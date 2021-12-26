Latest count of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide at 0500 GMT, Dec. 26

BEIJING, Dec. 26 — The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 0500 GMT, Dec. 26. (Xinhua)
|Country
|Cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|%
|Active
|Tests
|United States
|53,026,765
|837,779
|41,001,184
|77.3%
|11,187,802
|798,517,464
|India
|34,786,802
|479,682
|34,230,354
|98.4%
|76,766
|671,997,082
|Brazil
|22,234,626
|618,457
|21,414,318
|96.3%
|201,851
|63,776,166
|United Kingdom
|11,891,292
|147,857
|9,961,369
|83.8%
|1,782,066
|395,579,689
|Russia
|10,368,299
|303,250
|9,222,486
|88.9%
|842,563
|237,800,000
|Turkey
|9,286,986
|81,403
|8,922,510
|96.1%
|283,073
|116,501,775
|France
|9,088,371
|122,546
|7,794,718
|85.8%
|1,171,107
|182,873,794
|Germany
|6,999,476
|111,025
|6,113,500
|87.3%
|774,951
|89,622,218
|Iran
|6,182,905
|131,348
|6,024,211
|97.4%
|27,346
|41,388,312
|Spain
|5,718,007
|89,019
|5,002,310
|87.5%
|626,678
|66,213,858
|Italy
|5,622,431
|136,530
|4,985,435
|88.7%
|500,466
|135,138,103
|Argentina
|5,452,419
|117,020
|5,259,080
|96.5%
|76,319
|27,433,892
|Colombia
|5,121,668
|129,729
|4,957,334
|96.8%
|34,605
|29,255,860
|Indonesia
|4,261,667
|144,053
|4,112,901
|96.5%
|4,713
|61,840,900
|Poland
|4,043,585
|94,311
|3,543,828
|87.6%
|405,446
|26,681,046
|Mexico
|3,950,200
|298,759
|3,298,990
|83.5%
|352,451
|12,272,528
|Ukraine
|3,642,314
|94,700
|3,423,933
|94%
|123,681
|16,656,395
|South Africa
|3,407,937
|90,773
|3,102,717
|91%
|214,447
|21,038,633
|Netherlands
|3,053,124
|20,705
|2,513,432
|82.3%
|518,987
|19,205,114
|Philippines
|2,838,381
|51,187
|2,777,818
|97.9%
|9,376
|24,937,631
|Malaysia
|2,738,401
|31,315
|2,661,495
|97.2%
|45,591
|40,469,185
|Czechia
|2,445,741
|35,749
|2,259,601
|92.4%
|150,391
|46,616,780
|Peru
|2,278,807
|202,488
|–
|0%
|2,076,319
|21,507,541
|Thailand
|2,209,970
|21,580
|2,152,528
|97.4%
|35,862
|17,270,775
|Iraq
|2,092,312
|24,122
|2,062,648
|98.6%
|5,542
|16,756,695
|Belgium
|2,038,111
|28,149
|1,595,493
|78.3%
|414,469
|26,828,439
|Canada
|1,959,518
|30,143
|1,817,744
|92.8%
|111,631
|51,486,352
|Romania
|1,802,396
|58,536
|1,732,003
|96.1%
|11,857
|16,892,303
|Chile
|1,799,125
|39,013
|1,712,756
|95.2%
|47,356
|27,075,787
|Japan
|1,731,515
|18,387
|1,711,072
|98.8%
|2,056
|29,132,328
|Vietnam
|1,636,455
|31,007
|1,229,684
|75.1%
|375,764
|73,824,334
|Bangladesh
|1,582,985
|28,056
|1,547,180
|97.7%
|7,749
|11,375,953
|Israel
|1,363,725
|8,241
|1,343,823
|98.5%
|11,661
|37,547,800
|Pakistan
|1,293,440
