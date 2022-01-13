Latest count of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide at 0000 GMT, Jan. 13

BEIJING, Jan. 13 — The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 0000 GMT, Jan. 13. (Xinhua)
|Country
|Cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|%
|Active
|Tests
|United States
|64,359,409
|866,891
|42,805,090
|66.5%
|20,687,428
|849,094,742
|India
|36,317,927
|485,035
|34,715,361
|95.6%
|1,117,531
|697,311,627
|Brazil
|22,718,606
|620,419
|21,626,836
|95.2%
|471,351
|63,776,166
|United Kingdom
|14,862,138
|151,007
|11,037,780
|74.3%
|3,673,351
|427,003,891
|France
|12,934,982
|126,305
|8,763,331
|67.7%
|4,045,346
|188,795,159
|Russia
|10,702,150
|318,432
|9,758,364
|91.2%
|625,354
|244,300,000
|Turkey
|10,195,676
|84,125
|9,436,662
|92.6%
|674,889
|123,478,411
|Italy
|7,971,068
|139,872
|5,609,136
|70.4%
|2,222,060
|151,338,033
|Spain
|7,771,367
|90,508
|5,216,408
|67.1%
|2,464,451
|66,213,858
|Germany
|7,711,995
|115,605
|6,878,100
|89.2%
|718,290
|89,622,218
|Argentina
|6,664,717
|117,670
|5,700,467
|85.5%
|846,580
|29,858,244
|Iran
|6,212,387
|131,972
|6,056,633
|97.5%
|23,782
|42,908,102
|Colombia
|5,410,698
|130,529
|5,101,151
|94.3%
|179,018
|30,718,358
|Indonesia
|4,268,097
|144,150
|4,116,962
|96.5%
|6,985
|66,357,748
|Poland
|4,248,559
|100,938
|3,741,583
|88.1%
|406,038
|28,169,255
|Mexico
|4,214,253
|300,764
|3,373,393
|80%
|540,096
|12,883,792
|Ukraine
|3,727,034
|97,928
|3,537,826
|94.9%
|91,280
|17,071,469
|South Africa
|3,540,891
|92,830
|3,309,735
|93.5%
|138,326
|21,654,544
|Netherlands
|3,432,119
|21,114
|2,873,095
|83.7%
|537,910
|21,107,399
|Philippines
|3,058,634
|52,654
|2,797,816
|91.5%
|208,164
|25,906,644
|Malaysia
|2,795,233
|31,738
|2,723,599
|97.4%
|39,896
|42,510,949
|Canada
|2,657,487
|31,082
|2,227,880
|83.8%
|398,525
|54,289,765
|Czechia
|2,562,235
|36,765
|2,410,981
|94.1%
|114,489
|47,840,710
|Peru
|2,440,349
|203,193
|–
|0%
|2,237,156
|22,674,737
|Belgium
|2,347,164
|28,566
|1,920,903
|81.8%
|397,695
|28,244,167
|Thailand
|2,300,457
|21,886
|2,207,980
|96%
|70,591
|17,270,775
|Iraq
|2,102,555
|24,225
|2,068,357
|98.4%
|9,973
|16,971,076
|Vietnam
|1,958,719
|34,964
|1,635,899
|83.5%
|287,856
|75,857,329
|Romania
|1,866,102
|59,114
|1,765,175
|94.6%
|41,813
|17,685,759
|Chile
|1,842,218
|39,290
|1,744,875
|94.7%
|58,053
|28,068,350
|Japan
|1,791,070
|18,412
|1,718,165
|95.9%
|54,493
|30,130,713
