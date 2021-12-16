Latest count of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide at 1000 GMT, Dec. 16

BEIJING, Dec. 16 — The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 1000 GMT, Dec. 16.

Country Cases Deaths Recovered % Active Tests United States 51,290,979 823,390 40,343,561 78.7% 10,124,028 781,366,086 India 34,718,669 476,478 34,154,879 98.4% 87,312 660,247,762 Brazil 22,201,221 617,348 21,414,318 96.5% 169,555 63,776,166 United Kingdom 11,010,286 146,791 9,617,941 87.4% 1,245,554 380,861,666 Russia 10,131,646 294,024 8,876,788 87.6% 960,834 233,300,000 Turkey 9,100,324 79,696 8,687,265 95.5% 333,363 112,975,302 France 8,399,846 120,983 7,395,763 88% 883,100 175,073,861 Germany 6,656,161 107,675 5,618,600 84.4% 929,886 87,852,398 Iran 6,162,954 130,883 5,985,735 97.1% 46,336 40,362,269 Spain 5,393,268 88,619 4,961,880 92% 342,769 66,213,858 Argentina 5,371,341 116,857 5,222,213 97.2% 32,271 26,836,671 Italy 5,282,076 135,178 4,841,245 91.7% 305,653 127,717,255 Colombia 5,099,746 129,256 4,940,312 96.9% 30,178 28,778,306 Indonesia 4,259,857 143,979 4,111,045 96.5% 4,833 59,343,891 Mexico 3,924,638 297,187 3,279,903 83.6% 347,548 12,114,652 Poland 3,903,445 90,306 3,361,528 86.1% 451,611 25,659,484 Ukraine 3,588,147 92,313 3,284,815 91.5% 211,019 16,405,911 South Africa 3,231,031 90,226 2,949,209 91.3% 191,596 20,436,207 Netherlands 2,920,438 20,255 2,294,049 78.6% 606,134 19,205,114 Philippines 2,837,016 50,496 2,776,425 97.9% 10,095 24,734,754 Malaysia 2,703,140 30,989 2,615,162 96.7% 56,989 39,369,907 Czechia 2,378,728 34,923 2,100,324 88.3% 243,481 45,849,736 Peru 2,258,456 201,992 – 0% 2,056,464 20,969,226 Thailand 2,181,960 21,284 2,115,232 96.9% 45,444 14,913,135 Iraq 2,089,259 24,017 2,057,506 98.5% 7,736 16,608,469 Belgium 1,980,120 27,729 1,466,281 74.1% 486,110 26,170,803 Canada 1,851,057 29,994 1,780,679 96.2% 40,384 50,364,181 Romania 1,796,230 58,019 1,721,785 95.9% 16,426 16,569,691 Chile 1,786,184 38,727 1,690,040 94.6% 57,417 26,489,558 Japan 1,729,208 18,376 1,709,839 98.9% 993 28,655,863 Bangladesh 1,580,302 28,038 1,544,933 97.8% 7,331 11,193,258 Vietnam 1,459,175 28,616 1,063,428 72.9% 367,131 71,771,988 Israel 1,352,403 8,227 1,337,834 98.9% 6,342 36,081,323 Pakistan 1,290,214 28,849 1,251,914 97% 9,451 22,689,025 Serbia 1,278,120 12,275 1,234,299 96.6% 31,546 7,018,345 Sweden 1,242,733 15,185 1,169,877 94.1% 57,671 14,208,757 Austria 1,242,333 13,386 1,174,915 94.6% 54,032 116,555,934 Hungary 1,213,318 37,376 1,016,089 83.7% 159,853 8,919,775 Portugal 1,205,993 18,698 1,119,335 92.8% 67,960 22,855,272 Switzerland 1,149,097 11,905 904,359 78.7% 232,833 13,315,455 Jordan 1,024,032 12,078 946,912 92.5% 65,042 12,891,182 Greece 1,017,445 19,553 938,077 92.2% 59,815 41,601,955 Kazakhstan 981,435 12,896 