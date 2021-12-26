Latest count of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide at 0500 GMT, Dec. 26

BEIJING, Dec. 26 — The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 0500 GMT, Dec. 26. (Xinhua)

Country Cases Deaths Recovered % Active Tests United States 53,026,765 837,779 41,001,184 77.3% 11,187,802 798,517,464 India 34,786,802 479,682 34,230,354 98.4% 76,766 671,997,082 Brazil 22,234,626 618,457 21,414,318 96.3% 201,851 63,776,166 United Kingdom 11,891,292 147,857 9,961,369 83.8% 1,782,066 395,579,689 Russia 10,368,299 303,250 9,222,486 88.9% 842,563 237,800,000 Turkey 9,286,986 81,403 8,922,510 96.1% 283,073 116,501,775 France 9,088,371 122,546 7,794,718 85.8% 1,171,107 182,873,794 Germany 6,999,476 111,025 6,113,500 87.3% 774,951 89,622,218 Iran 6,182,905 131,348 6,024,211 97.4% 27,346 41,388,312 Spain 5,718,007 89,019 5,002,310 87.5% 626,678 66,213,858 Italy 5,622,431 136,530 4,985,435 88.7% 500,466 135,138,103 Argentina 5,452,419 117,020 5,259,080 96.5% 76,319 27,433,892 Colombia 5,121,668 129,729 4,957,334 96.8% 34,605 29,255,860 Indonesia 4,261,667 144,053 4,112,901 96.5% 4,713 61,840,900 Poland 4,043,585 94,311 3,543,828 87.6% 405,446 26,681,046 Mexico 3,950,200 298,759 3,298,990 83.5% 352,451 12,272,528 Ukraine 3,642,314 94,700 3,423,933 94% 123,681 16,656,395 South Africa 3,407,937 90,773 3,102,717 91% 214,447 21,038,633 Netherlands 3,053,124 20,705 2,513,432 82.3% 518,987 19,205,114 Philippines 2,838,381 51,187 2,777,818 97.9% 9,376 24,937,631 Malaysia 2,738,401 31,315 2,661,495 97.2% 45,591 40,469,185 Czechia 2,445,741 35,749 2,259,601 92.4% 150,391 46,616,780 Peru 2,278,807 202,488 – 0% 2,076,319 21,507,541 Thailand 2,209,970 21,580 2,152,528 97.4% 35,862 17,270,775 Iraq 2,092,312 24,122 2,062,648 98.6% 5,542 16,756,695 Belgium 2,038,111 28,149 1,595,493 78.3% 414,469 26,828,439 Canada 1,959,518 30,143 1,817,744 92.8% 111,631 51,486,352 Romania 1,802,396 58,536 1,732,003 96.1% 11,857 16,892,303 Chile 1,799,125 39,013 1,712,756 95.2% 47,356 27,075,787 Japan 1,731,515 18,387 1,711,072 98.8% 2,056 29,132,328 Vietnam 1,636,455 31,007 1,229,684 75.1% 375,764 73,824,334 Bangladesh 1,582,985 28,056 1,547,180 97.7% 7,749 11,375,953 Israel 1,363,725 8,241 1,343,823 98.5% 11,661 37,547,800 Pakistan 1,293,440 28,907 1,254,859 97% 9,674 23,148,807 Serbia 1,289,493 12,568 1,254,568 97.3% 22,357 7,149,667 Portugal 1,276,053 18,861 1,157,598 90.7% 99,594 25,114,814 Sweden 1,273,313 15,229 1,183,577 93% 74,507 14,208,757 Austria 1,262,836 13,626 1,218,605 96.5% 30,605 119,923,778 Hungary 1,237,330 38,307 1,071,772 86.6% 127,251 9,058,668 Switzerland 1,221,424 12,128 967,497 79.2% 241,799 13,812,799 Greece 1,070,833 20,350 986,631 92.1% 63,852 45,162,221 Jordan 1,051,421 12,444 993,692 94.5% 45,285 13,308,004 Kazakhstan 985,857 12,974 