|28,907
|1,254,859
|97%
|9,674
|23,148,807
|Serbia
|1,289,493
|12,568
|1,254,568
|97.3%
|22,357
|7,149,667
|Portugal
|1,276,053
|18,861
|1,157,598
|90.7%
|99,594
|25,114,814
|Sweden
|1,273,313
|15,229
|1,183,577
|93%
|74,507
|14,208,757
|Austria
|1,262,836
|13,626
|1,218,605
|96.5%
|30,605
|119,923,778
|Hungary
|1,237,330
|38,307
|1,071,772
|86.6%
|127,251
|9,058,668
|Switzerland
|1,221,424
|12,128
|967,497
|79.2%
|241,799
|13,812,799
|Greece
|1,070,833
|20,350
|986,631
|92.1%
|63,852
|45,162,221
|Jordan
|1,051,421
|12,444
|993,692
|94.5%
|45,285
|13,308,004
|Kazakhstan
|985,857
|12,974
|957,267
|97.1%
|15,616
|11,575,012
|Cuba
|964,607
|8,320
|955,798
|99.1%
|489
|11,536,661
|Morocco
|955,587
|14,827
|937,578
|98.1%
|3,182
|10,747,683
|Georgia
|924,368
|13,512
|881,863
|95.4%
|28,993
|12,725,000
|Nepal
|827,058
|11,583
|810,497
|98%
|4,978
|4,813,350
|Slovakia
|825,246
|16,336
|753,608
|91.3%
|55,302
|5,034,867
|United Arab Emirates
|749,530
|2,156
|740,707
|98.8%
|6,667
|108,951,396
|Bulgaria
|733,882
|30,528
|605,547
|82.5%
|97,807
|7,288,944
|Tunisia
|722,795
|25,523
|695,094
|96.2%
|2,178
|3,317,178
|Lebanon
|711,259
|9,027
|652,174
|91.7%
|50,058
|4,795,578
|Ireland
|705,322
|5,890
|541,019
|76.7%
|158,413
|9,736,837
|Croatia
|693,102
|12,279
|658,972
|95.1%
|21,851
|3,700,009
|Belarus
|692,601
|5,484
|685,039
|98.9%
|2,078
|10,938,594
|Denmark
|685,408
|3,197
|545,203
|79.5%
|137,008
|104,669,714
|Guatemala
|625,127
|16,096
|607,841
|97.2%
|1,190
|3,247,587
|Azerbaijan
|614,119
|8,284
|593,920
|96.7%
|11,915
|5,808,380
|South Korea
|607,463
|5,245
|494,205
|81.4%
|108,013
|15,804,065
|Sri Lanka
|583,251
|14,871
|559,128
|95.9%
|9,252
|5,726,599
|Bolivia
|575,247
|19,530
|518,099
|90.1%
|37,618
|2,633,963
|Costa Rica
|568,860
|7,343
|560,239
|98.5%
|1,278
|2,911,504
|Saudi Arabia
|552,406
|8,870
|540,744
|97.9%
|2,792
|32,743,008
|Ecuador
|540,122
|33,641
|443,880
|82.2%
|62,601
|2,103,013
|Myanmar (Burma)
|529,503
|19,251
|507,035
|95.8%
|3,217
|5,973,823
|Lithuania
|510,752
|7,265
|477,737
|93.5%
|25,750
|6,545,952
|Panama
|487,204
|7,411
|473,428
|97.2%
|6,365
|4,413,125
|Paraguay
|465,233
|16,599
|447,548
|96.2%
|1,086
|2,015,881
|Slovenia
|455,386
|5,535
|433,646
|95.2%
|16,205
|2,051,575
|Venezuela
|443,167
|5,313
|431,741
|97.4%
|6,113
|3,359,014
|Palestinian Territories
|438,087
|4,632
|429,669
|98.1%
|3,786
|2,826,814
|Kuwait
|414,911
|2,468
|411,299
|99.1%
|1,144
|5,838,773
|Dominican Republic
|413,887
|4,237
|407,250
|98.4%
|2,400
|2,553,956
|Uruguay
|407,099
|6,163
|397,006
|97.5%
|3,930
|4,334,499
|Ethiopia
|395,750
|6,894
|352,131
|89%
|36,725
|4,041,996
|Mongolia