|Portugal
|1,734,343
|19,181
|1,438,268
|82.9%
|276,894
|27,780,292
|Israel
|1,636,179
|8,290
|1,396,395
|85.3%
|231,494
|41,373,364
|Bangladesh
|1,601,305
|28,111
|1,551,653
|96.9%
|21,541
|11,750,301
|Switzerland
|1,597,265
|12,519
|1,120,229
|70.1%
|464,517
|15,168,962
|Greece
|1,592,460
|21,637
|1,189,294
|74.7%
|381,529
|51,450,228
|Sweden
|1,509,230
|15,420
|1,223,202
|81%
|270,608
|15,595,387
|Australia
|1,398,776
|2,522
|427,258
|30.5%
|968,996
|58,064,628
|Serbia
|1,386,114
|12,984
|1,276,535
|92.1%
|96,595
|7,515,129
|Austria
|1,378,747
|13,882
|1,268,317
|92%
|96,548
|129,290,067
|Pakistan
|1,312,267
|28,992
|1,260,045
|96%
|23,230
|23,984,502
|Hungary
|1,308,877
|40,083
|1,149,849
|87.9%
|118,945
|9,386,272
|Jordan
|1,088,329
|12,932
|1,046,583
|96.2%
|28,814
|13,965,801
|Ireland
|1,042,212
|6,035
|622,271
|59.7%
|413,906
|10,485,477
|Morocco
|1,017,560
|14,935
|956,544
|94%
|46,081
|11,151,432
|Kazakhstan
|1,013,586
|13,062
|966,588
|95.4%
|33,936
|11,575,012
|Denmark
|1,000,009
|3,433
|746,053
|74.6%
|250,523
|111,604,060
|Cuba
|985,402
|8,330
|965,004
|97.9%
|12,068
|12,042,779
|Georgia
|979,235
|14,359
|922,411
|94.2%
|42,465
|13,398,424
|Slovakia
|869,663
|17,081
|818,467
|94.1%
|34,115
|5,215,628
|Nepal
|838,375
|11,609
|815,076
|97.2%
|11,690
|4,957,288
|Bulgaria
|799,943
|31,838
|628,512
|78.6%
|139,593
|7,816,087
|Lebanon
|794,744
|9,325
|675,895
|85%
|109,524
|4,795,578
|United Arab Emirates
|793,314
|2,181
|755,670
|95.3%
|35,463
|116,021,267
|Croatia
|785,033
|12,983
|718,999
|91.6%
|53,051
|3,921,868
|Tunisia
|756,155
|25,731
|701,142
|92.7%
|29,282
|3,543,022
|Bolivia
|711,299
|20,103
|568,279
|79.9%
|122,917
|2,633,963
|Belarus
|710,632
|5,757
|703,216
|99%
|1,659
|11,245,599
|South Korea
|679,030
|6,210
|575,763
|84.8%
|97,057
|15,804,065
|Guatemala
|643,447
|16,128
|611,004
|95%
|16,315
|3,357,498
|Azerbaijan
|622,881
|8,480
|606,888
|97.4%
|7,513
|5,968,349
|Costa Rica
|599,965
|7,394
|563,096
|93.9%
|29,475
|3,105,720
|Sri Lanka
|593,725
|15,163
|567,519
|95.6%
|11,043
|5,726,599
|Saudi Arabia
|593,545
|8,899
|552,057
|93%
|32,589
|34,728,160
|Ecuador
|578,525
|34,122
|–
|0%
|544,403
|2,187,626
|Lithuania
|551,807
|7,579
|505,798
|91.7%
|38,430
|6,787,455
|Panama
|540,072
|7,486
|493,654
|91.4%
|38,932
|4,724,238
|Myanmar (Burma)
|532,553
|19,297
|510,806
|95.9%
|2,450
|6,164,679
|Slovenia
|505,926
|5,678
|454,775
|89.9%
|45,473
|2,173,916
|Paraguay
|486,523
|16,697
|449,666
|92.4%
|20,160
|2,119,262
|Dominican Republic
