Latest count of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide at 1000 GMT, Dec. 16

BEIJING, Dec. 16 — The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 1000 GMT, Dec. 16.
|Country
|Cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|%
|Active
|Tests
|United States
|51,290,979
|823,390
|40,343,561
|78.7%
|10,124,028
|781,366,086
|India
|34,718,669
|476,478
|34,154,879
|98.4%
|87,312
|660,247,762
|Brazil
|22,201,221
|617,348
|21,414,318
|96.5%
|169,555
|63,776,166
|United Kingdom
|11,010,286
|146,791
|9,617,941
|87.4%
|1,245,554
|380,861,666
|Russia
|10,131,646
|294,024
|8,876,788
|87.6%
|960,834
|233,300,000
|Turkey
|9,100,324
|79,696
|8,687,265
|95.5%
|333,363
|112,975,302
|France
|8,399,846
|120,983
|7,395,763
|88%
|883,100
|175,073,861
|Germany
|6,656,161
|107,675
|5,618,600
|84.4%
|929,886
|87,852,398
|Iran
|6,162,954
|130,883
|5,985,735
|97.1%
|46,336
|40,362,269
|Spain
|5,393,268
|88,619
|4,961,880
|92%
|342,769
|66,213,858
|Argentina
|5,371,341
|116,857
|5,222,213
|97.2%
|32,271
|26,836,671
|Italy
|5,282,076
|135,178
|4,841,245
|91.7%
|305,653
|127,717,255
|Colombia
|5,099,746
|129,256
|4,940,312
|96.9%
|30,178
|28,778,306
|Indonesia
|4,259,857
|143,979
|4,111,045
|96.5%
|4,833
|59,343,891
|Mexico
|3,924,638
|297,187
|3,279,903
|83.6%
|347,548
|12,114,652
|Poland
|3,903,445
|90,306
|3,361,528
|86.1%
|451,611
|25,659,484
|Ukraine
|3,588,147
|92,313
|3,284,815
|91.5%
|211,019
|16,405,911
|South Africa
|3,231,031
|90,226
|2,949,209
|91.3%
|191,596
|20,436,207
|Netherlands
|2,920,438
|20,255
|2,294,049
|78.6%
|606,134
|19,205,114
|Philippines
|2,837,016
|50,496
|2,776,425
|97.9%
|10,095
|24,734,754
|Malaysia
|2,703,140
|30,989
|2,615,162
|96.7%
|56,989
|39,369,907
|Czechia
|2,378,728
|34,923
|2,100,324
|88.3%
|243,481
|45,849,736
|Peru
|2,258,456
|201,992
|–
|0%
|2,056,464
|20,969,226
|Thailand
|2,181,960
|21,284
|2,115,232
|96.9%
|45,444
|14,913,135
|Iraq
|2,089,259
|24,017
|2,057,506
|98.5%
|7,736
|16,608,469
|Belgium
|1,980,120
|27,729
|1,466,281
|74.1%
|486,110
|26,170,803
|Canada
|1,851,057
|29,994
|1,780,679
|96.2%
|40,384
|50,364,181
|Romania
|1,796,230
|58,019
|1,721,785
|95.9%
|16,426
|16,569,691
|Chile
|1,786,184
|38,727
|1,690,040
|94.6%
|57,417
|26,489,558
|Japan
|1,729,208
|18,376
|1,709,839
|98.9%
|993
|28,655,863
|Bangladesh
|1,580,302
|28,038
|1,544,933
|97.8%
|7,331
|11,193,258
|Vietnam
|1,459,175
|28,616
|1,063,428
|72.9%
|367,131
|71,771,988
|Israel
|1,352,403
|8,227
|1,337,834
|98.9%
|6,342
|36,081,323
|Pakistan
|1,290,214
|28,849
|1,251,914
|97%
|9,451
|22,689,025
|Serbia
|1,278,120
|12,275
|1,234,299
|96.6%