|388,515
|2,054
|313,256
|80.6%
|73,205
|4,030,048
|Libya
|384,663
|5,641
|372,884
|96.9%
|6,138
|1,999,814
|Egypt
|380,520
|21,571
|316,656
|83.2%
|42,293
|3,693,367
|Honduras
|379,073
|10,430
|123,783
|32.7%
|244,860
|1,135,703
|Moldova
|374,349
|9,605
|360,211
|96.2%
|4,533
|2,326,057
|Norway
|372,123
|1,257
|88,952
|23.9%
|281,914
|9,213,931
|Armenia
|344,481
|7,943
|330,593
|96%
|5,945
|2,535,650
|Oman
|304,984
|4,113
|300,235
|98.4%
|636
|25,000,000
|Australia
|301,280
|2,190
|229,264
|76.1%
|69,826
|53,660,610
|Bosnia & Herzegovina
|287,276
|13,269
|192,218
|66.9%
|81,789
|1,461,608
|Kenya
|281,358
|5,359
|249,937
|88.8%
|26,062
|2,987,255
|Bahrain
|279,518
|1,394
|276,808
|99%
|1,316
|7,897,334
|Singapore
|277,555
|821
|273,860
|98.7%
|2,874
|21,098,774
|Latvia
|271,228
|4,500
|257,097
|94.8%
|9,631
|5,563,299
|Qatar
|247,796
|614
|244,615
|98.7%
|2,567
|3,138,247
|Estonia
|236,133
|1,907
|220,676
|93.5%
|13,550
|2,482,003
|Nigeria
|236,014
|3,014
|212,357
|90%
|20,643
|3,751,696
|Zambia
|231,581
|3,697
|210,026
|90.7%
|17,858
|2,888,028
|Finland
|230,392
|1,507
|46,000
|20%
|182,885
|8,501,077
|North Macedonia
|222,932
|7,894
|210,319
|94.3%
|4,719
|1,570,171
|Algeria
|216,376
|6,229
|148,789
|68.8%
|61,358
|230,861
|Botswana
|208,994
|2,427
|195,479
|93.5%
|11,088
|1,997,064
|Albania
|207,542
|3,189
|199,133
|95.9%
|5,220
|1,459,507
|Zimbabwe
|203,746
|4,885
|159,974
|78.5%
|38,887
|1,808,782
|Uzbekistan
|198,242
|1,479
|195,193
|98.5%
|1,570
|1,377,915
|Kyrgyzstan
|184,477
|2,795
|179,589
|97.4%
|2,093
|1,905,600
|Mozambique
|170,975
|1,967
|151,290
|88.5%
|17,718
|1,056,667
|Montenegro
|162,828
|2,389
|157,792
|96.9%
|2,647
|952,203
|Afghanistan
|157,895
|7,349
|145,392
|92.1%
|5,154
|816,395
|Cyprus
|149,848
|628
|124,370
|83%
|24,850
|9,477,138
|Namibia
|144,629
|3,608
|128,570
|88.9%
|12,451
|858,339
|Ghana
|134,555
|1,269
|129,921
|96.6%
|3,365
|2,073,433
|Uganda
|133,232
|3,274
|98,197
|73.7%
|31,761
|2,101,546
|El Salvador
|121,741
|3,818
|107,088
|88%
|10,835
|1,505,621
|Cambodia
|120,449
|3,008
|116,861
|97%
|580
|2,759,313
|Cameroon
|108,451
|1,851
|105,735
|97.5%
|865
|1,751,774
|Laos
|105,380
|317
|7,339
|7%
|97,724
|901,338
|Rwanda
|104,512
|1,346
|45,522
|43.6%
|57,644
|3,890,593
|China
|101,077
|4,636
|94,430
|93.4%
|2,011
|160,000,000
|Luxembourg
|98,983
|907
|92,159
|93.1%
|5,917
|3,795,724
|Maldives
|94,732
|261
|92,439
|97.6%
|2,032
|1,855,901
|Jamaica
|92,513
|2,462
|64,882
|70.1%
|25,169
|698,418
|Trinidad & Tobago
|89,364
|2,738
|70,045
|78.4%
|16,581
|500,624
|Senegal
|74,353
|1,890
|72,292
|97.2%
|171
|910,844
|Réunion
|71,795
|401
|65,494
|91.2%
|5,900
