Latest count of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide at 0500 GMT, Dec. 12

December 12, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 12 — The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 0500 GMT,

Country Cases Deaths Recovered % Active Tests
United States 50,762,671 817,789 39,986,483 78.8% 9,958,399 773,300,851
India 34,690,510 475,434 34,122,795 98.4% 92,281 654,627,300
Brazil 22,188,179 616,859 21,414,318 96.5% 157,002 63,776,166
United Kingdom 10,771,444 146,387 9,453,429 87.8% 1,171,628 374,468,898
Russia 10,016,896 289,483 8,741,355 87.3% 986,058 231,600,000
Turkey 9,022,223 78,969 8,592,094 95.2% 351,160 111,562,570
France 8,214,844 120,383 7,294,588 88.8% 799,873 172,371,975
Germany 6,511,167 106,254 5,395,300 82.9% 1,009,613 87,852,398
Iran 6,154,813 130,722 5,969,591 97% 54,500 40,054,772
Argentina 5,356,885 116,760 5,213,678 97.3% 26,447 26,663,231
Spain 5,290,190 88,381 4,943,735 93.5% 258,074 66,213,858
Italy 5,206,305 134,765 4,797,658 92.2% 273,882 125,490,703
Colombia 5,091,508 129,056 4,932,304 96.9% 30,148 28,587,711
Indonesia 4,259,143 143,936 4,110,049 96.5% 5,158 57,921,612
Mexico 3,917,361 296,620 3,271,058 83.5% 349,683 12,065,033
Poland 3,828,248 88,479 3,289,117 85.9% 450,652 25,609,282
Ukraine 3,559,092 91,027 3,195,913 89.8% 272,152 16,294,537
South Africa 3,129,622 90,116 2,880,472 92% 159,034 20,176,391
Netherlands 2,863,838 20,074 2,232,957 78% 610,807 19,205,114
Philippines 2,836,592 50,280 2,775,057 97.8% 11,255 24,522,686
Malaysia 2,688,149 30,862 2,596,509 96.6% 60,778 39,173,380
Czechia 2,334,289 34,451 2,033,057 87.1% 266,781 45,474,681
Peru 2,251,027 201,650 0% 2,049,377 20,753,581
Thailand 2,168,646 21,169 2,095,859 96.6% 51,618 14,913,135
Iraq 2,087,837 23,978 2,055,454 98.4% 8,405 16,553,566
Belgium 1,929,772 27,504 1,421,499 73.7% 480,769 25,785,017
Canada 1,831,733 29,910 1,765,882 96.4% 35,941 49,829,014
Romania 1,793,149 57,696 1,715,859 95.7% 19,594 16,418,691
Chile 1,781,227 38,646 1,679,439 94.3% 63,142 26,276,042
Japan 1,728,689 18,373 1,709,386 98.9% 930 28,470,838
Bangladesh 1,579,325 28,028 1,544,150 97.8% 7,147 11,120,198
Vietnam 1,413,051 27,839 1,054,720 74.6% 330,492 71,322,461
Israel 1,349,818 8,210 1,335,654 99% 5,954 36,081,323
Pakistan 1,289,049 28,830 1,251,101 97.1% 9,118 22,525,190
Serbia 1,273,103 12,148 1,226,748 96.4% 34,207 6,968,519
Sweden 1,229,217 15,158 1,167,277 95% 46,782 13,934,770
Austria 1,225,555 13,143 1,138,722 92.9% 73,690 114,668,040
Portugal 1,190,409 18,645 1,106,116 92.9% 65,648 22,443,244
Hungary 1,182,922 36,429 968,897 81.9% 177,596 8,768,881
Switzerland 1,106,573 11,785 891,505 80.6% 203,283 13,030,943
Jordan 1,006,136 11,941 927,352 92.2% 66,843 12,696,572
Greece 999,652 19,157 912,332 91.3% 68,163 40,397,061
Kazakhstan 979,484 12,852 948,214 96.8% 18,418 11,575,012