|31,546
|7,018,345
|Sweden
|1,242,733
|15,185
|1,169,877
|94.1%
|57,671
|14,208,757
|Austria
|1,242,333
|13,386
|1,174,915
|94.6%
|54,032
|116,555,934
|Hungary
|1,213,318
|37,376
|1,016,089
|83.7%
|159,853
|8,919,775
|Portugal
|1,205,993
|18,698
|1,119,335
|92.8%
|67,960
|22,855,272
|Switzerland
|1,149,097
|11,905
|904,359
|78.7%
|232,833
|13,315,455
|Jordan
|1,024,032
|12,078
|946,912
|92.5%
|65,042
|12,891,182
|Greece
|1,017,445
|19,553
|938,077
|92.2%
|59,815
|41,601,955
|Kazakhstan
|981,435
|12,896
|951,109
|96.9%
|17,430
|11,575,012
|Cuba
|963,813
|8,313
|955,134
|99.1%
|366
|11,359,618
|Morocco
|951,984
|14,798
|935,880
|98.3%
|1,306
|10,595,429
|Georgia
|901,202
|12,918
|849,090
|94.2%
|39,194
|12,307,848
|Nepal
|825,176
|11,567
|808,083
|97.9%
|5,526
|4,751,028
|Slovakia
|794,166
|15,730
|681,850
|85.9%
|96,586
|4,921,322
|United Arab Emirates
|743,152
|2,151
|738,141
|99.3%
|2,860
|105,602,052
|Bulgaria
|720,376
|29,847
|595,363
|82.6%
|95,166
|6,995,262
|Tunisia
|720,143
|25,445
|693,297
|96.3%
|1,401
|3,246,181
|Lebanon
|694,256
|8,886
|644,080
|92.8%
|41,290
|4,795,578
|Belarus
|678,277
|5,322
|669,068
|98.6%
|3,887
|10,717,846
|Croatia
|662,397
|11,779
|626,909
|94.6%
|23,709
|3,604,162
|Ireland
|636,407
|5,835
|497,183
|78.1%
|133,389
|9,313,992
|Guatemala
|622,866
|16,057
|606,052
|97.3%
|757
|3,202,224
|Azerbaijan
|607,076
|8,137
|580,495
|95.6%
|18,444
|5,706,189
|Denmark
|579,275
|3,039
|489,482
|84.5%
|86,754
|99,739,692
|Sri Lanka
|576,966
|14,677
|546,103
|94.7%
|16,186
|5,726,599
|Costa Rica
|568,373
|7,336
|559,381
|98.4%
|1,656
|2,881,944
|Bolivia
|556,765
|19,355
|506,542
|91%
|30,868
|2,606,031
|Saudi Arabia
|550,457
|8,857
|539,712
|98%
|1,888
|32,123,480
|South Korea
|544,117
|4,518
|444,970
|81.8%
|94,629
|15,804,065
|Ecuador
|534,176
|33,570
|443,880
|83.1%
|56,726
|2,075,736
|Myanmar (Burma)
|527,503
|19,197
|504,178
|95.6%
|4,128
|5,842,581
|Lithuania
|497,643
|7,059
|463,060
|93.1%
|27,524
|6,412,857
|Panama
|481,824
|7,394
|470,820
|97.7%
|3,610
|4,333,065
|Paraguay
|464,004
|16,517
|446,765
|96.3%
|722
|1,989,313
|Slovenia
|445,218
|5,452
|419,890
|94.3%
|19,876
|2,013,530
|Venezuela
|439,935
|5,258
|428,133
|97.3%
|6,544
|3,359,014
|Palestinian Territories
|435,124
|4,589
|426,574
|98%
|3,961
|2,794,246
|Kuwait
|413,847
|2,466
|410,971
|99.3%
|410
|5,632,869
|Dominican Republic
|410,926
|4,220
|405,078
|98.6%
|1,628
|2,515,068
|Uruguay
|403,293
|6,147
|394,739
|97.9%
|2,407
|4,240,428
|Mongolia
|386,258
|2,041
|313,256
|81.1%
|70,961
|4,030,048
|Libya
|380,464
|5,583
|367,936
|96.7%
|6,945
|1,968,615
|Honduras
|378,685
