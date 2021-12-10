Latest count of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide at 0500 GMT, Dec. 10

BEIJING, Dec. 10 — The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 0500 GMT, Dec. 10.
|Country
|Cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|%
|Active
|Tests
|United States
|50,535,791
|815,269
|39,879,448
|78.9%
|9,841,074
|769,966,461
|India
|34,674,744
|474,735
|34,105,066
|98.4%
|94,943
|651,950,127
|Brazil
|22,177,059
|616,504
|21,407,699
|96.5%
|152,856
|63,776,166
|United Kingdom
|10,660,981
|146,135
|9,378,165
|88%
|1,136,681
|373,037,852
|Russia
|9,925,806
|286,004
|8,637,861
|87%
|1,001,941
|229,800,000
|Turkey
|8,984,407
|78,602
|8,543,785
|95.1%
|362,020
|110,866,117
|France
|8,105,785
|120,168
|7,252,376
|89.5%
|733,241
|170,480,237
|Germany
|6,355,888
|105,010
|5,329,300
|83.8%
|921,578
|85,782,441
|Iran
|6,147,872
|130,524
|5,950,425
|96.8%
|66,923
|39,739,512
|Argentina
|5,350,867
|116,719
|5,209,333
|97.4%
|24,815
|26,575,189
|Spain
|5,273,178
|88,321
|4,941,596
|93.7%
|243,261
|66,213,858
|Italy
|5,164,780
|134,551
|4,775,676
|92.5%
|254,553
|124,209,339
|Colombia
|5,088,008
|128,969
|4,928,885
|96.9%
|30,154
|28,506,132
|Indonesia
|4,258,560
|143,918
|4,109,364
|96.5%
|5,278
|57,287,944
|Mexico
|3,911,714
|296,186
|3,266,965
|83.5%
|348,563
|12,024,114
|Poland
|3,760,048
|87,357
|3,211,558
|85.4%
|461,133
|25,322,586
|Ukraine
|3,532,357
|89,901
|3,133,970
|88.7%
|308,486
|16,199,355
|South Africa
|3,093,452
|90,060
|2,870,329
|92.8%
|133,063
|19,988,045
|Philippines
|2,835,996
|49,936
|2,773,891
|97.8%
|12,169
|24,522,686
|Netherlands
|2,828,655
|19,919
|2,204,177
|77.9%
|604,559
|19,205,114
|Malaysia
|2,678,465
|30,787
|2,586,822
|96.6%
|60,856
|38,880,624
|Czechia
|2,298,441
|34,129
|1,972,936
|85.8%
|291,376
|45,172,922
|Peru
|2,249,671
|201,527
|–
|0%
|2,048,144
|20,708,063
|Thailand
|2,160,780
|21,110
|2,082,951
|96.4%
|56,719
|14,913,135
|Iraq
|2,086,702
|23,943
|2,053,418
|98.4%
|9,341
|16,507,647
|Belgium
|1,914,527
|27,463
|1,411,414
|73.7%
|475,650
|25,683,360
|Canada
|1,823,010
|29,876
|1,761,839
|96.6%
|31,295
|49,711,113
|Romania
|1,790,571
|57,434
|1,709,702
|95.5%
|23,435
|16,317,446
|Chile
|1,778,370
|38,600
|1,674,588
|94.2%
|65,182
|26,172,828
|Japan
|1,728,410
|18,371
|1,709,126
|98.9%
|913
|28,364,634
|Bangladesh
|1,578,550
|28,016
|1,543,491
|97.8%
|7,043
|11,062,902
|Vietnam
|1,367,433
|27,186
|1,050,979
|76.9%
|289,268
|70,692,311
|Israel
|1,348,800
|8,210
|1,334,792
|99%
|5,798
|35,803,751
|Pakistan
|1,288,366
|28,812
