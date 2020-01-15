Latvia’s police chief to resign

RIGA, Jan. 15 -- Latvia's top law enforcement officer Ints Kuzis has announced his impending resignation, the Baltic country's public television reported on Wednesday. After nearly 40 years of service in law enforcement, Kuzis has tendered his resignation to Interior Minister Sandis Girgens and is stepping down as head of the state police on Feb. 10, 2020. Last October, Girgens said he would consider replacing Kuzis after several police officers in eastern Latvia were detained for involvement in a bribery case. Girgens said in a TV interview at that time that if a high-ranked police officer was found to be involved in criminal activity, Kuzis would have to resign as police chief. The minister said he had such an agreement with Kuzis and that nobody would be spared. Kuzis was first appointed head of the state police in 2011 and was reappointed to this post in 2016. In 2009, Kuzis was promoted to the rank of police general. Xinhau