|10,424
|122,782
|32.4%
|245,479
|1,130,462
|Ethiopia
|373,860
|6,846
|350,591
|93.8%
|16,423
|3,949,300
|Egypt
|371,698
|21,203
|309,354
|83.2%
|41,141
|3,693,367
|Moldova
|370,951
|9,434
|356,077
|96%
|5,440
|2,288,376
|Armenia
|343,157
|7,874
|327,029
|95.3%
|8,254
|2,472,320
|Norway
|334,488
|1,202
|88,952
|26.6%
|244,334
|8,973,755
|Oman
|304,783
|4,113
|300,122
|98.5%
|548
|25,000,000
|Bosnia & Herzegovina
|283,109
|13,064
|192,218
|67.9%
|77,827
|1,438,312
|Bahrain
|278,202
|1,394
|276,434
|99.4%
|374
|7,696,753
|Singapore
|274,617
|807
|268,936
|97.9%
|4,874
|21,098,774
|Latvia
|264,965
|4,419
|250,477
|94.5%
|10,069
|5,490,633
|Kenya
|257,614
|5,350
|249,009
|96.7%
|3,255
|2,902,294
|Qatar
|245,855
|614
|242,759
|98.7%
|2,482
|3,079,025
|Australia
|238,945
|2,126
|215,420
|90.2%
|21,399
|50,841,456
|Estonia
|230,514
|1,869
|215,358
|93.4%
|13,287
|2,426,229
|North Macedonia
|220,169
|7,768
|206,903
|94%
|5,498
|1,509,665
|Nigeria
|220,020
|2,983
|211,292
|96%
|5,745
|3,629,527
|Algeria
|213,533
|6,165
|146,898
|68.8%
|60,470
|230,861
|Zambia
|212,278
|3,671
|206,743
|97.4%
|1,864
|2,794,583
|Finland
|211,239
|1,446
|46,000
|21.8%
|163,793
|8,295,576
|Albania
|204,627
|3,152
|195,835
|95.7%
|5,640
|1,428,588
|Botswana
|197,644
|2,424
|192,452
|97.4%
|2,768
|1,944,469
|Uzbekistan
|196,522
|1,449
|193,277
|98.3%
|1,796
|1,377,915
|Kyrgyzstan
|184,094
|2,777
|179,166
|97.3%
|2,151
|1,878,067
|Zimbabwe
|182,057
|4,759
|130,920
|71.9%
|46,378
|1,745,351
|Montenegro
|160,270
|2,365
|155,918
|97.3%
|1,987
|932,454
|Afghanistan
|157,725
|7,332
|145,507
|92.3%
|4,886
|808,435
|Mozambique
|155,495
|1,946
|150,015
|96.5%
|3,534
|1,011,566
|Cyprus
|142,878
|614
|124,370
|87%
|17,894
|9,477,138
|Namibia
|134,154
|3,579
|126,206
|94.1%
|4,369
|822,486
|Ghana
|131,840
|1,253
|129,660
|98.3%
|927
|2,038,858
|Uganda
|128,212
|3,269
|97,893
|76.4%
|27,050
|2,034,616
|El Salvador
|121,267
|3,802
|104,989
|86.6%
|12,476
|1,480,700
|Cambodia
|120,397
|2,998
|116,759
|97%
|640
|2,743,572
|Cameroon
|107,662
|1,836
|105,307
|97.8%
|519
|1,751,774
|Rwanda
|100,888
|1,344
|45,522
|45.1%
|54,022
|3,696,051
|China
|100,000
|4,636
|93,858
|93.9%
|1,506
|160,000,000
|Luxembourg
|95,222
|896
|88,314
|92.7%
|6,012
|3,754,751
|Maldives
|93,532
|259
|91,251
|97.6%
|2,022
|1,812,039
|Laos
|93,061
|256
|7,339
|7.9%
|85,466
|877,582
|Jamaica
|91,868
|2,432
|63,595
|69.2%
|25,841
|685,749
|Trinidad & Tobago
|82,563
|2,486
|65,494
|79.3%
|14,583
|482,101
|Senegal
|74,115
|1,886
|72,185
|97.4%
|44
|895,933
|Réunion
|67,237
|393
|62,026
|92.2%
|4,818
|1,347,378
|Angola
|65,565
|1,737
|63,591