|1,250,069
|97%
|9,485
|22,428,325
|Serbia
|1,270,407
|12,075
|1,221,021
|96.1%
|37,311
|6,941,684
|Sweden
|1,226,055
|15,152
|1,165,341
|95%
|45,562
|13,934,770
|Austria
|1,217,436
|13,011
|1,119,866
|92%
|84,559
|113,992,857
|Portugal
|1,181,294
|18,610
|1,097,554
|92.9%
|65,130
|22,298,899
|Hungary
|1,176,038
|36,263
|955,248
|81.2%
|184,527
|8,734,938
|Switzerland
|1,096,476
|11,753
|883,870
|80.6%
|200,853
|12,962,217
|Jordan
|998,492
|11,879
|920,660
|92.2%
|65,953
|12,619,199
|Greece
|989,814
|18,982
|901,782
|91.1%
|69,050
|39,557,077
|Kazakhstan
|978,362
|12,828
|946,451
|96.7%
|19,083
|11,575,012
|Cuba
|963,428
|8,311
|954,659
|99.1%
|458
|11,269,893
|Morocco
|951,092
|14,794
|934,009
|98.2%
|2,289
|10,536,031
|Georgia
|879,368
|12,582
|822,108
|93.5%
|44,678
|11,989,404
|Nepal
|823,554
|11,549
|805,900
|97.9%
|6,105
|4,696,366
|Slovakia
|757,492
|15,179
|626,724
|82.7%
|115,589
|4,805,554
|United Arab Emirates
|742,567
|2,149
|737,656
|99.3%
|2,762
|103,868,670
|Tunisia
|719,006
|25,416
|692,284
|96.3%
|1,306
|3,216,015
|Bulgaria
|711,364
|29,382
|583,879
|82.1%
|98,103
|6,828,318
|Lebanon
|685,162
|8,814
|638,964
|93.3%
|37,384
|4,795,578
|Belarus
|669,631
|5,227
|659,224
|98.4%
|5,180
|10,600,869
|Croatia
|644,206
|11,445
|605,078
|93.9%
|27,683
|3,548,144
|Guatemala
|621,328
|16,020
|604,245
|97.3%
|1,063
|3,173,763
|Ireland
|610,855
|5,788
|472,090
|77.3%
|132,977
|9,178,076
|Azerbaijan
|601,028
|8,038
|571,088
|95%
|21,902
|5,644,853
|Sri Lanka
|570,672
|14,555
|543,823
|95.3%
|12,294
|5,695,096
|Costa Rica
|567,906
|7,328
|558,201
|98.3%
|2,377
|2,715,029
|Saudi Arabia
|550,088
|8,850
|539,277
|98%
|1,961
|31,867,094
|Bolivia
|547,892
|19,276
|500,575
|91.4%
|28,041
|2,593,083
|Denmark
|536,195
|2,983
|463,834
|86.5%
|69,378
|97,359,695
|Ecuador
|530,126
|33,494
|443,880
|83.7%
|52,752
|2,053,558
|Myanmar (Burma)
|525,403
|19,157
|501,520
|95.5%
|4,726
|5,734,899
|South Korea
|503,606
|4,130
|426,441
|84.7%
|73,035
|15,804,065
|Lithuania
|486,224
|6,920
|451,231
|92.8%
|28,073
|6,304,833
|Panama
|480,090
|7,382
|469,690
|97.8%
|3,018
|4,293,279
|Paraguay
|463,580
|16,492
|446,432
|96.3%
|656
|1,972,643
|Venezuela
|436,602
|5,223
|424,183
|97.2%
|7,196
|3,359,014
|Slovenia
|436,366
|5,365
|405,991
|93%
|25,010
|1,983,507
|Palestinian Territories
|433,217
|4,562
|424,997
|98.1%
|3,658
|2,769,464
|Kuwait
|413,608
|2,466
|410,810
|99.3%
|332
|5,512,287
|Dominican Republic
|409,490
|4,214
|403,534
|98.5%
|1,742
|2,491,974
|Uruguay
|401,897
|6,140
|393,446
|97.9%
|2,311
|4,185,457
|Mongolia
|384,912
|2,028
|313,256
|81.4%
|69,628
|4,030,048
|Honduras
|378,547
|10,419