951,109 96.9% 17,430 11,575,012 Cuba 963,813 8,313 955,134 99.1% 366 11,359,618 Morocco 951,984 14,798 935,880 98.3% 1,306 10,595,429 Georgia 901,202 12,918 849,090 94.2% 39,194 12,307,848 Nepal 825,176 11,567 808,083 97.9% 5,526 4,751,028 Slovakia 794,166 15,730 681,850 85.9% 96,586 4,921,322 United Arab Emirates 743,152 2,151 738,141 99.3% 2,860 105,602,052 Bulgaria 720,376 29,847 595,363 82.6% 95,166 6,995,262 Tunisia 720,143 25,445 693,297 96.3% 1,401 3,246,181 Lebanon 694,256 8,886 644,080 92.8% 41,290 4,795,578 Belarus 678,277 5,322 669,068 98.6% 3,887 10,717,846 Croatia 662,397 11,779 626,909 94.6% 23,709 3,604,162 Ireland 636,407 5,835 497,183 78.1% 133,389 9,313,992 Guatemala 622,866 16,057 606,052 97.3% 757 3,202,224 Azerbaijan 607,076 8,137 580,495 95.6% 18,444 5,706,189 Denmark 579,275 3,039 489,482 84.5% 86,754 99,739,692 Sri Lanka 576,966 14,677 546,103 94.7% 16,186 5,726,599 Costa Rica 568,373 7,336 559,381 98.4% 1,656 2,881,944 Bolivia 556,765 19,355 506,542 91% 30,868 2,606,031 Saudi Arabia 550,457 8,857 539,712 98% 1,888 32,123,480 South Korea 544,117 4,518 444,970 81.8% 94,629 15,804,065 Ecuador 534,176 33,570 443,880 83.1% 56,726 2,075,736 Myanmar (Burma) 527,503 19,197 504,178 95.6% 4,128 5,842,581 Lithuania 497,643 7,059 463,060 93.1% 27,524 6,412,857 Panama 481,824 7,394 470,820 97.7% 3,610 4,333,065 Paraguay 464,004 16,517 446,765 96.3% 722 1,989,313 Slovenia 445,218 5,452 419,890 94.3% 19,876 2,013,530 Venezuela 439,935 5,258 428,133 97.3% 6,544 3,359,014 Palestinian Territories 435,124 4,589 426,574 98% 3,961 2,794,246 Kuwait 413,847 2,466 410,971 99.3% 410 5,632,869 Dominican Republic 410,926 4,220 405,078 98.6% 1,628 2,515,068 Uruguay 403,293 6,147 394,739 97.9% 2,407 4,240,428 Mongolia 386,258 2,041 313,256 81.1% 70,961 4,030,048 Libya 380,464 5,583 367,936 96.7% 6,945 1,968,615 Honduras 378,685 10,424 122,782 32.4% 245,479 1,130,462 Ethiopia 373,860 6,846 350,591 93.8% 16,423 3,949,300 Egypt 371,698 21,203 309,354 83.2% 41,141 3,693,367 Moldova 370,951 9,434 356,077 96% 5,440 2,288,376 Armenia 343,157 7,874 327,029 95.3% 8,254 2,472,320 Norway 334,488 1,202 88,952 26.6% 244,334 8,973,755 Oman 304,783 4,113 300,122 98.5% 548 25,000,000 Bosnia & Herzegovina 283,109 13,064 192,218 67.9% 77,827 1,438,312 Bahrain 278,202 1,394 276,434 99.4% 374 7,696,753 Singapore 274,617 807 268,936 97.9% 4,874 21,098,774 Latvia 264,965 4,419 250,477 94.5% 10,069 5,490,633 Kenya 257,614 5,350 249,009 96.7% 3,255 2,902,294 Qatar 245,855 614 242,759 98.7% 2,482 3,079,025 Australia 238,945 2,126 215,420 90.2% 21,399 50,841,456 Estonia 230,514 1,869 215,358 93.4% 13,287 2,426,229 North Macedonia 220,169 7,768 206,903 94% 5,498 1,509,665 Nigeria 220,020 2,983 211,292 96% 5,745 3,629,527 Algeria 213,533 6,165 146,898 68.8% 60,470 230,861 Zambia 212,278 3,671 206,743 97.4% 1,864 2,794,583 Finland 211,239 1,446 46,000 21.8% 