|97%
|237
|1,220,635
|Malawi
|62,933
|2,310
|59,000
|93.8%
|1,623
|454,619
|Côte d’Ivoire
|61,943
|706
|61,032
|98.5%
|205
|1,182,109
|Congo - Kinshasa
|61,932
|1,118
|50,930
|82.2%
|9,884
|306,299
|Eswatini
|56,200
|1,254
|46,247
|82.3%
|8,699
|408,820
|Guadeloupe
|55,284
|748
|2,250
|4.1%
|52,286
|551,264
|Fiji
|52,604
|697
|51,162
|97.3%
|745
|466,520
|Suriname
|51,323
|1,179
|48,873
|95.2%
|1,271
|164,714
|Syria
|49,493
|2,828
|30,770
|62.2%
|15,895
|113,162
|Martinique
|46,700
|749
|104
|0.2%
|45,847
|438,296
|French Guiana
|46,645
|335
|11,254
|24.1%
|35,056
|469,207
|French Polynesia
|46,335
|636
|–
|0%
|45,699
|0
|Madagascar
|45,794
|980
|43,393
|94.8%
|1,421
|290,447
|Sudan
|45,112
|3,252
|36,009
|79.8%
|5,851
|238,579
|Malta
|41,059
|471
|38,644
|94.1%
|1,944
|1,211,456
|Mauritania
|39,924
|852
|38,571
|96.6%
|501
|532,108
|Guyana
|38,684
|1,025
|36,867
|95.3%
|792
|408,118
|Cape Verde
|38,527
|351
|38,084
|98.9%
|92
|211,692
|Gabon
|37,681
|285
|35,090
|93.1%
|2,306
|1,455,048
|Papua New Guinea
|35,966
|587
|35,162
|97.8%
|217
|249,149
|Belize
|31,187
|586
|29,965
|96.1%
|636
|366,201
|Guinea
|30,814
|388
|29,776
|96.6%
|650
|569,940
|Barbados
|27,027
|254
|25,078
|92.8%
|1,695
|454,146
|Tanzania
|26,483
|734
|–
|0%
|25,749
|0
|Togo
|26,442
|243
|25,952
|98.1%
|247
|594,505
|Haiti
|25,865
|762
|22,276
|86.1%
|2,827
|132,422
|Benin
|24,907
|161
|24,546
|98.6%
|200
|604,310
|Lesotho
|23,903
|665
|13,928
|58.3%
|9,310
|278,940
|Seychelles
|23,806
|129
|23,294
|97.8%
|383
|0
|Somalia
|23,074
|1,333
|12,817
|55.5%
|8,924
|262,138
|Bahamas
|22,950
|708
|21,661
|94.4%
|581
|174,321
|Mauritius
|22,769
|680
|21,187
|93.1%
|902
|358,675
|Jersey
|21,221
|107
|19,326
|91.1%
|1,788
|1,102,820
|Burundi
|21,143
|38
|773
|3.7%
|20,332
|345,742
|Mayotte
|21,139
|185
|2,964
|14%
|17,990
|176,919
|Andorra
|20,136
|134
|17,885
|88.8%
|2,117
|218,899
|Iceland
|20,044
|36
|18,530
|92.4%
|1,478
|1,300,822
|Timor-Leste
|19,830
|122
|19,704
|99.4%
|4
|211,166
|Congo - Brazzaville
|19,066
|359
|12,421
|65.1%
|6,286
|188,207
|Mali
|18,855
|634
|15,593
|82.7%
|2,628
|510,904
|Curaçao
|17,657
|183
|17,309
|98%
|165
|358,048
|Nicaragua
|17,391
|210
|4,225
|24.3%
|12,956
|0
|Tajikistan
|17,095
|124
|16,966
|99.2%
|5
|0
|Taiwan
|16,771
|849
|15,717
|93.7%
|205
|8,799,087
|Aruba
|16,673
|178
|16,275
|97.6%
|220
|177,885
|Burkina Faso
|16,672
|296
|15,926
|95.5%
|450
|234,250
|Brunei
|15,376
|98
|15,058
|97.9%
|220
|659,767
|Equatorial Guinea
|13,617
|175
|13,406
|98.5%
|36
|263,190
|Djibouti
|13,526
|189
|13,304
|98.4%
|33
|252,017
|New Zealand
|13,238
|48
|10,971
|82.9%
|2,219