957,267 97.1% 15,616 11,575,012 Cuba 964,607 8,320 955,798 99.1% 489 11,536,661 Morocco 955,587 14,827 937,578 98.1% 3,182 10,747,683 Georgia 924,368 13,512 881,863 95.4% 28,993 12,725,000 Nepal 827,058 11,583 810,497 98% 4,978 4,813,350 Slovakia 825,246 16,336 753,608 91.3% 55,302 5,034,867 United Arab Emirates 749,530 2,156 740,707 98.8% 6,667 108,951,396 Bulgaria 733,882 30,528 605,547 82.5% 97,807 7,288,944 Tunisia 722,795 25,523 695,094 96.2% 2,178 3,317,178 Lebanon 711,259 9,027 652,174 91.7% 50,058 4,795,578 Ireland 705,322 5,890 541,019 76.7% 158,413 9,736,837 Croatia 693,102 12,279 658,972 95.1% 21,851 3,700,009 Belarus 692,601 5,484 685,039 98.9% 2,078 10,938,594 Denmark 685,408 3,197 545,203 79.5% 137,008 104,669,714 Guatemala 625,127 16,096 607,841 97.2% 1,190 3,247,587 Azerbaijan 614,119 8,284 593,920 96.7% 11,915 5,808,380 South Korea 607,463 5,245 494,205 81.4% 108,013 15,804,065 Sri Lanka 583,251 14,871 559,128 95.9% 9,252 5,726,599 Bolivia 575,247 19,530 518,099 90.1% 37,618 2,633,963 Costa Rica 568,860 7,343 560,239 98.5% 1,278 2,911,504 Saudi Arabia 552,406 8,870 540,744 97.9% 2,792 32,743,008 Ecuador 540,122 33,641 443,880 82.2% 62,601 2,103,013 Myanmar (Burma) 529,503 19,251 507,035 95.8% 3,217 5,973,823 Lithuania 510,752 7,265 477,737 93.5% 25,750 6,545,952 Panama 487,204 7,411 473,428 97.2% 6,365 4,413,125 Paraguay 465,233 16,599 447,548 96.2% 1,086 2,015,881 Slovenia 455,386 5,535 433,646 95.2% 16,205 2,051,575 Venezuela 443,167 5,313 431,741 97.4% 6,113 3,359,014 Palestinian Territories 438,087 4,632 429,669 98.1% 3,786 2,826,814 Kuwait 414,911 2,468 411,299 99.1% 1,144 5,838,773 Dominican Republic 413,887 4,237 407,250 98.4% 2,400 2,553,956 Uruguay 407,099 6,163 397,006 97.5% 3,930 4,334,499 Ethiopia 395,750 6,894 352,131 89% 36,725 4,041,996 Mongolia 388,515 2,054 313,256 80.6% 73,205 4,030,048 Libya 384,663 5,641 372,884 96.9% 6,138 1,999,814 Egypt 380,520 21,571 316,656 83.2% 42,293 3,693,367 Honduras 379,073 10,430 123,783 32.7% 244,860 1,135,703 Moldova 374,349 9,605 360,211 96.2% 4,533 2,326,057 Norway 372,123 1,257 88,952 23.9% 281,914 9,213,931 Armenia 344,481 7,943 330,593 96% 5,945 2,535,650 Oman 304,984 4,113 300,235 98.4% 636 25,000,000 Australia 301,280 2,190 229,264 76.1% 69,826 53,660,610 Bosnia & Herzegovina 287,276 13,269 192,218 66.9% 81,789 1,461,608 Kenya 281,358 5,359 249,937 88.8% 26,062 2,987,255 Bahrain 279,518 1,394 276,808 99% 1,316 7,897,334 Singapore 277,555 821 273,860 98.7% 2,874 21,098,774 Latvia 271,228 4,500 257,097 94.8% 9,631 5,563,299 Qatar 247,796 614 244,615 98.7% 2,567 3,138,247 Estonia 236,133 1,907 220,676 93.5% 13,550 2,482,003 Nigeria 236,014 3,014 212,357 90% 20,643 3,751,696 Zambia 231,581 3,697 210,026 90.7% 17,858 2,888,028 Finland 230,392 1,507 46,000 20% 182,885 8,501,077 North Macedonia 222,932 7,894 210,319 94.3% 4,719 1,570,171 Algeria 216,376 6,229 148,789 