Cuba 963,566 8,313 954,862 99.1% 391 11,309,677
Morocco 951,380 14,796 934,739 98.3% 1,845 10,559,593
Georgia 889,286 12,731 832,675 93.6% 43,880 12,133,846
Nepal 824,222 11,554 806,778 97.9% 5,890 4,714,778
Slovakia 774,857 15,354 652,657 84.2% 106,846 4,857,976
United Arab Emirates 742,802 2,151 737,896 99.3% 2,755 104,695,497
Tunisia 719,434 25,427 692,617 96.3% 1,390 3,225,124
Bulgaria 714,156 29,486 587,126 82.2% 97,544 6,893,275
Lebanon 688,515 8,836 640,860 93.1% 38,819 4,795,578
Belarus 674,723 5,276 665,432 98.6% 4,015 10,671,855
Croatia 654,202 11,619 617,482 94.4% 25,101 3,578,293
Guatemala 621,844 16,029 604,817 97.3% 998 3,180,830
Ireland 618,956 5,788 478,735 77.3% 134,433 9,313,992
Azerbaijan 604,480 8,088 576,264 95.3% 20,128 5,677,746
Sri Lanka 572,188 14,595 544,626 95.2% 12,967 5,726,599
Costa Rica 567,995 7,332 558,639 98.4% 2,024 2,839,020
Denmark 554,389 3,014 475,922 85.8% 75,453 98,706,173
Bolivia 551,516 19,305 502,902 91.2% 29,309 2,602,670
Saudi Arabia 550,240 8,853 539,477 98% 1,910 31,980,191
Ecuador 530,865 33,498 443,880 83.6% 53,487 2,053,558
Myanmar (Burma) 526,381 19,177 502,666 95.5% 4,538 5,782,489
South Korea 517,271 4,253 431,606 83.4% 81,412 15,804,065
Lithuania 491,122 6,974 456,278 92.9% 27,870 6,349,830
Panama 480,573 7,386 470,109 97.8% 3,078 4,304,404
Paraguay 463,707 16,502 446,545 96.3% 660 1,978,333
Slovenia 439,952 5,408 412,023 93.7% 22,521 1,995,839
Venezuela 437,887 5,234 425,573 97.2% 7,080 3,359,014
Palestinian Territories 433,680 4,569 425,507 98.1% 3,604 2,776,809
Kuwait 413,672 2,466 410,864 99.3% 342 5,549,441
Dominican Republic 410,087 4,218 404,173 98.6% 1,696 2,499,867
Uruguay 402,383 6,142 393,909 97.9% 2,332 4,202,320
Mongolia 385,353 2,033 313,256 81.3% 70,064 4,030,048
Honduras 378,561 10,421 122,591 32.4% 245,549 1,126,954
Libya 378,105 5,553 363,780 96.2% 8,772 1,951,115
Ethiopia 373,000 6,829 350,292 93.9% 15,879 3,929,335
Moldova 369,402 9,354 353,965 95.8% 6,083 2,273,501
Egypt 368,335 21,015 306,106 83.1% 41,214 3,693,367
Armenia 342,538 7,802 325,394 95% 9,342 2,447,762
Norway 314,258 1,136 88,952 28.3% 224,170 8,837,513
Oman 304,714 4,113 300,096 98.5% 505 25,000,000
Bosnia & Herzegovina 280,980 12,918 192,218 68.4% 75,844 1,426,356
Bahrain 278,037 1,394 276,321 99.4% 322 7,607,537
Singapore 272,992 789 266,198 97.5% 6,005 21,098,774
Latvia 261,944 4,375 248,267 94.8% 9,302 5,450,653
Kenya 256,134 5,346 248,511 97% 2,277 2,885,602
Qatar 245,354 613 242,336 98.8% 2,405 3,061,355
Australia 228,936 2,104 209,564 91.5% 17,268 50,006,586
Estonia 228,279 1,852 213,179 93.4% 13,248 2,401,703
North Macedonia 219,100 7,723 205,700 93.9% 5,677 1,500,087
Nigeria 217,063 2,981 207,703 95.7% 6,379 3,629,527
Algeria 212,652 6,137 146,172 68.7% 60,343 230,861
Zambia 211,077 3,670 206,670 97.9% 737 2,778,680
Albania 203,524 3,132 194,838 95.7% 5,554 1,419,120