|1,347,378
|Angola
|71,142
|1,746
|63,995
|90%
|5,401
|1,251,654
|Malawi
|70,682
|2,328
|59,563
|84.3%
|8,791
|476,377
|Congo - Kinshasa
|70,059
|1,126
|50,930
|72.7%
|18,003
|846,704
|Eswatini
|64,381
|1,272
|53,836
|83.6%
|9,273
|424,032
|Côte d’Ivoire
|63,847
|707
|61,245
|95.9%
|1,895
|1,208,604
|Guadeloupe
|56,035
|750
|2,250
|4%
|53,035
|607,573
|Fiji
|52,815
|697
|51,221
|97%
|897
|469,654
|Suriname
|51,578
|1,186
|49,082
|95.2%
|1,310
|167,219
|Syria
|50,051
|2,871
|31,791
|63.5%
|15,389
|146,269
|Madagascar
|49,590
|1,027
|44,708
|90.2%
|3,855
|320,884
|Martinique
|47,300
|769
|104
|0.2%
|46,427
|466,711
|French Guiana
|47,229
|337
|11,254
|23.8%
|35,638
|481,773
|French Polynesia
|46,376
|636
|–
|0%
|45,740
|0
|Sudan
|46,100
|3,298
|38,292
|83.1%
|4,510
|562,941
|Malta
|45,678
|474
|39,503
|86.5%
|5,701
|1,211,456
|Mauritania
|40,453
|862
|38,957
|96.3%
|634
|550,908
|Guyana
|39,086
|1,045
|37,301
|95.4%
|740
|418,463
|Cape Verde
|39,013
|351
|38,169
|97.8%
|493
|388,481
|Gabon
|38,039
|286
|36,221
|95.2%
|1,532
|1,469,004
|Papua New Guinea
|36,110
|589
|35,374
|98%
|147
|249,149
|Belize
|31,503
|592
|30,415
|96.5%
|496
|375,152
|Guinea
|31,038
|389
|29,803
|96%
|846
|570,956
|Togo
|27,992
|246
|26,050
|93.1%
|1,696
|607,752
|Barbados
|27,629
|260
|26,380
|95.5%
|989
|464,644
|Lesotho
|27,595
|665
|14,803
|53.6%
|12,127
|312,347
|Tanzania
|26,483
|734
|–
|0%
|25,749
|0
|Haiti
|25,950
|765
|23,064
|88.9%
|2,121
|132,422
|Benin
|24,935
|161
|24,705
|99.1%
|69
|604,310
|Seychelles
|24,197
|131
|23,742
|98.1%
|324
|0
|Burundi
|23,657
|38
|773
|3.3%
|22,846
|345,742
|Jersey
|23,627
|112
|20,939
|88.6%
|2,576
|1,123,134
|Bahamas
|23,539
|713
|21,745
|92.4%
|1,081
|180,017
|Somalia
|23,532
|1,333
|12,948
|55%
|9,251
|391,308
|Mauritius
|23,170
|762
|21,714
|93.7%
|694
|358,675
|Iceland
|22,087
|37
|19,428
|88%
|2,622
|1,331,380
|Andorra
|21,730
|139
|19,870
|91.4%
|1,721
|235,283
|Mayotte
|21,391
|185
|2,964
|13.9%
|18,242
|176,919
|Mali
|20,011
|653
|17,526
|87.6%
|1,832
|527,355
|Timor-Leste
|19,833
|122
|19,704
|99.3%
|7
|225,317
|Congo - Brazzaville
|19,490
|367
|12,421
|63.7%
|6,702
|301,494
|Curaçao
|18,884
|186
|17,503
|92.7%
|1,195
|379,686
|Aruba
|17,500
|181
|16,565
|94.7%
|754
|177,885
|Nicaragua
|17,442
|211
|4,225
|24.2%
|13,006
|0
|Tajikistan
|17,095
|124
|16,966
|99.2%
|5
|0
|Burkina Faso
|17,040
|317
|16,250
|95.4%
|473
|239,193
|Taiwan
|16,915
|850
|15,812
|93.5%
|253
|9,118,614
|Brunei
|15,429
|98
|15,189
|98.4%
|142
|677,619
|South Sudan
|14,577
|135
|12,717
|87.2%
|1,725
|292,582
|New Zealand
|13,855
|50
|12,361
|89.2%
|1,444
|5,525,818
|Equatorial Guinea
