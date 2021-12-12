Latest count of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide at 0500 GMT, Dec. 12

BEIJING, Dec. 12 — The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 0500 GMT,
|Country
|Cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|%
|Active
|Tests
|United States
|50,762,671
|817,789
|39,986,483
|78.8%
|9,958,399
|773,300,851
|India
|34,690,510
|475,434
|34,122,795
|98.4%
|92,281
|654,627,300
|Brazil
|22,188,179
|616,859
|21,414,318
|96.5%
|157,002
|63,776,166
|United Kingdom
|10,771,444
|146,387
|9,453,429
|87.8%
|1,171,628
|374,468,898
|Russia
|10,016,896
|289,483
|8,741,355
|87.3%
|986,058
|231,600,000
|Turkey
|9,022,223
|78,969
|8,592,094
|95.2%
|351,160
|111,562,570
|France
|8,214,844
|120,383
|7,294,588
|88.8%
|799,873
|172,371,975
|Germany
|6,511,167
|106,254
|5,395,300
|82.9%
|1,009,613
|87,852,398
|Iran
|6,154,813
|130,722
|5,969,591
|97%
|54,500
|40,054,772
|Argentina
|5,356,885
|116,760
|5,213,678
|97.3%
|26,447
|26,663,231
|Spain
|5,290,190
|88,381
|4,943,735
|93.5%
|258,074
|66,213,858
|Italy
|5,206,305
|134,765
|4,797,658
|92.2%
|273,882
|125,490,703
|Colombia
|5,091,508
|129,056
|4,932,304
|96.9%
|30,148
|28,587,711
|Indonesia
|4,259,143
|143,936
|4,110,049
|96.5%
|5,158
|57,921,612
|Mexico
|3,917,361
|296,620
|3,271,058
|83.5%
|349,683
|12,065,033
|Poland
|3,828,248
|88,479
|3,289,117
|85.9%
|450,652
|25,609,282
|Ukraine
|3,559,092
|91,027
|3,195,913
|89.8%
|272,152
|16,294,537
|South Africa
|3,129,622
|90,116
|2,880,472
|92%
|159,034
|20,176,391
|Netherlands
|2,863,838
|20,074
|2,232,957
|78%
|610,807
|19,205,114
|Philippines
|2,836,592
|50,280
|2,775,057
|97.8%
|11,255
|24,522,686
|Malaysia
|2,688,149
|30,862
|2,596,509
|96.6%
|60,778
|39,173,380
|Czechia
|2,334,289
|34,451
|2,033,057
|87.1%
|266,781
|45,474,681
|Peru
|2,251,027
|201,650
|–
|0%
|2,049,377
|20,753,581
|Thailand
|2,168,646
|21,169
|2,095,859
|96.6%
|51,618
|14,913,135
|Iraq
|2,087,837
|23,978
|2,055,454
|98.4%
|8,405
|16,553,566
|Belgium
|1,929,772
|27,504
|1,421,499
|73.7%
|480,769
|25,785,017
|Canada
|1,831,733
|29,910
|1,765,882
|96.4%
|35,941
|49,829,014
|Romania
|1,793,149
|57,696
|1,715,859
|95.7%
|19,594
|16,418,691
|Chile
|1,781,227
|38,646
|1,679,439
|94.3%
|63,142
|26,276,042
|Japan
|1,728,689
|18,373
|1,709,386
|98.9%
|930
|28,470,838
|Bangladesh
|1,579,325
|28,028
|1,544,150
|97.8%
|7,147
|11,120,198
|Vietnam
|1,413,051
|27,839
|1,054,720
|74.6%
|330,492
|71,322,461
|Israel
|1,349,818
|8,210
|1,335,654
|99%
|5,954
|36,081,323
|Pakistan
|1,289,049
|28,830
|1,251,101