68.8% 61,358 230,861 Botswana 208,994 2,427 195,479 93.5% 11,088 1,997,064 Albania 207,542 3,189 199,133 95.9% 5,220 1,459,507 Zimbabwe 203,746 4,885 159,974 78.5% 38,887 1,808,782 Uzbekistan 198,242 1,479 195,193 98.5% 1,570 1,377,915 Kyrgyzstan 184,477 2,795 179,589 97.4% 2,093 1,905,600 Mozambique 170,975 1,967 151,290 88.5% 17,718 1,056,667 Montenegro 162,828 2,389 157,792 96.9% 2,647 952,203 Afghanistan 157,895 7,349 145,392 92.1% 5,154 816,395 Cyprus 149,848 628 124,370 83% 24,850 9,477,138 Namibia 144,629 3,608 128,570 88.9% 12,451 858,339 Ghana 134,555 1,269 129,921 96.6% 3,365 2,073,433 Uganda 133,232 3,274 98,197 73.7% 31,761 2,101,546 El Salvador 121,741 3,818 107,088 88% 10,835 1,505,621 Cambodia 120,449 3,008 116,861 97% 580 2,759,313 Cameroon 108,451 1,851 105,735 97.5% 865 1,751,774 Laos 105,380 317 7,339 7% 97,724 901,338 Rwanda 104,512 1,346 45,522 43.6% 57,644 3,890,593 China 101,077 4,636 94,430 93.4% 2,011 160,000,000 Luxembourg 98,983 907 92,159 93.1% 5,917 3,795,724 Maldives 94,732 261 92,439 97.6% 2,032 1,855,901 Jamaica 92,513 2,462 64,882 70.1% 25,169 698,418 Trinidad & Tobago 89,364 2,738 70,045 78.4% 16,581 500,624 Senegal 74,353 1,890 72,292 97.2% 171 910,844 Réunion 71,795 401 65,494 91.2% 5,900 1,347,378 Angola 71,142 1,746 63,995 90% 5,401 1,251,654 Malawi 70,682 2,328 59,563 84.3% 8,791 476,377 Congo - Kinshasa 70,059 1,126 50,930 72.7% 18,003 846,704 Eswatini 64,381 1,272 53,836 83.6% 9,273 424,032 Côte d’Ivoire 63,847 707 61,245 95.9% 1,895 1,208,604 Guadeloupe 56,035 750 2,250 4% 53,035 607,573 Fiji 52,815 697 51,221 97% 897 469,654 Suriname 51,578 1,186 49,082 95.2% 1,310 167,219 Syria 50,051 2,871 31,791 63.5% 15,389 146,269 Madagascar 49,590 1,027 44,708 90.2% 3,855 320,884 Martinique 47,300 769 104 0.2% 46,427 466,711 French Guiana 47,229 337 11,254 23.8% 35,638 481,773 French Polynesia 46,376 636 – 0% 45,740 0 Sudan 46,100 3,298 38,292 83.1% 4,510 562,941 Malta 45,678 474 39,503 86.5% 5,701 1,211,456 Mauritania 40,453 862 38,957 96.3% 634 550,908 Guyana 39,086 1,045 37,301 95.4% 740 418,463 Cape Verde 39,013 351 38,169 97.8% 493 388,481 Gabon 38,039 286 36,221 95.2% 1,532 1,469,004 Papua New Guinea 36,110 589 35,374 98% 147 249,149 Belize 31,503 592 30,415 96.5% 496 375,152 Guinea 31,038 389 29,803 96% 846 570,956 Togo 27,992 246 26,050 93.1% 1,696 607,752 Barbados 27,629 260 26,380 95.5% 989 464,644 Lesotho 27,595 665 14,803 53.6% 12,127 312,347 Tanzania 26,483 734 – 0% 25,749 0 Haiti 25,950 765 23,064 88.9% 2,121 132,422 Benin 24,935 161 24,705 99.1% 69 604,310 Seychelles 24,197 131 23,742 98.1% 324 0 Burundi 23,657 38 773 3.3% 22,846 345,742 Jersey 23,627 112 20,939 88.6% 2,576 1,123,134 Bahamas 23,539 713 21,745 92.4% 1,081 180,017 Somalia 23,532 1,333 12,948 55% 9,251 391,308 Mauritius 23,170 762 21,714 93.7% 694 358,675 Iceland 22,087 37 19,428 88% 2,622 1,331,380 Andorra 21,730 139 19,870 