|122,570
|32.4%
|245,558
|1,126,359
|Libya
|376,873
|5,529
|360,908
|95.8%
|10,436
|1,942,284
|Ethiopia
|372,711
|6,819
|350,072
|93.9%
|15,820
|3,918,821
|Moldova
|368,497
|9,315
|353,011
|95.8%
|6,171
|2,241,776
|Egypt
|366,634
|20,919
|304,747
|83.1%
|40,968
|3,693,367
|Armenia
|341,768
|7,747
|323,016
|94.5%
|11,005
|2,427,511
|Norway
|305,368
|1,135
|88,952
|29.1%
|215,281
|8,803,974
|Oman
|304,679
|4,113
|300,066
|98.5%
|500
|25,000,000
|Bosnia & Herzegovina
|280,469
|12,882
|192,218
|68.5%
|75,369
|1,423,567
|Bahrain
|277,964
|1,394
|276,237
|99.4%
|333
|7,570,260
|Singapore
|271,979
|779
|264,225
|97.1%
|6,975
|21,098,774
|Latvia
|260,008
|4,349
|244,974
|94.2%
|10,685
|5,423,518
|Kenya
|255,796
|5,339
|248,480
|97.1%
|1,977
|2,874,395
|Qatar
|244,867
|611
|241,938
|98.8%
|2,318
|3,044,822
|Estonia
|226,858
|1,838
|211,051
|93%
|13,969
|2,384,790
|Australia
|225,643
|2,082
|205,461
|91.1%
|18,100
|49,631,719
|North Macedonia
|218,362
|7,695
|204,960
|93.9%
|5,707
|1,493,451
|Nigeria
|215,164
|2,980
|207,520
|96.4%
|4,664
|3,629,527
|Algeria
|212,224
|6,126
|145,846
|68.7%
|60,252
|230,861
|Zambia
|210,562
|3,668
|206,520
|98.1%
|374
|2,763,076
|Albania
|202,863
|3,128
|194,026
|95.6%
|5,709
|1,413,555
|Finland
|199,257
|1,406
|46,000
|23.1%
|151,851
|8,131,493
|Botswana
|196,090
|2,421
|192,452
|98.1%
|1,217
|1,929,047
|Uzbekistan
|195,098
|1,428
|191,781
|98.3%
|1,889
|1,377,915
|Kyrgyzstan
|183,810
|2,764
|178,851
|97.3%
|2,195
|1,858,991
|Montenegro
|159,214
|2,340
|154,658
|97.1%
|2,216
|923,783
|Afghanistan
|157,585
|7,321
|141,511
|89.8%
|8,753
|800,915
|Zimbabwe
|155,817
|4,723
|129,136
|82.9%
|21,958
|1,670,441
|Mozambique
|152,586
|1,941
|149,622
|98.1%
|1,023
|994,757
|Cyprus
|139,368
|607
|124,370
|89.2%
|14,391
|9,477,138
|Ghana
|131,246
|1,228
|129,326
|98.5%
|692
|1,933,408
|Namibia
|130,230
|3,575
|125,609
|96.5%
|1,046
|805,032
|Uganda
|127,796
|3,263
|97,716
|76.5%
|26,817
|2,003,614
|Cambodia
|120,312
|2,974
|116,668
|97%
|670
|2,725,832
|El Salvador
|119,803
|3,791
|102,982
|86%
|13,030
|1,440,742
|Cameroon
|107,549
|1,823
|102,716
|95.5%
|3,010
|1,751,774
|Rwanda
|100,517
|1,344
|45,522
|45.3%
|53,651
|3,598,806
|China
|99,517
|4,636
|93,659
|94.1%
|1,222
|160,000,000
|Luxembourg
|93,060
|889
|86,508
|93%
|5,663
|3,730,445
|Maldives
|92,754
|255
|90,625
|97.7%
|1,874
|1,786,407
|Jamaica
|91,601
|2,416
|63,310
|69.1%
|25,875
|680,013
|Laos
|84,503
|224
|7,339
|8.7%
|76,940
|842,022
|Trinidad & Tobago
|78,339
|2,336
|62,397
|79.6%
|13,606
|468,895
|Senegal
|74,054
|1,886
|72,129
|97.4%
|39
|885,929
|Angola
|65,346
|1,736
|63,377
|97%
|233
|1,192,540
