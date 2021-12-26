Latest count of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide at 0500 GMT, Dec. 26

Trending Now
December 26, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 26 — The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 0500 GMT, Dec. 26. (Xinhua)

Country Cases Deaths Recovered % Active Tests
United States 53,026,765 837,779 41,001,184 77.3% 11,187,802 798,517,464
India 34,786,802 479,682 34,230,354 98.4% 76,766 671,997,082
Brazil 22,234,626 618,457 21,414,318 96.3% 201,851 63,776,166
United Kingdom 11,891,292 147,857 9,961,369 83.8% 1,782,066 395,579,689
Russia 10,368,299 303,250 9,222,486 88.9% 842,563 237,800,000
Turkey 9,286,986 81,403 8,922,510 96.1% 283,073 116,501,775
France 9,088,371 122,546 7,794,718 85.8% 1,171,107 182,873,794
Germany 6,999,476 111,025 6,113,500 87.3% 774,951 89,622,218
Iran 6,182,905 131,348 6,024,211 97.4% 27,346 41,388,312
Spain 5,718,007 89,019 5,002,310 87.5% 626,678 66,213,858
Italy 5,622,431 136,530 4,985,435 88.7% 500,466 135,138,103
Argentina 5,452,419 117,020 5,259,080 96.5% 76,319 27,433,892
Colombia 5,121,668 129,729 4,957,334 96.8% 34,605 29,255,860
Indonesia 4,261,667 144,053 4,112,901 96.5% 4,713 61,840,900
Poland 4,043,585 94,311 3,543,828 87.6% 405,446 26,681,046
Mexico 3,950,200 298,759 3,298,990 83.5% 352,451 12,272,528
Ukraine 3,642,314 94,700 3,423,933 94% 123,681 16,656,395
South Africa 3,407,937 90,773 3,102,717 91% 214,447 21,038,633
Netherlands 3,053,124 20,705 2,513,432 82.3% 518,987 19,205,114
Philippines 2,838,381 51,187 2,777,818 97.9% 9,376 24,937,631
Malaysia 2,738,401 31,315 2,661,495 97.2% 45,591 40,469,185
Czechia 2,445,741 35,749 2,259,601 92.4% 150,391 46,616,780
Peru 2,278,807 202,488 0% 2,076,319 21,507,541
Thailand 2,209,970 21,580 2,152,528 97.4% 35,862 17,270,775
Iraq 2,092,312 24,122 2,062,648 98.6% 5,542 16,756,695
Belgium 2,038,111 28,149 1,595,493 78.3% 414,469 26,828,439
Canada 1,959,518 30,143 1,817,744 92.8% 111,631 51,486,352
Romania 1,802,396 58,536 1,732,003 96.1% 11,857 16,892,303
Chile 1,799,125 39,013 1,712,756 95.2% 47,356 27,075,787
Japan 1,731,515 18,387 1,711,072 98.8% 2,056 29,132,328
Vietnam 1,636,455 31,007 1,229,684 75.1% 375,764 73,824,334
Bangladesh 1,582,985 28,056 1,547,180 97.7% 7,749 11,375,953
Israel 1,363,725 8,241 1,343,823 98.5% 11,661 37,547,800
Pakistan 1,293,440 28,907 1,254,859 97% 9,674 23,148,807
Serbia 1,289,493 12,568 1,254,568 97.3% 22,357 7,149,667
Portugal 1,276,053 18,861 1,157,598 90.7% 99,594 25,114,814
Sweden 1,273,313 15,229 1,183,577 93% 74,507 14,208,757
Austria 1,262,836 13,626 1,218,605 96.5% 30,605 119,923,778
Hungary 1,237,330 38,307 1,071,772 86.6% 127,251 9,058,668
Switzerland 1,221,424 12,128 967,497 79.2% 241,799 13,812,799
Greece 1,070,833 20,350 986,631 92.1% 63,852 45,162,221
Jordan 1,051,421 12,444 993,692 94.5% 45,285 13,308,004
