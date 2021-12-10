Trending Now
Latest count of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide at 0500 GMT, Dec. 10

December 10, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 10 — The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 0500 GMT, Dec. 10.

Country Cases Deaths Recovered % Active Tests
United States 50,535,791 815,269 39,879,448 78.9% 9,841,074 769,966,461
India 34,674,744 474,735 34,105,066 98.4% 94,943 651,950,127
Brazil 22,177,059 616,504 21,407,699 96.5% 152,856 63,776,166
United Kingdom 10,660,981 146,135 9,378,165 88% 1,136,681 373,037,852
Russia 9,925,806 286,004 8,637,861 87% 1,001,941 229,800,000
Turkey 8,984,407 78,602 8,543,785 95.1% 362,020 110,866,117
France 8,105,785 120,168 7,252,376 89.5% 733,241 170,480,237
Germany 6,355,888 105,010 5,329,300 83.8% 921,578 85,782,441
Iran 6,147,872 130,524 5,950,425 96.8% 66,923 39,739,512
Argentina 5,350,867 116,719 5,209,333 97.4% 24,815 26,575,189
Spain 5,273,178 88,321 4,941,596 93.7% 243,261 66,213,858
Italy 5,164,780 134,551 4,775,676 92.5% 254,553 124,209,339
Colombia 5,088,008 128,969 4,928,885 96.9% 30,154 28,506,132
Indonesia 4,258,560 143,918 4,109,364 96.5% 5,278 57,287,944
Mexico 3,911,714 296,186 3,266,965 83.5% 348,563 12,024,114
Poland 3,760,048 87,357 3,211,558 85.4% 461,133 25,322,586
Ukraine 3,532,357 89,901 3,133,970 88.7% 308,486 16,199,355
South Africa 3,093,452 90,060 2,870,329 92.8% 133,063 19,988,045
Philippines 2,835,996 49,936 2,773,891 97.8% 12,169 24,522,686
Netherlands 2,828,655 19,919 2,204,177 77.9% 604,559 19,205,114
Malaysia 2,678,465 30,787 2,586,822 96.6% 60,856 38,880,624
Czechia 2,298,441 34,129 1,972,936 85.8% 291,376 45,172,922
Peru 2,249,671 201,527 0% 2,048,144 20,708,063
Thailand 2,160,780 21,110 2,082,951 96.4% 56,719 14,913,135
Iraq 2,086,702 23,943 2,053,418 98.4% 9,341 16,507,647
Belgium 1,914,527 27,463 1,411,414 73.7% 475,650 25,683,360
Canada 1,823,010 29,876 1,761,839 96.6% 31,295 49,711,113
Romania 1,790,571 57,434 1,709,702 95.5% 23,435 16,317,446
Chile 1,778,370 38,600 1,674,588 94.2% 65,182 26,172,828
Japan 1,728,410 18,371 1,709,126 98.9% 913 28,364,634
Bangladesh 1,578,550 28,016 1,543,491 97.8% 7,043 11,062,902
Vietnam 1,367,433 27,186 1,050,979 76.9% 289,268 70,692,311
Israel 1,348,800 8,210 1,334,792 99% 5,798 35,803,751
Pakistan 1,288,366 28,812 1,250,069 97% 9,485 22,428,325
Serbia 1,270,407 12,075 1,221,021 96.1% 37,311 6,941,684
Sweden 1,226,055 15,152 1,165,341 95% 45,562 13,934,770
Austria 1,217,436 13,011 1,119,866 92% 84,559 113,992,857
Portugal 1,181,294 18,610 1,097,554 92.9% 65,130 22,298,899
Hungary 1,176,038 36,263 955,248 81.2% 184,527 8,734,938
Switzerland 1,096,476 11,753 883,870 80.6% 200,853 12,962,217
Jordan 998,492 11,879 920,660 92.2% 65,953 12,619,199
Greece 989,814 18,982 901,782 91.1% 69,050 39,557,077