91.4% 1,721 235,283 Mayotte 21,391 185 2,964 13.9% 18,242 176,919 Mali 20,011 653 17,526 87.6% 1,832 527,355 Timor-Leste 19,833 122 19,704 99.3% 7 225,317 Congo - Brazzaville 19,490 367 12,421 63.7% 6,702 301,494 Curaçao 18,884 186 17,503 92.7% 1,195 379,686 Aruba 17,500 181 16,565 94.7% 754 177,885 Nicaragua 17,442 211 4,225 24.2% 13,006 0 Tajikistan 17,095 124 16,966 99.2% 5 0 Burkina Faso 17,040 317 16,250 95.4% 473 239,193 Taiwan 16,915 850 15,812 93.5% 253 9,118,614 Brunei 15,429 98 15,189 98.4% 142 677,619 South Sudan 14,577 135 12,717 87.2% 1,725 292,582 New Zealand 13,855 50 12,361 89.2% 1,444 5,525,818 Equatorial Guinea 13,630 175 13,410 98.4% 45 263,190 Djibouti 13,568 189 13,326 98.2% 53 256,617 Isle of Man 13,438 67 12,771 95% 600 133,676 St. Lucia 13,275 295 12,829 96.6% 151 105,961 Hong Kong SAR China 12,581 213 12,189 96.9% 179 29,687,335 New Caledonia 12,581 280 12,103 96.2% 198 42,756 Central African Republic 11,961 101 6,859 57.3% 5,001 74,519 Yemen 10,111 1,983 7,002 69.3% 1,126 265,253 Gambia 10,087 342 9,688 96% 57 131,044 Cayman Islands 8,386 11 4,799 57.2% 3,576 215,963 Gibraltar 8,142 100 7,484 91.9% 558 443,348 Eritrea 7,873 72 7,637 97% 164 23,693 San Marino 7,526 98 6,551 87% 877 102,145 Niger 7,268 274 6,879 94.6% 115 202,140 Sierra Leone 6,706 123 – 0% 6,583 259,958 Dominica 6,520 44 6,173 94.7% 303 121,399 Guinea-Bissau 6,462 149 6,297 97.4% 16 110,526 Bermuda 6,014 106 5,674 94.3% 234 685,295 Grenada 5,956 200 5,681 95.4% 75 91,343 Liberia 5,929 287 5,535 93.4% 107 139,824 Liechtenstein 5,895 69 5,438 92.2% 388 80,413 St. Vincent & Grenadines 5,828 81 5,151 88.4% 596 93,622 Chad 5,701 181 4,874 85.5% 646 180,347 Comoros 5,479 153 4,434 80.9% 892 0 Faroe Islands 5,145 13 4,687 91.1% 445 631,000 Sint Maarten 4,774 75 4,598 96.3% 101 62,056 Monaco 4,750 38 4,325 91.1% 387 54,960 Antigua & Barbuda 4,236 118 4,059 95.8% 59 18,559 St. Martin 4,008 56 1,399 34.9% 2,553 78,366 São Tomé & Príncipe 3,755 57 3,676 97.9% 22 29,036 Caribbean Netherlands 3,272 23 3,147 96.2% 102 30,126 Turks & Caicos Islands 3,235 26 3,107 96% 102 94,789 British Virgin Islands 3,016 39 – 0% 2,977 82,570 St. Kitts & Nevis 2,836 28 2,774 97.8% 34 57,508 Bhutan 2,659 3 2,642 99.4% 14 1,279,084 Greenland 2,249 0 1,875 83.4% 374 132,563 Anguilla 1,646 5 1,605 97.5% 36 51,382 St. Barthélemy 1,621 6 – 0% 1,615 56,491 Diamond Princess 712 13 699 98.2% 0 0 Wallis & Futuna 454 7 438 96.5% 9 20,508 St. Pierre & Miquelon 98 0 78 79.6% 20 13,891 Falkland Islands 83 0 – 0% 83 8,316 Macao SAR China 77 0 77 100% 0 5,019 Montserrat 45 1 43 95.6% 1 3,230 Vatican City 27 0 27 100% 0 0 Solomon Islands 20 0 20 100% 0 4,500 Western Sahara 10 1 8 80% 1 0 MS Zaandam 9 2 7 77.8% 0 0 Palau 8 0 8 100% 0 14,878 Vanuatu 7 1 6 85.7% 0 23,000 Marshall Islands 4 0 4 100% 0 0 Samoa 3 0 3 100% 0 0 St. Helena 2 0 2 100% 0 0 Micronesia 1 0 1 100% 0 0 Tonga 1 0 1 100% 0 0