|97.1%
|9,118
|22,525,190
|Serbia
|1,273,103
|12,148
|1,226,748
|96.4%
|34,207
|6,968,519
|Sweden
|1,229,217
|15,158
|1,167,277
|95%
|46,782
|13,934,770
|Austria
|1,225,555
|13,143
|1,138,722
|92.9%
|73,690
|114,668,040
|Portugal
|1,190,409
|18,645
|1,106,116
|92.9%
|65,648
|22,443,244
|Hungary
|1,182,922
|36,429
|968,897
|81.9%
|177,596
|8,768,881
|Switzerland
|1,106,573
|11,785
|891,505
|80.6%
|203,283
|13,030,943
|Jordan
|1,006,136
|11,941
|927,352
|92.2%
|66,843
|12,696,572
|Greece
|999,652
|19,157
|912,332
|91.3%
|68,163
|40,397,061
|Kazakhstan
|979,484
|12,852
|948,214
|96.8%
|18,418
|11,575,012
|Cuba
|963,566
|8,313
|954,862
|99.1%
|391
|11,309,677
|Morocco
|951,380
|14,796
|934,739
|98.3%
|1,845
|10,559,593
|Georgia
|889,286
|12,731
|832,675
|93.6%
|43,880
|12,133,846
|Nepal
|824,222
|11,554
|806,778
|97.9%
|5,890
|4,714,778
|Slovakia
|774,857
|15,354
|652,657
|84.2%
|106,846
|4,857,976
|United Arab Emirates
|742,802
|2,151
|737,896
|99.3%
|2,755
|104,695,497
|Tunisia
|719,434
|25,427
|692,617
|96.3%
|1,390
|3,225,124
|Bulgaria
|714,156
|29,486
|587,126
|82.2%
|97,544
|6,893,275
|Lebanon
|688,515
|8,836
|640,860
|93.1%
|38,819
|4,795,578
|Belarus
|674,723
|5,276
|665,432
|98.6%
|4,015
|10,671,855
|Croatia
|654,202
|11,619
|617,482
|94.4%
|25,101
|3,578,293
|Guatemala
|621,844
|16,029
|604,817
|97.3%
|998
|3,180,830
|Ireland
|618,956
|5,788
|478,735
|77.3%
|134,433
|9,313,992
|Azerbaijan
|604,480
|8,088
|576,264
|95.3%
|20,128
|5,677,746
|Sri Lanka
|572,188
|14,595
|544,626
|95.2%
|12,967
|5,726,599
|Costa Rica
|567,995
|7,332
|558,639
|98.4%
|2,024
|2,839,020
|Denmark
|554,389
|3,014
|475,922
|85.8%
|75,453
|98,706,173
|Bolivia
|551,516
|19,305
|502,902
|91.2%
|29,309
|2,602,670
|Saudi Arabia
|550,240
|8,853
|539,477
|98%
|1,910
|31,980,191
|Ecuador
|530,865
|33,498
|443,880
|83.6%
|53,487
|2,053,558
|Myanmar (Burma)
|526,381
|19,177
|502,666
|95.5%
|4,538
|5,782,489
|South Korea
|517,271
|4,253
|431,606
|83.4%
|81,412
|15,804,065
|Lithuania
|491,122
|6,974
|456,278
|92.9%
|27,870
|6,349,830
|Panama
|480,573
|7,386
|470,109
|97.8%
|3,078
|4,304,404
|Paraguay
|463,707
|16,502
|446,545
|96.3%
|660
|1,978,333
|Slovenia
|439,952
|5,408
|412,023
|93.7%
|22,521
|1,995,839
|Venezuela
|437,887
|5,234
|425,573
|97.2%
|7,080
|3,359,014
|Palestinian Territories
|433,680
|4,569
|425,507
|98.1%
|3,604
|2,776,809
|Kuwait
|413,672
|2,466
|410,864
|99.3%
|342
|5,549,441
|Dominican Republic
|410,087
|4,218
|404,173
|98.6%
|1,696
|2,499,867
|Uruguay
|402,383
|6,142
|393,909
|97.9%
|2,332
|4,202,320
|Mongolia
|385,353
|2,033
|313,256
|81.3%
|70,064
|4,030,048
|Honduras
|378,561
|10,421