Kazakhstan 978,362 12,828 946,451 96.7% 19,083 11,575,012
Cuba 963,428 8,311 954,659 99.1% 458 11,269,893
Morocco 951,092 14,794 934,009 98.2% 2,289 10,536,031
Georgia 879,368 12,582 822,108 93.5% 44,678 11,989,404
Nepal 823,554 11,549 805,900 97.9% 6,105 4,696,366
Slovakia 757,492 15,179 626,724 82.7% 115,589 4,805,554
United Arab Emirates 742,567 2,149 737,656 99.3% 2,762 103,868,670
Tunisia 719,006 25,416 692,284 96.3% 1,306 3,216,015
Bulgaria 711,364 29,382 583,879 82.1% 98,103 6,828,318
Lebanon 685,162 8,814 638,964 93.3% 37,384 4,795,578
Belarus 669,631 5,227 659,224 98.4% 5,180 10,600,869
Croatia 644,206 11,445 605,078 93.9% 27,683 3,548,144
Guatemala 621,328 16,020 604,245 97.3% 1,063 3,173,763
Ireland 610,855 5,788 472,090 77.3% 132,977 9,178,076
Azerbaijan 601,028 8,038 571,088 95% 21,902 5,644,853
Sri Lanka 570,672 14,555 543,823 95.3% 12,294 5,695,096
Costa Rica 567,906 7,328 558,201 98.3% 2,377 2,715,029
Saudi Arabia 550,088 8,850 539,277 98% 1,961 31,867,094
Bolivia 547,892 19,276 500,575 91.4% 28,041 2,593,083
Denmark 536,195 2,983 463,834 86.5% 69,378 97,359,695
Ecuador 530,126 33,494 443,880 83.7% 52,752 2,053,558
Myanmar (Burma) 525,403 19,157 501,520 95.5% 4,726 5,734,899
South Korea 503,606 4,130 426,441 84.7% 73,035 15,804,065
Lithuania 486,224 6,920 451,231 92.8% 28,073 6,304,833
Panama 480,090 7,382 469,690 97.8% 3,018 4,293,279
Paraguay 463,580 16,492 446,432 96.3% 656 1,972,643
Venezuela 436,602 5,223 424,183 97.2% 7,196 3,359,014
Slovenia 436,366 5,365 405,991 93% 25,010 1,983,507
Palestinian Territories 433,217 4,562 424,997 98.1% 3,658 2,769,464
Kuwait 413,608 2,466 410,810 99.3% 332 5,512,287
Dominican Republic 409,490 4,214 403,534 98.5% 1,742 2,491,974
Uruguay 401,897 6,140 393,446 97.9% 2,311 4,185,457
Mongolia 384,912 2,028 313,256 81.4% 69,628 4,030,048
Honduras 378,547 10,419 122,570 32.4% 245,558 1,126,359
Libya 376,873 5,529 360,908 95.8% 10,436 1,942,284
Ethiopia 372,711 6,819 350,072 93.9% 15,820 3,918,821
Moldova 368,497 9,315 353,011 95.8% 6,171 2,241,776
Egypt 366,634 20,919 304,747 83.1% 40,968 3,693,367
Armenia 341,768 7,747 323,016 94.5% 11,005 2,427,511
Norway 305,368 1,135 88,952 29.1% 215,281 8,803,974
Oman 304,679 4,113 300,066 98.5% 500 25,000,000
Bosnia & Herzegovina 280,469 12,882 192,218 68.5% 75,369 1,423,567
Bahrain 277,964 1,394 276,237 99.4% 333 7,570,260
Singapore 271,979 779 264,225 97.1% 6,975 21,098,774
Latvia 260,008 4,349 244,974 94.2% 10,685 5,423,518
Kenya 255,796 5,339 248,480 97.1% 1,977 2,874,395
Qatar 244,867 611 241,938 98.8% 2,318 3,044,822
Estonia 226,858 1,838 211,051 93% 13,969 2,384,790
Australia 225,643 2,082 205,461 91.1% 18,100 49,631,719
North Macedonia 218,362 7,695 204,960 93.9% 5,707 1,493,451
Nigeria 215,164 2,980 207,520 96.4% 4,664 3,629,527
Algeria 212,224 6,126 145,846 68.7% 60,252 230,861
Zambia 210,562 3,668 206,520 98.1% 374 2,763,076