Kazakhstan 985,857 12,974 957,267 97.1% 15,616 11,575,012
Cuba 964,607 8,320 955,798 99.1% 489 11,536,661
Morocco 955,587 14,827 937,578 98.1% 3,182 10,747,683
Georgia 924,368 13,512 881,863 95.4% 28,993 12,725,000
Nepal 827,058 11,583 810,497 98% 4,978 4,813,350
Slovakia 825,246 16,336 753,608 91.3% 55,302 5,034,867
United Arab Emirates 749,530 2,156 740,707 98.8% 6,667 108,951,396
Bulgaria 733,882 30,528 605,547 82.5% 97,807 7,288,944
Tunisia 722,795 25,523 695,094 96.2% 2,178 3,317,178
Lebanon 711,259 9,027 652,174 91.7% 50,058 4,795,578
Ireland 705,322 5,890 541,019 76.7% 158,413 9,736,837
Croatia 693,102 12,279 658,972 95.1% 21,851 3,700,009
Belarus 692,601 5,484 685,039 98.9% 2,078 10,938,594
Denmark 685,408 3,197 545,203 79.5% 137,008 104,669,714
Guatemala 625,127 16,096 607,841 97.2% 1,190 3,247,587
Azerbaijan 614,119 8,284 593,920 96.7% 11,915 5,808,380
South Korea 607,463 5,245 494,205 81.4% 108,013 15,804,065
Sri Lanka 583,251 14,871 559,128 95.9% 9,252 5,726,599
Bolivia 575,247 19,530 518,099 90.1% 37,618 2,633,963
Costa Rica 568,860 7,343 560,239 98.5% 1,278 2,911,504
Saudi Arabia 552,406 8,870 540,744 97.9% 2,792 32,743,008
Ecuador 540,122 33,641 443,880 82.2% 62,601 2,103,013
Myanmar (Burma) 529,503 19,251 507,035 95.8% 3,217 5,973,823
Lithuania 510,752 7,265 477,737 93.5% 25,750 6,545,952
Panama 487,204 7,411 473,428 97.2% 6,365 4,413,125
Paraguay 465,233 16,599 447,548 96.2% 1,086 2,015,881
Slovenia 455,386 5,535 433,646 95.2% 16,205 2,051,575
Venezuela 443,167 5,313 431,741 97.4% 6,113 3,359,014
Palestinian Territories 438,087 4,632 429,669 98.1% 3,786 2,826,814
Kuwait 414,911 2,468 411,299 99.1% 1,144 5,838,773
Dominican Republic 413,887 4,237 407,250 98.4% 2,400 2,553,956
Uruguay 407,099 6,163 397,006 97.5% 3,930 4,334,499
Ethiopia 395,750 6,894 352,131 89% 36,725 4,041,996
Mongolia 388,515 2,054 313,256 80.6% 73,205 4,030,048
Libya 384,663 5,641 372,884 96.9% 6,138 1,999,814
Egypt 380,520 21,571 316,656 83.2% 42,293 3,693,367
Honduras 379,073 10,430 123,783 32.7% 244,860 1,135,703
Moldova 374,349 9,605 360,211 96.2% 4,533 2,326,057
Norway 372,123 1,257 88,952 23.9% 281,914 9,213,931
Armenia 344,481 7,943 330,593 96% 5,945 2,535,650
Oman 304,984 4,113 300,235 98.4% 636 25,000,000
Australia 301,280 2,190 229,264 76.1% 69,826 53,660,610
Bosnia & Herzegovina 287,276 13,269 192,218 66.9% 81,789 1,461,608
Kenya 281,358 5,359 249,937 88.8% 26,062 2,987,255
Bahrain 279,518 1,394 276,808 99% 1,316 7,897,334
Singapore 277,555 821 273,860 98.7% 2,874 21,098,774
Latvia 271,228 4,500 257,097 94.8% 9,631 5,563,299
Qatar 247,796 614 244,615 98.7% 2,567 3,138,247
Estonia 236,133 1,907 220,676 93.5% 13,550 2,482,003
Nigeria 236,014 3,014 212,357 90% 20,643 3,751,696
Zambia 231,581 3,697 210,026 90.7% 17,858 2,888,028
Finland 230,392 1,507 46,000 20% 182,885 8,501,077
North Macedonia 222,932 7,894 210,319 94.3% 4,719 1,570,171