|122,591
|32.4%
|245,549
|1,126,954
|Libya
|378,105
|5,553
|363,780
|96.2%
|8,772
|1,951,115
|Ethiopia
|373,000
|6,829
|350,292
|93.9%
|15,879
|3,929,335
|Moldova
|369,402
|9,354
|353,965
|95.8%
|6,083
|2,273,501
|Egypt
|368,335
|21,015
|306,106
|83.1%
|41,214
|3,693,367
|Armenia
|342,538
|7,802
|325,394
|95%
|9,342
|2,447,762
|Norway
|314,258
|1,136
|88,952
|28.3%
|224,170
|8,837,513
|Oman
|304,714
|4,113
|300,096
|98.5%
|505
|25,000,000
|Bosnia & Herzegovina
|280,980
|12,918
|192,218
|68.4%
|75,844
|1,426,356
|Bahrain
|278,037
|1,394
|276,321
|99.4%
|322
|7,607,537
|Singapore
|272,992
|789
|266,198
|97.5%
|6,005
|21,098,774
|Latvia
|261,944
|4,375
|248,267
|94.8%
|9,302
|5,450,653
|Kenya
|256,134
|5,346
|248,511
|97%
|2,277
|2,885,602
|Qatar
|245,354
|613
|242,336
|98.8%
|2,405
|3,061,355
|Australia
|228,936
|2,104
|209,564
|91.5%
|17,268
|50,006,586
|Estonia
|228,279
|1,852
|213,179
|93.4%
|13,248
|2,401,703
|North Macedonia
|219,100
|7,723
|205,700
|93.9%
|5,677
|1,500,087
|Nigeria
|217,063
|2,981
|207,703
|95.7%
|6,379
|3,629,527
|Algeria
|212,652
|6,137
|146,172
|68.7%
|60,343
|230,861
|Zambia
|211,077
|3,670
|206,670
|97.9%
|737
|2,778,680
|Albania
|203,524
|3,132
|194,838
|95.7%
|5,554
|1,419,120
|Finland
|201,051
|1,421
|46,000
|22.9%
|153,630
|8,150,123
|Botswana
|196,090
|2,421
|192,452
|98.1%
|1,217
|1,929,047
|Uzbekistan
|195,747
|1,436
|192,461
|98.3%
|1,850
|1,377,915
|Kyrgyzstan
|183,965
|2,770
|179,009
|97.3%
|2,186
|1,866,882
|Zimbabwe
|165,002
|4,735
|129,562
|78.5%
|30,705
|1,693,897
|Montenegro
|159,635
|2,349
|155,088
|97.2%
|2,198
|925,755
|Afghanistan
|157,633
|7,328
|141,525
|89.8%
|8,780
|803,811
|Mozambique
|153,408
|1,942
|149,955
|97.7%
|1,511
|1,001,098
|Cyprus
|140,458
|608
|124,370
|88.5%
|15,480
|9,477,138
|Namibia
|132,271
|3,577
|125,889
|95.2%
|2,805
|814,176
|Ghana
|131,412
|1,239
|129,495
|98.5%
|678
|2,018,574
|Uganda
|127,973
|3,268
|97,778
|76.4%
|26,927
|2,019,433
|Cambodia
|120,355
|2,985
|116,708
|97%
|662
|2,736,887
|El Salvador
|119,803
|3,795
|102,982
|86%
|13,026
|1,440,742
|Cameroon
|107,549
|1,823
|102,716
|95.5%
|3,010
|1,751,774
|Rwanda
|100,584
|1,344
|45,522
|45.3%
|53,718
|3,639,505
|China
|99,679
|4,636
|93,720
|94%
|1,323
|160,000,000
|Luxembourg
|93,429
|890
|86,920
|93%
|5,619
|3,735,071
|Maldives
|93,064
|258
|90,861
|97.6%
|1,945
|1,795,019
|Jamaica
|91,725
|2,424
|63,402
|69.1%
|25,899
|681,866
|Laos
|89,320
|247
|7,339
|8.2%
|81,734
|861,468
|Trinidad & Tobago
|80,049
|2,383
|63,482
|79.3%
|14,184
|471,520
|Senegal
|74,086
|1,886
|72,154
|97.4%
|46
|890,614
|Angola
|65,397
|1,737
|63,417
|97%
|243
|1,192,540