|13,630
|175
|13,410
|98.4%
|45
|263,190
|Djibouti
|13,568
|189
|13,326
|98.2%
|53
|256,617
|Isle of Man
|13,438
|67
|12,771
|95%
|600
|133,676
|St. Lucia
|13,275
|295
|12,829
|96.6%
|151
|105,961
|Hong Kong SAR China
|12,581
|213
|12,189
|96.9%
|179
|29,687,335
|New Caledonia
|12,581
|280
|12,103
|96.2%
|198
|42,756
|Central African Republic
|11,961
|101
|6,859
|57.3%
|5,001
|74,519
|Yemen
|10,111
|1,983
|7,002
|69.3%
|1,126
|265,253
|Gambia
|10,087
|342
|9,688
|96%
|57
|131,044
|Cayman Islands
|8,386
|11
|4,799
|57.2%
|3,576
|215,963
|Gibraltar
|8,142
|100
|7,484
|91.9%
|558
|443,348
|Eritrea
|7,873
|72
|7,637
|97%
|164
|23,693
|San Marino
|7,526
|98
|6,551
|87%
|877
|102,145
|Niger
|7,268
|274
|6,879
|94.6%
|115
|202,140
|Sierra Leone
|6,706
|123
|–
|0%
|6,583
|259,958
|Dominica
|6,520
|44
|6,173
|94.7%
|303
|121,399
|Guinea-Bissau
|6,462
|149
|6,297
|97.4%
|16
|110,526
|Bermuda
|6,014
|106
|5,674
|94.3%
|234
|685,295
|Grenada
|5,956
|200
|5,681
|95.4%
|75
|91,343
|Liberia
|5,929
|287
|5,535
|93.4%
|107
|139,824
|Liechtenstein
|5,895
|69
|5,438
|92.2%
|388
|80,413
|St. Vincent & Grenadines
|5,828
|81
|5,151
|88.4%
|596
|93,622
|Chad
|5,701
|181
|4,874
|85.5%
|646
|180,347
|Comoros
|5,479
|153
|4,434
|80.9%
|892
|0
|Faroe Islands
|5,145
|13
|4,687
|91.1%
|445
|631,000
|Sint Maarten
|4,774
|75
|4,598
|96.3%
|101
|62,056
|Monaco
|4,750
|38
|4,325
|91.1%
|387
|54,960
|Antigua & Barbuda
|4,236
|118
|4,059
|95.8%
|59
|18,559
|St. Martin
|4,008
|56
|1,399
|34.9%
|2,553
|78,366
|São Tomé & Príncipe
|3,755
|57
|3,676
|97.9%
|22
|29,036
|Caribbean Netherlands
|3,272
|23
|3,147
|96.2%
|102
|30,126
|Turks & Caicos Islands
|3,235
|26
|3,107
|96%
|102
|94,789
|British Virgin Islands
|3,016
|39
|–
|0%
|2,977
|82,570
|St. Kitts & Nevis
|2,836
|28
|2,774
|97.8%
|34
|57,508
|Bhutan
|2,659
|3
|2,642
|99.4%
|14
|1,279,084
|Greenland
|2,249
|0
|1,875
|83.4%
|374
|132,563
|Anguilla
|1,646
|5
|1,605
|97.5%
|36
|51,382
|St. Barthélemy
|1,621
|6
|–
|0%
|1,615
|56,491
|Diamond Princess
|712
|13
|699
|98.2%
|0
|0
|Wallis & Futuna
|454
|7
|438
|96.5%
|9
|20,508
|St. Pierre & Miquelon
|98
|0
|78
|79.6%
|20
|13,891
|Falkland Islands
|83
|0
|–
|0%
|83
|8,316
|Macao SAR China
|77
|0
|77
|100%
|0
|5,019
|Montserrat
|45
|1
|43
|95.6%
|1
|3,230
|Vatican City
|27
|0
|27
|100%
|0
|0
|Solomon Islands
|20
|0
|20
|100%
|0
|4,500
|Western Sahara
|10
|1
|8
|80%
|1
|0
|MS Zaandam
|9
|2
|7
|77.8%
|0
|0
|Palau
|8
|0
|8
|100%
|0
|14,878
|Vanuatu
|7
|1
|6
|85.7%
|0
|23,000
|Marshall Islands
|4
|0
|4
|100%
|0
|0
|Samoa
|3
|0
|3
|100%
|0
|0
|St. Helena
|2
|0
|2
|100%
|0
|0
|Micronesia
|1
|0
|1
|100%
|0
|0
|Tonga
|1
|0
|1
|100%
|0
|0