|5,347,308
|St. Lucia
|13,115
|285
|12,751
|97.2%
|79
|103,005
|South Sudan
|12,969
|133
|12,576
|97%
|260
|274,916
|Isle of Man
|12,812
|67
|12,020
|93.8%
|725
|133,676
|Hong Kong SAR China
|12,507
|213
|12,180
|97.4%
|114
|28,539,548
|New Caledonia
|12,445
|280
|11,979
|96.3%
|186
|42,756
|Central African Republic
|11,961
|101
|6,859
|57.3%
|5,001
|60,228
|Yemen
|10,081
|1,973
|6,955
|69%
|1,153
|265,253
|Gambia
|10,045
|342
|9,645
|96%
|58
|128,216
|Cayman Islands
|8,036
|9
|4,572
|56.9%
|3,455
|215,203
|Eritrea
|7,686
|65
|7,490
|97.4%
|131
|23,693
|Gibraltar
|7,629
|100
|7,257
|95.1%
|272
|431,677
|Niger
|7,176
|270
|6,879
|95.9%
|27
|197,128
|San Marino
|6,600
|94
|5,978
|90.6%
|528
|95,754
|Guinea-Bissau
|6,452
|149
|6,285
|97.4%
|18
|109,123
|Sierra Leone
|6,434
|121
|–
|0%
|6,313
|160,729
|Dominica
|6,286
|42
|5,874
|93.4%
|370
|116,293
|Grenada
|5,915
|200
|5,665
|95.8%
|50
|89,012
|Liberia
|5,844
|287
|5,535
|94.7%
|22
|128,246
|Bermuda
|5,784
|106
|5,643
|97.6%
|35
|666,941
|St. Vincent & Grenadines
|5,723
|77
|5,111
|89.3%
|535
|91,583
|Chad
|5,701
|181
|4,874
|85.5%
|646
|157,235
|Liechtenstein
|5,503
|68
|5,108
|92.8%
|327
|80,413
|Sint Maarten
|4,662
|75
|4,538
|97.3%
|49
|62,056
|Comoros
|4,589
|151
|4,391
|95.7%
|47
|0
|Faroe Islands
|4,477
|13
|4,040
|90.2%
|424
|601,000
|Monaco
|4,223
|36
|3,949
|93.5%
|238
|54,960
|Antigua & Barbuda
|4,177
|117
|4,033
|96.6%
|27
|18,195
|St. Martin
|3,973
|56
|1,399
|35.2%
|2,518
|54,303
|São Tomé & Príncipe
|3,733
|57
|3,675
|98.4%
|1
|15,154
|Caribbean Netherlands
|3,162
|22
|3,016
|95.4%
|124
|30,126
|Turks & Caicos Islands
|3,151
|25
|3,074
|97.6%
|52
|94,789
|British Virgin Islands
|2,842
|39
|–
|0%
|2,803
|82,570
|St. Kitts & Nevis
|2,797
|28
|2,761
|98.7%
|8
|57,508
|Bhutan
|2,652
|3
|2,629
|99.1%
|20
|1,265,133
|Greenland
|1,917
|0
|1,668
|87%
|249
|124,960
|St. Barthélemy
|1,603
|6
|–
|0%
|1,597
|56,491
|Anguilla
|1,592
|4
|1,521
|95.5%
|67
|51,382
|Diamond Princess
|712
|13
|699
|98.2%
|0
|0
|Wallis & Futuna
|454
|7
|438
|96.5%
|9
|20,508
|St. Pierre & Miquelon
|96
|0
|74
|77.1%
|22
|13,534
|Falkland Islands
|83
|0
|–
|0%
|83
|8,316
|Macao SAR China
|77
|0
|77
|100%
|0
|5,019
|Montserrat
|44
|1
|43
|97.7%
|0
|3,093
|Vatican City
|27
|0
|27
|100%
|0
|0
|Solomon Islands
|20
|0
|20
|100%
|0
|4,500
|Western Sahara
|10
|1
|8
|80%
|1
|0
|MS Zaandam
|9
|2
|7
|77.8%
|0
|0
|Palau
|8
|0
|8
|100%
|0
|14,878
|Vanuatu
|6
|1
|5
|83.3%
|0
|23,000
|Marshall Islands
|4
|0
|4
|100%
|0
|0
|Samoa
|3
|0
|3
|100%
|0
|0
|St. Helena
|2
|0
|2
|100%
|0
|0
|Micronesia
|1
|0
|1
|100%
|0
|0
|Tonga
|1
|0
|1
|100%
|0
|0