|Réunion
|63,863
|391
|59,685
|93.5%
|3,787
|1,347,378
|Malawi
|62,230
|2,307
|58,852
|94.6%
|1,071
|450,666
|Côte d’Ivoire
|61,896
|706
|60,964
|98.5%
|226
|1,174,585
|Congo - Kinshasa
|59,851
|1,118
|50,930
|85.1%
|7,803
|306,299
|Guadeloupe
|55,284
|748
|2,250
|4.1%
|52,286
|551,264
|Fiji
|52,577
|697
|51,157
|97.3%
|723
|465,125
|Eswatini
|52,174
|1,248
|45,503
|87.2%
|5,423
|402,213
|Suriname
|51,184
|1,176
|29,586
|57.8%
|20,422
|163,423
|Syria
|49,189
|2,809
|30,376
|61.8%
|16,004
|113,162
|French Guiana
|46,421
|332
|11,254
|24.2%
|34,835
|462,858
|French Polynesia
|46,334
|636
|–
|0%
|45,698
|0
|Madagascar
|45,794
|980
|43,393
|94.8%
|1,421
|290,447
|Martinique
|45,501
|718
|104
|0.2%
|44,679
|416,247
|Sudan
|44,529
|3,208
|36,009
|80.9%
|5,312
|238,579
|Malta
|40,546
|470
|38,272
|94.4%
|1,804
|1,211,456
|Mauritania
|39,778
|849
|38,347
|96.4%
|582
|525,532
|Cape Verde
|38,496
|351
|38,019
|98.8%
|126
|211,692
|Guyana
|38,453
|1,016
|36,634
|95.3%
|803
|402,981
|Gabon
|37,591
|282
|34,131
|90.8%
|3,178
|1,425,314
|Papua New Guinea
|35,835
|573
|34,917
|97.4%
|345
|249,149
|Belize
|31,033
|586
|29,609
|95.4%
|838
|361,427
|Guinea
|30,798
|388
|29,753
|96.6%
|657
|569,940
|Barbados
|26,740
|251
|24,372
|91.1%
|2,117
|450,060
|Togo
|26,372
|243
|25,937
|98.4%
|192
|589,871
|Tanzania
|26,309
|734
|–
|0%
|25,575
|0
|Haiti
|25,744
|758
|22,028
|85.6%
|2,958
|132,422
|Benin
|24,897
|161
|24,546
|98.6%
|190
|604,310
|Seychelles
|23,806
|129
|23,294
|97.8%
|383
|0
|Lesotho
|23,102
|664
|13,856
|60%
|8,582
|273,169
|Somalia
|23,074
|1,333
|12,817
|55.5%
|8,924
|262,138
|Bahamas
|22,881
|708
|21,656
|94.6%
|517
|172,649
|Mauritius
|22,613
|680
|20,962
|92.7%
|971
|358,675
|Mayotte
|21,088
|185
|2,964
|14.1%
|17,939
|176,919
|Burundi
|20,666
|38
|773
|3.7%
|19,855
|345,742
|Jersey
|20,327
|107
|18,136
|89.2%
|2,084
|1,092,362
|Timor-Leste
|19,829
|122
|19,703
|99.4%
|4
|211,166
|Andorra
|19,440
|133
|16,995
|87.4%
|2,312
|218,899
|Iceland
|19,159
|35
|17,751
|92.7%
|1,373
|1,281,041
|Congo - Brazzaville
|19,066
|359
|12,421
|65.1%
|6,286
|188,207
|Mali
|18,504
|628
|15,459
|83.5%
|2,417
|505,534
|Curaçao
|17,572
|182
|17,263
|98.2%
|127
|351,150
|Nicaragua
|17,328
|210
|4,225
|24.4%
|12,893
|0
|Tajikistan
|17,095
|124
|16,966
|99.2%
|5
|0
|Taiwan
|16,737
|848
|15,684
|93.7%
|205
|8,702,361
|Aruba
|16,575
|177
|16,195
|97.7%
|203
|177,885
|Burkina Faso
|16,334
|290
|15,604
|95.5%
|440
|234,250
|Brunei
|15,348
|98
|14,973
|97.6%
|277
|659,767
|Equatorial Guinea
|13,612
|175
|13,386
|98.3%
|51
|263,190
|Djibouti
|13,514
|189
|13,298
|98.4%
|27
|250,380
|St. Lucia
|13,086
|283