Albania 202,863 3,128 194,026 95.6% 5,709 1,413,555
Finland 199,257 1,406 46,000 23.1% 151,851 8,131,493
Botswana 196,090 2,421 192,452 98.1% 1,217 1,929,047
Uzbekistan 195,098 1,428 191,781 98.3% 1,889 1,377,915
Kyrgyzstan 183,810 2,764 178,851 97.3% 2,195 1,858,991
Montenegro 159,214 2,340 154,658 97.1% 2,216 923,783
Afghanistan 157,585 7,321 141,511 89.8% 8,753 800,915
Zimbabwe 155,817 4,723 129,136 82.9% 21,958 1,670,441
Mozambique 152,586 1,941 149,622 98.1% 1,023 994,757
Cyprus 139,368 607 124,370 89.2% 14,391 9,477,138
Ghana 131,246 1,228 129,326 98.5% 692 1,933,408
Namibia 130,230 3,575 125,609 96.5% 1,046 805,032
Uganda 127,796 3,263 97,716 76.5% 26,817 2,003,614
Cambodia 120,312 2,974 116,668 97% 670 2,725,832
El Salvador 119,803 3,791 102,982 86% 13,030 1,440,742
Cameroon 107,549 1,823 102,716 95.5% 3,010 1,751,774
Rwanda 100,517 1,344 45,522 45.3% 53,651 3,598,806
China 99,517 4,636 93,659 94.1% 1,222 160,000,000
Luxembourg 93,060 889 86,508 93% 5,663 3,730,445
Maldives 92,754 255 90,625 97.7% 1,874 1,786,407
Jamaica 91,601 2,416 63,310 69.1% 25,875 680,013
Laos 84,503 224 7,339 8.7% 76,940 842,022
Trinidad & Tobago 78,339 2,336 62,397 79.6% 13,606 468,895
Senegal 74,054 1,886 72,129 97.4% 39 885,929
Angola 65,346 1,736 63,377 97% 233 1,192,540
Réunion 63,863 391 59,685 93.5% 3,787 1,347,378
Malawi 62,088 2,307 58,846 94.8% 935 448,862
Côte d’Ivoire 61,863 706 60,929 98.5% 228 1,169,635
Congo - Kinshasa 59,208 1,115 50,930 86% 7,163 306,299
Guadeloupe 55,284 748 2,250 4.1% 52,286 551,264
Fiji 52,567 697 51,141 97.3% 729 463,859
Suriname 51,149 1,176 29,584 57.8% 20,389 162,898
Eswatini 50,337 1,248 45,337 90.1% 3,752 399,545
Syria 49,008 2,798 30,180 61.6% 16,030 113,162
French Guiana 46,365 331 11,254 24.3% 34,780 461,619
French Polynesia 46,334 636 0% 45,698 0
Martinique 45,501 718 104 0.2% 44,679 416,247
Madagascar 44,800 972 43,119 96.2% 709 290,447
Sudan 44,406 3,206 36,009 81.1% 5,191 238,579
Malta 40,269 468 38,052 94.5% 1,749 1,211,456
Mauritania 39,704 846 38,206 96.2% 652 521,870
Cape Verde 38,482 351 38,000 98.7% 131 211,166
Guyana 38,402 1,014 36,505 95.1% 883 401,972
Gabon 37,551 281 33,761 89.9% 3,509 1,418,104
Papua New Guinea 35,835 573 34,917 97.4% 345 249,149
Belize 30,991 586 29,536 95.3% 869 360,549
Guinea 30,798 388 29,753 96.6% 657 569,940
Barbados 26,565 246 24,064 90.6% 2,255 447,564
Togo 26,357 243 25,937 98.4% 177 588,940
Tanzania 26,309 734 0% 25,575 0
Haiti 25,744 758 22,028 85.6% 2,958 132,422
Benin 24,897 161 24,546 98.6% 190 604,310
Seychelles 23,806 129 23,294 97.8% 383 0
Somalia 23,051 1,331 12,325 53.5% 9,395 262,138
Bahamas 22,859 705 21,649 94.7% 505 171,259
Mauritius 22,393 455 20,691 92.4% 1,247 358,675
Lesotho 21,838 663 13,741 62.9% 7,434 262,081
Mayotte 21,043 185 2,964 14.1% 17,894 176,919
Burundi 20,523 38 773 3.8% 19,712 345,742
Jersey 20,159 107 17,910 88.8% 2,142 1,092,362