Finland 201,051 1,421 46,000 22.9% 153,630 8,150,123
Botswana 196,090 2,421 192,452 98.1% 1,217 1,929,047
Uzbekistan 195,747 1,436 192,461 98.3% 1,850 1,377,915
Kyrgyzstan 183,965 2,770 179,009 97.3% 2,186 1,866,882
Zimbabwe 165,002 4,735 129,562 78.5% 30,705 1,693,897
Montenegro 159,635 2,349 155,088 97.2% 2,198 925,755
Afghanistan 157,633 7,328 141,525 89.8% 8,780 803,811
Mozambique 153,408 1,942 149,955 97.7% 1,511 1,001,098
Cyprus 140,458 608 124,370 88.5% 15,480 9,477,138
Namibia 132,271 3,577 125,889 95.2% 2,805 814,176
Ghana 131,412 1,239 129,495 98.5% 678 2,018,574
Uganda 127,973 3,268 97,778 76.4% 26,927 2,019,433
Cambodia 120,355 2,985 116,708 97% 662 2,736,887
El Salvador 119,803 3,795 102,982 86% 13,026 1,440,742
Cameroon 107,549 1,823 102,716 95.5% 3,010 1,751,774
Rwanda 100,584 1,344 45,522 45.3% 53,718 3,639,505
China 99,679 4,636 93,720 94% 1,323 160,000,000
Luxembourg 93,429 890 86,920 93% 5,619 3,735,071
Maldives 93,064 258 90,861 97.6% 1,945 1,795,019
Jamaica 91,725 2,424 63,402 69.1% 25,899 681,866
Laos 89,320 247 7,339 8.2% 81,734 861,468
Trinidad & Tobago 80,049 2,383 63,482 79.3% 14,184 471,520
Senegal 74,086 1,886 72,154 97.4% 46 890,614
Angola 65,397 1,737 63,417 97% 243 1,192,540
Réunion 63,863 391 59,685 93.5% 3,787 1,347,378
Malawi 62,230 2,307 58,852 94.6% 1,071 450,666
Côte d’Ivoire 61,896 706 60,964 98.5% 226 1,174,585
Congo - Kinshasa 59,851 1,118 50,930 85.1% 7,803 306,299
Guadeloupe 55,284 748 2,250 4.1% 52,286 551,264
Fiji 52,577 697 51,157 97.3% 723 465,125
Eswatini 52,174 1,248 45,503 87.2% 5,423 402,213
Suriname 51,184 1,176 29,586 57.8% 20,422 163,423
Syria 49,189 2,809 30,376 61.8% 16,004 113,162
French Guiana 46,421 332 11,254 24.2% 34,835 462,858
French Polynesia 46,334 636 0% 45,698 0
Madagascar 45,794 980 43,393 94.8% 1,421 290,447
Martinique 45,501 718 104 0.2% 44,679 416,247
Sudan 44,529 3,208 36,009 80.9% 5,312 238,579
Malta 40,546 470 38,272 94.4% 1,804 1,211,456
Mauritania 39,778 849 38,347 96.4% 582 525,532
Cape Verde 38,496 351 38,019 98.8% 126 211,692
Guyana 38,453 1,016 36,634 95.3% 803 402,981
Gabon 37,591 282 34,131 90.8% 3,178 1,425,314
Papua New Guinea 35,835 573 34,917 97.4% 345 249,149
Belize 31,033 586 29,609 95.4% 838 361,427
Guinea 30,798 388 29,753 96.6% 657 569,940
Barbados 26,740 251 24,372 91.1% 2,117 450,060
Togo 26,372 243 25,937 98.4% 192 589,871
Tanzania 26,309 734 0% 25,575 0
Haiti 25,744 758 22,028 85.6% 2,958 132,422
Benin 24,897 161 24,546 98.6% 190 604,310
Seychelles 23,806 129 23,294 97.8% 383 0
Lesotho 23,102 664 13,856 60% 8,582 273,169
Somalia 23,074 1,333 12,817 55.5% 8,924 262,138
Bahamas 22,881 708 21,656 94.6% 517 172,649
Mauritius 22,613 680 20,962 92.7% 971 358,675
Mayotte 21,088 185 2,964 14.1% 17,939 176,919
Burundi 20,666 38 773 3.7% 19,855 345,742
Jersey 20,327 107 18,136 89.2% 2,084 1,092,362
Timor-Leste 19,829 122 19,703 99.4% 4 211,166