|Réunion
|63,863
|391
|59,685
|93.5%
|3,787
|1,347,378
|Malawi
|62,088
|2,307
|58,846
|94.8%
|935
|448,862
|Côte d’Ivoire
|61,863
|706
|60,929
|98.5%
|228
|1,169,635
|Congo - Kinshasa
|59,208
|1,115
|50,930
|86%
|7,163
|306,299
|Guadeloupe
|55,284
|748
|2,250
|4.1%
|52,286
|551,264
|Fiji
|52,567
|697
|51,141
|97.3%
|729
|463,859
|Suriname
|51,149
|1,176
|29,584
|57.8%
|20,389
|162,898
|Eswatini
|50,337
|1,248
|45,337
|90.1%
|3,752
|399,545
|Syria
|49,008
|2,798
|30,180
|61.6%
|16,030
|113,162
|French Guiana
|46,365
|331
|11,254
|24.3%
|34,780
|461,619
|French Polynesia
|46,334
|636
|–
|0%
|45,698
|0
|Martinique
|45,501
|718
|104
|0.2%
|44,679
|416,247
|Madagascar
|44,800
|972
|43,119
|96.2%
|709
|290,447
|Sudan
|44,406
|3,206
|36,009
|81.1%
|5,191
|238,579
|Malta
|40,269
|468
|38,052
|94.5%
|1,749
|1,211,456
|Mauritania
|39,704
|846
|38,206
|96.2%
|652
|521,870
|Cape Verde
|38,482
|351
|38,000
|98.7%
|131
|211,166
|Guyana
|38,402
|1,014
|36,505
|95.1%
|883
|401,972
|Gabon
|37,551
|281
|33,761
|89.9%
|3,509
|1,418,104
|Papua New Guinea
|35,835
|573
|34,917
|97.4%
|345
|249,149
|Belize
|30,991
|586
|29,536
|95.3%
|869
|360,549
|Guinea
|30,798
|388
|29,753
|96.6%
|657
|569,940
|Barbados
|26,565
|246
|24,064
|90.6%
|2,255
|447,564
|Togo
|26,357
|243
|25,937
|98.4%
|177
|588,940
|Tanzania
|26,309
|734
|–
|0%
|25,575
|0
|Haiti
|25,744
|758
|22,028
|85.6%
|2,958
|132,422
|Benin
|24,897
|161
|24,546
|98.6%
|190
|604,310
|Seychelles
|23,806
|129
|23,294
|97.8%
|383
|0
|Somalia
|23,051
|1,331
|12,325
|53.5%
|9,395
|262,138
|Bahamas
|22,859
|705
|21,649
|94.7%
|505
|171,259
|Mauritius
|22,393
|455
|20,691
|92.4%
|1,247
|358,675
|Lesotho
|21,838
|663
|13,741
|62.9%
|7,434
|262,081
|Mayotte
|21,043
|185
|2,964
|14.1%
|17,894
|176,919
|Burundi
|20,523
|38
|773
|3.8%
|19,712
|345,742
|Jersey
|20,159
|107
|17,910
|88.8%
|2,142
|1,092,362
|Timor-Leste
|19,829
|122
|19,702
|99.4%
|5
|211,166
|Andorra
|19,272
|133
|16,879
|87.6%
|2,260
|204,343
|Congo - Brazzaville
|19,066
|359
|12,421
|65.1%
|6,286
|188,207
|Iceland
|19,052
|35
|17,614
|92.5%
|1,403
|1,277,767
|Mali
|18,329
|622
|15,415
|84.1%
|2,292
|502,293
|Curaçao
|17,540
|180
|17,238
|98.3%
|122
|347,730
|Nicaragua
|17,328
|210
|4,225
|24.4%
|12,893
|0
|Tajikistan
|17,095
|124
|16,966
|99.2%
|5
|0
|Taiwan
|16,704
|848
|15,668
|93.8%
|188
|8,629,592
|Aruba
|16,531
|176
|16,153
|97.7%
|202
|177,885
|Burkina Faso
|16,334
|290
|15,604
|95.5%
|440
|234,250
|Brunei
|15,301
|98
|15,088
|98.6%
|115
|645,285
|Equatorial Guinea
|13,599
|175
|13,346
|98.1%
|78
|242,340
|Djibouti
|13,514
|188
|13,296
|98.4%
|30
|249,860
|St. Lucia
|13,067
|283
|12,682