Timor-Leste 19,829 122 19,702 99.4% 5 211,166
Andorra 19,272 133 16,879 87.6% 2,260 204,343
Congo - Brazzaville 19,066 359 12,421 65.1% 6,286 188,207
Iceland 19,052 35 17,614 92.5% 1,403 1,277,767
Mali 18,329 622 15,415 84.1% 2,292 502,293
Curaçao 17,540 180 17,238 98.3% 122 347,730
Nicaragua 17,328 210 4,225 24.4% 12,893 0
Tajikistan 17,095 124 16,966 99.2% 5 0
Taiwan 16,704 848 15,668 93.8% 188 8,629,592
Aruba 16,531 176 16,153 97.7% 202 177,885
Burkina Faso 16,334 290 15,604 95.5% 440 234,250
Brunei 15,301 98 15,088 98.6% 115 645,285
Equatorial Guinea 13,599 175 13,346 98.1% 78 242,340
Djibouti 13,514 188 13,296 98.4% 30 249,860
St. Lucia 13,067 283 12,682 97.1% 102 101,998
South Sudan 12,842 133 12,516 97.5% 193 273,089
New Zealand 12,621 44 6,019 47.7% 6,558 5,171,899
Hong Kong SAR China 12,479 213 12,156 97.4% 110 28,539,548
Isle of Man 12,346 67 11,344 91.9% 935 133,676
New Caledonia 12,343 280 11,841 95.9% 222 42,756
Central African Republic 11,742 101 6,859 58.4% 4,782 60,228
Yemen 10,047 1,957 6,936 69% 1,154 265,253
Gambia 9,998 342 9,641 96.4% 15 125,971
Cayman Islands 7,839 9 4,339 55.4% 3,491 211,943
Eritrea 7,583 62 7,349 96.9% 172 23,693
Gibraltar 7,463 100 7,079 94.9% 284 425,615
Niger 7,131 265 6,776 95% 90 193,655
Guinea-Bissau 6,445 149 6,279 97.4% 17 108,008
Sierra Leone 6,420 121 0% 6,299 160,729
San Marino 6,217 94 5,772 92.8% 351 93,080
Dominica 6,208 42 5,768 92.9% 398 113,432
Grenada 5,910 200 5,647 95.5% 63 88,575
Liberia 5,832 287 5,523 94.7% 22 128,246
Bermuda 5,760 106 5,623 97.6% 31 656,650
Chad 5,701 181 4,874 85.5% 646 157,235
St. Vincent & Grenadines 5,645 76 5,096 90.3% 473 91,554
Liechtenstein 5,186 65 4,705 90.7% 416 80,413
Sint Maarten 4,624 75 4,515 97.6% 34 62,056
Comoros 4,556 151 4,332 95.1% 73 0
Faroe Islands 4,212 13 3,680 87.4% 519 588,000
Antigua & Barbuda 4,151 117 4,022 96.9% 12 18,195
Monaco 4,006 36 3,786 94.5% 184 54,960
St. Martin 3,973 56 1,399 35.2% 2,518 54,303
São Tomé & Príncipe 3,733 57 3,675 98.4% 1 14,934
Turks & Caicos Islands 3,119 25 3,066 98.3% 28 94,789
Caribbean Netherlands 3,109 22 2,912 93.7% 175 30,126
British Virgin Islands 2,816 38 0% 2,778 82,570
St. Kitts & Nevis 2,792 28 2,753 98.6% 11 57,214
Bhutan 2,648 3 2,626 99.2% 19 1,256,028
Greenland 1,774 0 1,520 85.7% 254 119,120
St. Barthélemy 1,603 6 0% 1,597 56,491
Anguilla 1,469 4 1,383 94.1% 82 51,382
Diamond Princess 712 13 699 98.2% 0 0
Wallis & Futuna 454 7 438 96.5% 9 20,508
St. Pierre & Miquelon 91 0 60 65.9% 31 13,137
Falkland Islands 83 0 0% 83 8,316
Macao SAR China 77 0 77 100% 0 5,019
Montserrat 44 1 42 95.5% 1 3,037
Vatican City 27 0 27 100% 0 0
Solomon Islands 20 0 20 100% 0 4,500
Western Sahara 10 1 8 80% 1 0
MS Zaandam 9 2 7 77.8% 0 0
Palau 8 0 8 100% 0 14,878
Vanuatu 6 1 5 83.3% 0 23,000
Marshall Islands 4 0 4 100% 0 0
Samoa 3 0 3 100% 0 0
St. Helena 2 0 2 100% 0 0
Micronesia 1 0 1 100% 0 0
Tonga 1 0 1 100% 0 0

 


