that seem too good to be true.

• Report Suspicious Activity: If you suspect or encounter financial fraud, report it immediately to the relevant financial institution or authorities, such as the Namibian police.

• Educate Family and Friends: Share your knowledge with loved ones to ensure they are aware of potential threats and can protect themselves.

By staying informed and vigilant, we can collectively combat financial fraud and protect ourselves and our community. The battle against financial fraud starts with each of us. Letshego Bank clients are encouraged to report any suspicious or fraudulent activities to the Deloitte Tip-offs Anonymous line:

– Toll-free line for Namibia Telecom fixed line: 0800 003 313

– Toll-free line for MTC mobile: 918 47

– Call Back number: +27 11 929 3334

– Email: letshego@tip-offs.com

For more information, please visit: www.tip-offs.com.