|476,504
|4,259
|431,297
|90.5%
|40,948
|2,727,733
|Uruguay
|473,180
|6,205
|409,328
|86.5%
|57,647
|4,671,267
|Norway
|472,355
|1,372
|88,952
|18.8%
|382,031
|9,549,866
|Ethiopia
|450,997
|7,090
|368,000
|81.6%
|75,907
|4,221,863
|Venezuela
|449,730
|5,370
|437,624
|97.3%
|6,736
|3,359,014
|Kuwait
|446,547
|2,473
|415,608
|93.1%
|28,466
|6,308,844
|Palestinian Territories
|443,289
|4,736
|434,419
|98%
|4,134
|2,886,013
|Mongolia
|400,434
|2,079
|313,256
|78.2%
|85,099
|4,030,048
|Egypt
|395,688
|22,042
|329,802
|83.3%
|43,844
|3,693,367
|Libya
|395,069
|5,813
|382,472
|96.8%
|6,784
|2,083,874
|Moldova
|383,544
|10,406
|365,530
|95.3%
|7,608
|2,486,339
|Honduras
|382,815
|10,450
|126,927
|33.2%
|245,438
|1,158,074
|Finland
|347,276
|1,688
|46,000
|13.2%
|299,588
|8,974,433
|Armenia
|346,811
|8,014
|333,311
|96.1%
|5,486
|2,625,952
|Kenya
|314,490
|5,469
|276,019
|87.8%
|33,002
|3,117,407
|Oman
|309,588
|4,119
|301,287
|97.3%
|4,182
|25,000,000
|Bosnia & Herzegovina
|307,433
|13,696
|192,218
|62.5%
|101,519
|1,536,783
|Bahrain
|298,542
|1,397
|282,024
|94.5%
|15,121
|8,308,417
|Latvia
|293,395
|4,690
|268,423
|91.5%
|20,282
|5,718,201
|Zambia
|289,415
|3,830
|258,633
|89.4%
|26,952
|3,083,866
|Singapore
|288,125
|839
|280,559
|97.4%
|6,727
|21,098,774
|Qatar
|282,904
|621
|250,570
|88.6%
|31,713
|3,247,302
|Estonia
|257,958
|1,963
|231,422
|89.7%
|24,573
|2,614,941
|Nigeria
|249,586
|3,092
|220,839
|88.5%
|25,655
|3,933,209
|North Macedonia
|238,061
|8,062
|216,521
|91%
|13,478
|1,679,890
|Botswana
|232,432
|2,497
|216,820
|93.3%
|13,115
|2,026,898
|Albania
|224,569
|3,253
|204,809
|91.2%
|16,507
|1,549,558
|Zimbabwe
|224,433
|5,215
|201,649
|89.8%
|17,569
|1,911,810
|Algeria
|223,806
|6,372
|153,469
|68.6%
|63,965
|230,861
|Cyprus
|215,271
|669
|124,370
|57.8%
|90,232
|9,477,138
|Mozambique
|214,807
|2,105
|175,561
|81.7%
|37,141
|1,165,542
|Uzbekistan
|202,473
|1,508
|197,703
|97.6%
|3,262
|1,377,915
|Montenegro
|196,640
|2,457
|177,564
|90.3%
|16,619
|1,051,462
|Kyrgyzstan
|187,620
|2,826
|180,629
|96.3%
|4,165
|1,907,195
|Afghanistan
|158,511
|7,376
|145,865
|92%
|5,270
|832,183
|Uganda
|156,046
|3,370
|98,801
|63.3%
|53,875
|2,237,144
|Namibia
|153,290
|3,761
|140,973
|92%
|8,556
|893,635
|Ghana
|152,729
|1,336
|140,504
|92%
|10,889
|2,158,619
|Rwanda
|123,166
|1,391
|45,522
|37%
|76,253
|4,241,495
|El Salvador
|123,025
|3,828
|116,526
|94.7%
|2,671
|1,552,331
|Laos
|121,436
|464
|7,660
|6.3%
|113,312
|939,190
|Cambodia
|120,718
|3,015
|117,057