|97.1%
|102
|101,998
|South Sudan
|12,842
|133
|12,516
|97.5%
|193
|273,089
|New Zealand
|12,621
|44
|6,019
|47.7%
|6,558
|5,171,899
|Hong Kong SAR China
|12,479
|213
|12,156
|97.4%
|110
|28,539,548
|Isle of Man
|12,346
|67
|11,344
|91.9%
|935
|133,676
|New Caledonia
|12,343
|280
|11,841
|95.9%
|222
|42,756
|Central African Republic
|11,742
|101
|6,859
|58.4%
|4,782
|60,228
|Yemen
|10,047
|1,957
|6,936
|69%
|1,154
|265,253
|Gambia
|9,998
|342
|9,641
|96.4%
|15
|125,971
|Cayman Islands
|7,839
|9
|4,339
|55.4%
|3,491
|211,943
|Eritrea
|7,583
|62
|7,349
|96.9%
|172
|23,693
|Gibraltar
|7,463
|100
|7,079
|94.9%
|284
|425,615
|Niger
|7,131
|265
|6,776
|95%
|90
|193,655
|Guinea-Bissau
|6,445
|149
|6,279
|97.4%
|17
|108,008
|Sierra Leone
|6,420
|121
|–
|0%
|6,299
|160,729
|San Marino
|6,217
|94
|5,772
|92.8%
|351
|93,080
|Dominica
|6,208
|42
|5,768
|92.9%
|398
|113,432
|Grenada
|5,910
|200
|5,647
|95.5%
|63
|88,575
|Liberia
|5,832
|287
|5,523
|94.7%
|22
|128,246
|Bermuda
|5,760
|106
|5,623
|97.6%
|31
|656,650
|Chad
|5,701
|181
|4,874
|85.5%
|646
|157,235
|St. Vincent & Grenadines
|5,645
|76
|5,096
|90.3%
|473
|91,554
|Liechtenstein
|5,186
|65
|4,705
|90.7%
|416
|80,413
|Sint Maarten
|4,624
|75
|4,515
|97.6%
|34
|62,056
|Comoros
|4,556
|151
|4,332
|95.1%
|73
|0
|Faroe Islands
|4,212
|13
|3,680
|87.4%
|519
|588,000
|Antigua & Barbuda
|4,151
|117
|4,022
|96.9%
|12
|18,195
|Monaco
|4,006
|36
|3,786
|94.5%
|184
|54,960
|St. Martin
|3,973
|56
|1,399
|35.2%
|2,518
|54,303
|São Tomé & Príncipe
|3,733
|57
|3,675
|98.4%
|1
|14,934
|Turks & Caicos Islands
|3,119
|25
|3,066
|98.3%
|28
|94,789
|Caribbean Netherlands
|3,109
|22
|2,912
|93.7%
|175
|30,126
|British Virgin Islands
|2,816
|38
|–
|0%
|2,778
|82,570
|St. Kitts & Nevis
|2,792
|28
|2,753
|98.6%
|11
|57,214
|Bhutan
|2,648
|3
|2,626
|99.2%
|19
|1,256,028
|Greenland
|1,774
|0
|1,520
|85.7%
|254
|119,120
|St. Barthélemy
|1,603
|6
|–
|0%
|1,597
|56,491
|Anguilla
|1,469
|4
|1,383
|94.1%
|82
|51,382
|Diamond Princess
|712
|13
|699
|98.2%
|0
|0
|Wallis & Futuna
|454
|7
|438
|96.5%
|9
|20,508
|St. Pierre & Miquelon
|91
|0
|60
|65.9%
|31
|13,137
|Falkland Islands
|83
|0
|–
|0%
|83
|8,316
|Macao SAR China
|77
|0
|77
|100%
|0
|5,019
|Montserrat
|44
|1
|42
|95.5%
|1
|3,037
|Vatican City
|27
|0
|27
|100%
|0
|0
|Solomon Islands
|20
|0
|20
|100%
|0
|4,500
|Western Sahara
|10
|1
|8
|80%
|1
|0
|MS Zaandam
|9
|2
|7
|77.8%
|0
|0
|Palau
|8
|0
|8
|100%
|0
|14,878
|Vanuatu
|6
|1
|5
|83.3%
|0
|23,000
|Marshall Islands
|4
|0
|4
|100%
|0
|0
|Samoa
|3
|0
|3
|100%
|0
|0
|St. Helena
|2
|0
|2
|100%
|0
|0
|Micronesia
|1
|0
|1
|100%
|0
|0
|Tonga
|1
|0
|1
|100%
|0
|0