163,793 8,295,576 Albania 204,627 3,152 195,835 95.7% 5,640 1,428,588 Botswana 197,644 2,424 192,452 97.4% 2,768 1,944,469 Uzbekistan 196,522 1,449 193,277 98.3% 1,796 1,377,915 Kyrgyzstan 184,094 2,777 179,166 97.3% 2,151 1,878,067 Zimbabwe 182,057 4,759 130,920 71.9% 46,378 1,745,351 Montenegro 160,270 2,365 155,918 97.3% 1,987 932,454 Afghanistan 157,725 7,332 145,507 92.3% 4,886 808,435 Mozambique 155,495 1,946 150,015 96.5% 3,534 1,011,566 Cyprus 142,878 614 124,370 87% 17,894 9,477,138 Namibia 134,154 3,579 126,206 94.1% 4,369 822,486 Ghana 131,840 1,253 129,660 98.3% 927 2,038,858 Uganda 128,212 3,269 97,893 76.4% 27,050 2,034,616 El Salvador 121,267 3,802 104,989 86.6% 12,476 1,480,700 Cambodia 120,397 2,998 116,759 97% 640 2,743,572 Cameroon 107,662 1,836 105,307 97.8% 519 1,751,774 Rwanda 100,888 1,344 45,522 45.1% 54,022 3,696,051 China 100,000 4,636 93,858 93.9% 1,506 160,000,000 Luxembourg 95,222 896 88,314 92.7% 6,012 3,754,751 Maldives 93,532 259 91,251 97.6% 2,022 1,812,039 Laos 93,061 256 7,339 7.9% 85,466 877,582 Jamaica 91,868 2,432 63,595 69.2% 25,841 685,749 Trinidad & Tobago 82,563 2,486 65,494 79.3% 14,583 482,101 Senegal 74,115 1,886 72,185 97.4% 44 895,933 Réunion 67,237 393 62,026 92.2% 4,818 1,347,378 Angola 65,565 1,737 63,591 97% 237 1,220,635 Malawi 62,933 2,310 59,000 93.8% 1,623 454,619 Côte d’Ivoire 61,943 706 61,032 98.5% 205 1,182,109 Congo - Kinshasa 61,932 1,118 50,930 82.2% 9,884 306,299 Eswatini 56,200 1,254 46,247 82.3% 8,699 408,820 Guadeloupe 55,284 748 2,250 4.1% 52,286 551,264 Fiji 52,604 697 51,162 97.3% 745 466,520 Suriname 51,323 1,179 48,873 95.2% 1,271 164,714 Syria 49,493 2,828 30,770 62.2% 15,895 113,162 Martinique 46,700 749 104 0.2% 45,847 438,296 French Guiana 46,645 335 11,254 24.1% 35,056 469,207 French Polynesia 46,335 636 – 0% 45,699 0 Madagascar 45,794 980 43,393 94.8% 1,421 290,447 Sudan 45,112 3,252 36,009 79.8% 5,851 238,579 Malta 41,059 471 38,644 94.1% 1,944 1,211,456 Mauritania 39,924 852 38,571 96.6% 501 532,108 Guyana 38,684 1,025 36,867 95.3% 792 408,118 Cape Verde 38,527 351 38,084 98.9% 92 211,692 Gabon 37,681 285 35,090 93.1% 2,306 1,455,048 Papua New Guinea 35,966 587 35,162 97.8% 217 249,149 Belize 31,187 586 29,965 96.1% 636 366,201 Guinea 30,814 388 29,776 96.6% 650 569,940 Barbados 27,027 254 25,078 92.8% 1,695 454,146 Tanzania 26,483 734 – 0% 25,749 0 Togo 26,442 243 25,952 98.1% 247 594,505 Haiti 25,865 762 22,276 86.1% 2,827 132,422 Benin 24,907 161 24,546 98.6% 200 604,310 Lesotho 23,903 665 13,928 58.3% 9,310 278,940 Seychelles 23,806 129 23,294 97.8% 383 0 Somalia 23,074 1,333 12,817 55.5% 8,924 262,138 Bahamas 22,950 708 21,661 94.4% 581 174,321 Mauritius 22,769 680 21,187 93.1% 902 358,675 Jersey 21,221 107 19,326 91.1% 1,788 1,102,820 Burundi 21,143 38 773 3.7% 20,332 345,742 Mayotte 21,139 185 2,964 14% 17,990 176,919 Andorra 20,136 134 