|97%
|646
|2,778,687
|Luxembourg
|118,925
|930
|99,285
|83.5%
|18,710
|3,871,629
|Cameroon
|109,666
|1,853
|106,050
|96.7%
|1,763
|1,751,774
|Jamaica
|106,379
|2,506
|66,751
|62.7%
|37,122
|740,520
|China
|104,379
|4,636
|96,283
|92.2%
|3,460
|160,000,000
|Réunion
|102,216
|435
|75,943
|74.3%
|25,838
|1,424,291
|Maldives
|99,635
|264
|94,702
|95%
|4,669
|1,929,181
|Trinidad & Tobago
|98,474
|3,119
|79,367
|80.6%
|15,988
|528,124
|Angola
|91,907
|1,842
|81,041
|88.2%
|9,024
|1,317,776
|Congo - Kinshasa
|81,719
|1,225
|50,930
|62.3%
|29,564
|846,704
|Malawi
|81,414
|2,437
|63,716
|78.3%
|15,261
|508,874
|Senegal
|80,758
|1,901
|74,513
|92.3%
|4,344
|945,535
|Côte d’Ivoire
|78,258
|745
|71,257
|91.1%
|6,256
|1,302,990
|Eswatini
|67,564
|1,349
|65,017
|96.2%
|1,198
|441,800
|French Guiana
|64,109
|344
|11,254
|17.6%
|52,511
|528,081
|Malta
|61,928
|496
|47,916
|77.4%
|13,516
|1,211,456
|Suriname
|60,823
|1,201
|49,118
|80.8%
|10,504
|188,480
|Martinique
|59,583
|795
|104
|0.2%
|58,684
|488,892
|Guadeloupe
|59,355
|751
|2,250
|3.8%
|56,354
|607,573
|Fiji
|58,491
|721
|52,210
|89.3%
|5,560
|483,177
|Madagascar
|54,101
|1,117
|48,278
|89.2%
|4,706
|341,346
|Cape Verde
|52,729
|364
|47,420
|89.9%
|4,945
|399,555
|Mauritania
|51,795
|893
|40,291
|77.8%
|10,611
|616,127
|Syria
|50,580
|2,936
|33,956
|67.1%
|13,688
|146,269
|Sudan
|49,096
|3,358
|39,663
|80.8%
|6,075
|562,941
|Guyana
|47,005
|1,075
|38,346
|81.6%
|7,584
|456,353
|French Polynesia
|46,713
|636
|–
|0%
|46,077
|0
|Gabon
|44,806
|297
|39,234
|87.6%
|5,275
|1,513,731
|Iceland
|42,530
|43
|32,455
|76.3%
|10,032
|1,462,622
|Belize
|38,950
|607
|31,760
|81.5%
|6,583
|411,518
|Papua New Guinea
|36,415
|595
|35,755
|98.2%
|65
|249,149
|Burundi
|35,755
|38
|773
|2.2%
|34,944
|345,742
|Jersey
|35,126
|122
|29,974
|85.3%
|5,030
|1,157,886
|Togo
|35,097
|260
|27,868
|79.4%
|6,969
|638,922
|Guinea
|35,033
|403
|30,856
|88.1%
|3,774
|578,214
|Barbados
|33,311
|267
|29,163
|87.5%
|3,881
|493,043
|Mayotte
|32,522
|186
|2,964
|9.1%
|29,372
|176,919
|Lesotho
|31,372
|686
|19,069
|60.8%
|11,617
|359,031
|Curaçao
|30,864
|199
|20,686
|67%
|9,979
|419,058
|Tanzania
|30,564
|740
|–
|0%
|29,824
|0
|Bahamas
|29,730
|717
|22,691
|76.3%
|6,322
|197,297
|Aruba
|29,176
|182
|25,986
|89.1%
|3,008
|177,885
|Seychelles
|29,030
|134
|24,904
|85.8%
|3,992
|0
|Andorra
|28,899
|141
|23,394
|81%
|5,364
|249,838
|Mali
|27,149
|677
|21,412
|78.9%
|5,060
|562,872
|Haiti
|26,807
|780
|23,777
|88.7%
|2,250
|132,422
|Benin
|26,036
|162