Andorra 19,440 133 16,995 87.4% 2,312 218,899
Iceland 19,159 35 17,751 92.7% 1,373 1,281,041
Congo - Brazzaville 19,066 359 12,421 65.1% 6,286 188,207
Mali 18,504 628 15,459 83.5% 2,417 505,534
Curaçao 17,572 182 17,263 98.2% 127 351,150
Nicaragua 17,328 210 4,225 24.4% 12,893 0
Tajikistan 17,095 124 16,966 99.2% 5 0
Taiwan 16,737 848 15,684 93.7% 205 8,702,361
Aruba 16,575 177 16,195 97.7% 203 177,885
Burkina Faso 16,334 290 15,604 95.5% 440 234,250
Brunei 15,348 98 14,973 97.6% 277 659,767
Equatorial Guinea 13,612 175 13,386 98.3% 51 263,190
Djibouti 13,514 189 13,298 98.4% 27 250,380
St. Lucia 13,086 283 12,699 97% 104 102,297
New Zealand 12,884 46 6,100 47.3% 6,738 5,251,593
South Sudan 12,873 133 12,576 97.7% 164 274,916
Isle of Man 12,519 67 11,613 92.8% 839 133,676
Hong Kong SAR China 12,489 213 12,168 97.4% 108 28,539,548
New Caledonia 12,379 280 11,921 96.3% 178 42,756
Central African Republic 11,912 101 6,859 57.6% 4,952 60,228
Yemen 10,063 1,968 6,940 69% 1,155 265,253
Gambia 9,998 342 9,641 96.4% 15 125,971
Cayman Islands 7,871 9 4,339 55.1% 3,523 213,075
Eritrea 7,629 63 7,404 97.1% 162 23,693
Gibraltar 7,525 100 7,150 95% 275 428,225
Niger 7,149 267 6,805 95.2% 77 194,647
Guinea-Bissau 6,447 149 6,281 97.4% 17 108,549
Sierra Leone 6,421 121 0% 6,300 160,729
Dominica 6,233 42 5,768 92.5% 423 114,250
San Marino 6,217 94 5,772 92.8% 351 93,080
Grenada 5,915 200 5,652 95.6% 63 88,901
Liberia 5,833 287 5,535 94.9% 11 128,246
Bermuda 5,764 106 5,634 97.7% 24 660,179
Chad 5,701 181 4,874 85.5% 646 157,235
St. Vincent & Grenadines 5,692 77 5,111 89.8% 504 91,554
Liechtenstein 5,327 67 4,772 89.6% 488 80,413
Sint Maarten 4,632 75 4,524 97.7% 33 62,056
Comoros 4,567 151 4,374 95.8% 42 0
Faroe Islands 4,275 13 3,737 87.4% 525 591,000
Antigua & Barbuda 4,159 117 4,025 96.8% 17 18,195
Monaco 4,093 36 3,832 93.6% 225 54,960
St. Martin 3,973 56 1,399 35.2% 2,518 54,303
São Tomé & Príncipe 3,733 57 3,675 98.4% 1 14,934
Turks & Caicos Islands 3,137 25 3,066 97.7% 46 94,789
Caribbean Netherlands 3,129 22 2,954 94.4% 153 30,126
British Virgin Islands 2,816 38 0% 2,778 82,570
St. Kitts & Nevis 2,796 28 2,758 98.6% 10 57,508
Bhutan 2,649 3 2,629 99.2% 17 1,261,505
Greenland 1,813 0 1,520 83.8% 293 119,284
St. Barthélemy 1,603 6 0% 1,597 56,491
Anguilla 1,523 4 1,434 94.2% 85 51,382
Diamond Princess 712 13 699 98.2% 0 0
Wallis & Futuna 454 7 438 96.5% 9 20,508
St. Pierre & Miquelon 91 0 60 65.9% 31 13,137
Falkland Islands 83 0 0% 83 8,316
Macao SAR China 77 0 77 100% 0 5,019
Montserrat 44 1 42 95.5% 1 3,037
Vatican City 27 0 27 100% 0 0
Solomon Islands 20 0 20 100% 0 4,500
Western Sahara 10 1 8 80% 1 0
MS Zaandam 9 2 7 77.8% 0 0
Palau 8 0 8 100% 0 14,878
Vanuatu 6 1 5 83.3% 0 23,000
Marshall Islands 4 0 4 100% 0 0
Samoa 3 0 3 100% 0 0
St. Helena 2 0 2 100% 0 0
Micronesia 1 0 1 100% 0 0
Tonga 1 0 1 100% 0 0

 