17,885 88.8% 2,117 218,899 Iceland 20,044 36 18,530 92.4% 1,478 1,300,822 Timor-Leste 19,830 122 19,704 99.4% 4 211,166 Congo - Brazzaville 19,066 359 12,421 65.1% 6,286 188,207 Mali 18,855 634 15,593 82.7% 2,628 510,904 Curaçao 17,657 183 17,309 98% 165 358,048 Nicaragua 17,391 210 4,225 24.3% 12,956 0 Tajikistan 17,095 124 16,966 99.2% 5 0 Taiwan 16,771 849 15,717 93.7% 205 8,799,087 Aruba 16,673 178 16,275 97.6% 220 177,885 Burkina Faso 16,672 296 15,926 95.5% 450 234,250 Brunei 15,376 98 15,058 97.9% 220 659,767 Equatorial Guinea 13,617 175 13,406 98.5% 36 263,190 Djibouti 13,526 189 13,304 98.4% 33 252,017 New Zealand 13,238 48 10,971 82.9% 2,219 5,347,308 St. Lucia 13,115 285 12,751 97.2% 79 103,005 South Sudan 12,969 133 12,576 97% 260 274,916 Isle of Man 12,812 67 12,020 93.8% 725 133,676 Hong Kong SAR China 12,507 213 12,180 97.4% 114 28,539,548 New Caledonia 12,445 280 11,979 96.3% 186 42,756 Central African Republic 11,961 101 6,859 57.3% 5,001 60,228 Yemen 10,081 1,973 6,955 69% 1,153 265,253 Gambia 10,045 342 9,645 96% 58 128,216 Cayman Islands 8,036 9 4,572 56.9% 3,455 215,203 Eritrea 7,686 65 7,490 97.4% 131 23,693 Gibraltar 7,629 100 7,257 95.1% 272 431,677 Niger 7,176 270 6,879 95.9% 27 197,128 San Marino 6,600 94 5,978 90.6% 528 95,754 Guinea-Bissau 6,452 149 6,285 97.4% 18 109,123 Sierra Leone 6,434 121 – 0% 6,313 160,729 Dominica 6,286 42 5,874 93.4% 370 116,293 Grenada 5,915 200 5,665 95.8% 50 89,012 Liberia 5,844 287 5,535 94.7% 22 128,246 Bermuda 5,784 106 5,643 97.6% 35 666,941 St. Vincent & Grenadines 5,723 77 5,111 89.3% 535 91,583 Chad 5,701 181 4,874 85.5% 646 157,235 Liechtenstein 5,503 68 5,108 92.8% 327 80,413 Sint Maarten 4,662 75 4,538 97.3% 49 62,056 Comoros 4,589 151 4,391 95.7% 47 0 Faroe Islands 4,477 13 4,040 90.2% 424 601,000 Monaco 4,223 36 3,949 93.5% 238 54,960 Antigua & Barbuda 4,177 117 4,033 96.6% 27 18,195 St. Martin 3,973 56 1,399 35.2% 2,518 54,303 São Tomé & Príncipe 3,733 57 3,675 98.4% 1 15,154 Caribbean Netherlands 3,162 22 3,016 95.4% 124 30,126 Turks & Caicos Islands 3,151 25 3,074 97.6% 52 94,789 British Virgin Islands 2,842 39 – 0% 2,803 82,570 St. Kitts & Nevis 2,797 28 2,761 98.7% 8 57,508 Bhutan 2,652 3 2,629 99.1% 20 1,265,133 Greenland 1,917 0 1,668 87% 249 124,960 St. Barthélemy 1,603 6 – 0% 1,597 56,491 Anguilla 1,592 4 1,521 95.5% 67 51,382 Diamond Princess 712 13 699 98.2% 0 0 Wallis & Futuna 454 7 438 96.5% 9 20,508 St. Pierre & Miquelon 96 0 74 77.1% 22 13,534 Falkland Islands 83 0 – 0% 83 8,316 Macao SAR China 77 0 77 100% 0 5,019 Montserrat 44 1 43 97.7% 0 3,093 Vatican City 27 0 27 100% 0 0 Solomon Islands 20 0 20 100% 0 4,500 Western Sahara 10 1 8 80% 1 0 MS Zaandam 9 2 7 77.8% 0 0 Palau 8 0 8 100% 0 14,878 Vanuatu 6 1 5 83.3% 0 23,000 Marshall Islands 4 0 4 100% 0 0 Samoa 3 0 3 100% 0 0 St. Helena 2 0 2 100% 0 0 Micronesia 1 0 1 100% 0 0 Tonga 1 0 1 100% 0 0