Algeria 216,376 6,229 148,789 68.8% 61,358 230,861
Botswana 208,994 2,427 195,479 93.5% 11,088 1,997,064
Albania 207,542 3,189 199,133 95.9% 5,220 1,459,507
Zimbabwe 203,746 4,885 159,974 78.5% 38,887 1,808,782
Uzbekistan 198,242 1,479 195,193 98.5% 1,570 1,377,915
Kyrgyzstan 184,477 2,795 179,589 97.4% 2,093 1,905,600
Mozambique 170,975 1,967 151,290 88.5% 17,718 1,056,667
Montenegro 162,828 2,389 157,792 96.9% 2,647 952,203
Afghanistan 157,895 7,349 145,392 92.1% 5,154 816,395
Cyprus 149,848 628 124,370 83% 24,850 9,477,138
Namibia 144,629 3,608 128,570 88.9% 12,451 858,339
Ghana 134,555 1,269 129,921 96.6% 3,365 2,073,433
Uganda 133,232 3,274 98,197 73.7% 31,761 2,101,546
El Salvador 121,741 3,818 107,088 88% 10,835 1,505,621
Cambodia 120,449 3,008 116,861 97% 580 2,759,313
Cameroon 108,451 1,851 105,735 97.5% 865 1,751,774
Laos 105,380 317 7,339 7% 97,724 901,338
Rwanda 104,512 1,346 45,522 43.6% 57,644 3,890,593
China 101,077 4,636 94,430 93.4% 2,011 160,000,000
Luxembourg 98,983 907 92,159 93.1% 5,917 3,795,724
Maldives 94,732 261 92,439 97.6% 2,032 1,855,901
Jamaica 92,513 2,462 64,882 70.1% 25,169 698,418
Trinidad & Tobago 89,364 2,738 70,045 78.4% 16,581 500,624
Senegal 74,353 1,890 72,292 97.2% 171 910,844
Réunion 71,795 401 65,494 91.2% 5,900 1,347,378
Angola 71,142 1,746 63,995 90% 5,401 1,251,654
Malawi 70,682 2,328 59,563 84.3% 8,791 476,377
Congo - Kinshasa 70,059 1,126 50,930 72.7% 18,003 846,704
Eswatini 64,381 1,272 53,836 83.6% 9,273 424,032
Côte d’Ivoire 63,847 707 61,245 95.9% 1,895 1,208,604
Guadeloupe 56,035 750 2,250 4% 53,035 607,573
Fiji 52,815 697 51,221 97% 897 469,654
Suriname 51,578 1,186 49,082 95.2% 1,310 167,219
Syria 50,051 2,871 31,791 63.5% 15,389 146,269
Madagascar 49,590 1,027 44,708 90.2% 3,855 320,884
Martinique 47,300 769 104 0.2% 46,427 466,711
French Guiana 47,229 337 11,254 23.8% 35,638 481,773
French Polynesia 46,376 636 0% 45,740 0
Sudan 46,100 3,298 38,292 83.1% 4,510 562,941
Malta 45,678 474 39,503 86.5% 5,701 1,211,456
Mauritania 40,453 862 38,957 96.3% 634 550,908
Guyana 39,086 1,045 37,301 95.4% 740 418,463
Cape Verde 39,013 351 38,169 97.8% 493 388,481
Gabon 38,039 286 36,221 95.2% 1,532 1,469,004
Papua New Guinea 36,110 589 35,374 98% 147 249,149
Belize 31,503 592 30,415 96.5% 496 375,152
Guinea 31,038 389 29,803 96% 846 570,956
Togo 27,992 246 26,050 93.1% 1,696 607,752
Barbados 27,629 260 26,380 95.5% 989 464,644
Lesotho 27,595 665 14,803 53.6% 12,127 312,347
Tanzania 26,483 734 0% 25,749 0
Haiti 25,950 765 23,064 88.9% 2,121 132,422
Benin 24,935 161 24,705 99.1% 69 604,310
Seychelles 24,197 131 23,742 98.1% 324 0
Burundi 23,657 38 773 3.3% 22,846 345,742
Jersey 23,627 112 20,939 88.6% 2,576 1,123,134
Bahamas 23,539 713 21,745 92.4% 1,081 180,017
Somalia 23,532 1,333 12,948 55% 9,251 391,308
Mauritius 23,170 762 21,714 93.7% 694 358,675
Iceland 22,087 37 19,428 88% 2,622 1,331,380