|12,699
|97%
|104
|102,297
|New Zealand
|12,884
|46
|6,100
|47.3%
|6,738
|5,251,593
|South Sudan
|12,873
|133
|12,576
|97.7%
|164
|274,916
|Isle of Man
|12,519
|67
|11,613
|92.8%
|839
|133,676
|Hong Kong SAR China
|12,489
|213
|12,168
|97.4%
|108
|28,539,548
|New Caledonia
|12,379
|280
|11,921
|96.3%
|178
|42,756
|Central African Republic
|11,912
|101
|6,859
|57.6%
|4,952
|60,228
|Yemen
|10,063
|1,968
|6,940
|69%
|1,155
|265,253
|Gambia
|9,998
|342
|9,641
|96.4%
|15
|125,971
|Cayman Islands
|7,871
|9
|4,339
|55.1%
|3,523
|213,075
|Eritrea
|7,629
|63
|7,404
|97.1%
|162
|23,693
|Gibraltar
|7,525
|100
|7,150
|95%
|275
|428,225
|Niger
|7,149
|267
|6,805
|95.2%
|77
|194,647
|Guinea-Bissau
|6,447
|149
|6,281
|97.4%
|17
|108,549
|Sierra Leone
|6,421
|121
|–
|0%
|6,300
|160,729
|Dominica
|6,233
|42
|5,768
|92.5%
|423
|114,250
|San Marino
|6,217
|94
|5,772
|92.8%
|351
|93,080
|Grenada
|5,915
|200
|5,652
|95.6%
|63
|88,901
|Liberia
|5,833
|287
|5,535
|94.9%
|11
|128,246
|Bermuda
|5,764
|106
|5,634
|97.7%
|24
|660,179
|Chad
|5,701
|181
|4,874
|85.5%
|646
|157,235
|St. Vincent & Grenadines
|5,692
|77
|5,111
|89.8%
|504
|91,554
|Liechtenstein
|5,327
|67
|4,772
|89.6%
|488
|80,413
|Sint Maarten
|4,632
|75
|4,524
|97.7%
|33
|62,056
|Comoros
|4,567
|151
|4,374
|95.8%
|42
|0
|Faroe Islands
|4,275
|13
|3,737
|87.4%
|525
|591,000
|Antigua & Barbuda
|4,159
|117
|4,025
|96.8%
|17
|18,195
|Monaco
|4,093
|36
|3,832
|93.6%
|225
|54,960
|St. Martin
|3,973
|56
|1,399
|35.2%
|2,518
|54,303
|São Tomé & Príncipe
|3,733
|57
|3,675
|98.4%
|1
|14,934
|Turks & Caicos Islands
|3,137
|25
|3,066
|97.7%
|46
|94,789
|Caribbean Netherlands
|3,129
|22
|2,954
|94.4%
|153
|30,126
|British Virgin Islands
|2,816
|38
|–
|0%
|2,778
|82,570
|St. Kitts & Nevis
|2,796
|28
|2,758
|98.6%
|10
|57,508
|Bhutan
|2,649
|3
|2,629
|99.2%
|17
|1,261,505
|Greenland
|1,813
|0
|1,520
|83.8%
|293
|119,284
|St. Barthélemy
|1,603
|6
|–
|0%
|1,597
|56,491
|Anguilla
|1,523
|4
|1,434
|94.2%
|85
|51,382
|Diamond Princess
|712
|13
|699
|98.2%
|0
|0
|Wallis & Futuna
|454
|7
|438
|96.5%
|9
|20,508
|St. Pierre & Miquelon
|91
|0
|60
|65.9%
|31
|13,137
|Falkland Islands
|83
|0
|–
|0%
|83
|8,316
|Macao SAR China
|77
|0
|77
|100%
|0
|5,019
|Montserrat
|44
|1
|42
|95.5%
|1
|3,037
|Vatican City
|27
|0
|27
|100%
|0
|0
|Solomon Islands
|20
|0
|20
|100%
|0
|4,500
|Western Sahara
|10
|1
|8
|80%
|1
|0
|MS Zaandam
|9
|2
|7
|77.8%
|0
|0
|Palau
|8
|0
|8
|100%
|0
|14,878
|Vanuatu
|6
|1
|5
|83.3%
|0
|23,000
|Marshall Islands
|4
|0
|4
|100%
|0
|0
|Samoa
|3
|0
|3
|100%
|0
|0
|St. Helena
|2
|0
|2
|100%
|0
|0
|Micronesia
|1
|0
|1
|100%
|0
|0
|Tonga
|1
|0
|1
|100%
|0
|0