Andorra 21,730 139 19,870 91.4% 1,721 235,283
Mayotte 21,391 185 2,964 13.9% 18,242 176,919
Mali 20,011 653 17,526 87.6% 1,832 527,355
Timor-Leste 19,833 122 19,704 99.3% 7 225,317
Congo - Brazzaville 19,490 367 12,421 63.7% 6,702 301,494
Curaçao 18,884 186 17,503 92.7% 1,195 379,686
Aruba 17,500 181 16,565 94.7% 754 177,885
Nicaragua 17,442 211 4,225 24.2% 13,006 0
Tajikistan 17,095 124 16,966 99.2% 5 0
Burkina Faso 17,040 317 16,250 95.4% 473 239,193
Taiwan 16,915 850 15,812 93.5% 253 9,118,614
Brunei 15,429 98 15,189 98.4% 142 677,619
South Sudan 14,577 135 12,717 87.2% 1,725 292,582
New Zealand 13,855 50 12,361 89.2% 1,444 5,525,818
Equatorial Guinea 13,630 175 13,410 98.4% 45 263,190
Djibouti 13,568 189 13,326 98.2% 53 256,617
Isle of Man 13,438 67 12,771 95% 600 133,676
St. Lucia 13,275 295 12,829 96.6% 151 105,961
Hong Kong SAR China 12,581 213 12,189 96.9% 179 29,687,335
New Caledonia 12,581 280 12,103 96.2% 198 42,756
Central African Republic 11,961 101 6,859 57.3% 5,001 74,519
Yemen 10,111 1,983 7,002 69.3% 1,126 265,253
Gambia 10,087 342 9,688 96% 57 131,044
Cayman Islands 8,386 11 4,799 57.2% 3,576 215,963
Gibraltar 8,142 100 7,484 91.9% 558 443,348
Eritrea 7,873 72 7,637 97% 164 23,693
San Marino 7,526 98 6,551 87% 877 102,145
Niger 7,268 274 6,879 94.6% 115 202,140
Sierra Leone 6,706 123 0% 6,583 259,958
Dominica 6,520 44 6,173 94.7% 303 121,399
Guinea-Bissau 6,462 149 6,297 97.4% 16 110,526
Bermuda 6,014 106 5,674 94.3% 234 685,295
Grenada 5,956 200 5,681 95.4% 75 91,343
Liberia 5,929 287 5,535 93.4% 107 139,824
Liechtenstein 5,895 69 5,438 92.2% 388 80,413
St. Vincent & Grenadines 5,828 81 5,151 88.4% 596 93,622
Chad 5,701 181 4,874 85.5% 646 180,347
Comoros 5,479 153 4,434 80.9% 892 0
Faroe Islands 5,145 13 4,687 91.1% 445 631,000
Sint Maarten 4,774 75 4,598 96.3% 101 62,056
Monaco 4,750 38 4,325 91.1% 387 54,960
Antigua & Barbuda 4,236 118 4,059 95.8% 59 18,559
St. Martin 4,008 56 1,399 34.9% 2,553 78,366
São Tomé & Príncipe 3,755 57 3,676 97.9% 22 29,036
Caribbean Netherlands 3,272 23 3,147 96.2% 102 30,126
Turks & Caicos Islands 3,235 26 3,107 96% 102 94,789
British Virgin Islands 3,016 39 0% 2,977 82,570
St. Kitts & Nevis 2,836 28 2,774 97.8% 34 57,508
Bhutan 2,659 3 2,642 99.4% 14 1,279,084
Greenland 2,249 0 1,875 83.4% 374 132,563
Anguilla 1,646 5 1,605 97.5% 36 51,382
St. Barthélemy 1,621 6 0% 1,615 56,491
Diamond Princess 712 13 699 98.2% 0 0
Wallis & Futuna 454 7 438 96.5% 9 20,508
St. Pierre & Miquelon 98 0 78 79.6% 20 13,891
Falkland Islands 83 0 0% 83 8,316
Macao SAR China 77 0 77 100% 0 5,019
Montserrat 45 1 43 95.6% 1 3,230
Vatican City 27 0 27 100% 0 0
Solomon Islands 20 0 20 100% 0 4,500
Western Sahara 10 1 8 80% 1 0
MS Zaandam 9 2 7 77.8% 0 0
Palau 8 0 8 100% 0 14,878
Vanuatu 7 1 6 85.7% 0 23,000
Marshall Islands 4 0 4 100% 0 0
Samoa 3 0 3 100% 0 0
St. Helena 2 0 2 100% 0 0
Micronesia 1 0 1 100% 0 0
Tonga 1 0 1 100% 0 0

 