|25,033
|96.1%
|841
|604,310
|Mauritius
|24,425
|762
|22,488
|92.1%
|1,175
|358,675
|Somalia
|24,261
|1,335
|13,182
|54.3%
|9,744
|400,466
|Congo - Brazzaville
|22,418
|370
|18,925
|84.4%
|3,123
|323,840
|Burkina Faso
|19,886
|339
|18,139
|91.2%
|1,408
|241,537
|Timor-Leste
|19,860
|122
|19,714
|99.3%
|24
|226,374
|Taiwan
|17,624
|851
|16,023
|90.9%
|750
|9,667,586
|Nicaragua
|17,563
|214
|4,225
|24.1%
|13,124
|0
|Tajikistan
|17,095
|124
|16,966
|99.2%
|5
|0
|South Sudan
|16,337
|136
|12,934
|79.2%
|3,267
|307,957
|St. Lucia
|15,937
|310
|13,621
|85.5%
|2,006
|114,913
|Brunei
|15,750
|98
|15,381
|97.7%
|271
|697,770
|New Zealand
|14,887
|52
|13,800
|92.7%
|1,035
|5,746,268
|Equatorial Guinea
|14,871
|177
|13,447
|90.4%
|1,247
|263,190
|Djibouti
|14,541
|189
|13,755
|94.6%
|597
|264,571
|Isle of Man
|14,105
|68
|13,713
|97.2%
|324
|133,676
|New Caledonia
|13,364
|281
|12,551
|93.9%
|532
|98,964
|Hong Kong SAR China
|13,002
|213
|12,230
|94.1%
|559
|30,074,074
|Central African Republic
|12,650
|106
|6,859
|54.2%
|5,685
|74,519
|Cayman Islands
|11,666
|14
|8,093
|69.4%
|3,559
|215,963
|Gambia
|11,122
|344
|9,844
|88.5%
|934
|135,608
|Gibraltar
|10,248
|100
|8,696
|84.9%
|1,452
|464,886
|Yemen
|10,133
|1,987
|7,045
|69.5%
|1,101
|265,253
|San Marino
|9,518
|103
|7,920
|83.2%
|1,495
|111,184
|Eritrea
|8,653
|84
|8,116
|93.8%
|453
|23,693
|Grenada
|8,601
|201
|5,849
|68%
|2,551
|106,405
|Faroe Islands
|8,579
|15
|6,840
|79.7%
|1,724
|680,000
|Niger
|8,260
|286
|7,204
|87.2%
|770
|209,892
|Bermuda
|7,880
|110
|6,166
|78.2%
|1,604
|719,912
|Comoros
|7,715
|159
|6,594
|85.5%
|962
|0
|Dominica
|7,667
|47
|7,116
|92.8%
|504
|134,888
|Sierra Leone
|7,493
|125
|–
|0%
|7,368
|259,958
|Sint Maarten
|7,384
|75
|5,364
|72.6%
|1,945
|62,056
|Liberia
|7,054
|287
|5,747
|81.5%
|1,020
|139,824
|Liechtenstein
|6,858
|71
|6,301
|91.9%
|486
|80,413
|Guinea-Bissau
|6,808
|150
|6,320
|92.8%
|338
|113,422
|St. Vincent & Grenadines
|6,562
|85
|5,563
|84.8%
|914
|94,386
|Chad
|6,556
|185
|4,874
|74.3%
|1,497
|191,341
|Greenland
|6,453
|2
|2,761
|42.8%
|3,690
|156,694
|Monaco
|6,266
|44
|5,809
|92.7%
|413
|54,960
|São Tomé & Príncipe
|5,235
|65
|3,855
|73.6%
|1,315
|29,036
|Antigua & Barbuda
|5,214
|120
|4,146
|79.5%
|948
|18,559
|St. Martin
|5,148
|59
|1,399
|27.2%
|3,690
|78,366
|British Virgin Islands
|4,947
|40
|–
|0%
|4,907
|95,442
|Caribbean Netherlands
|4,908
|25
|3,977
|81%
|906
|30,126
|Turks & Caicos Islands
|4,636
|28
|3,840
|82.8%
|768
|94,789
|St. Kitts & Nevis
|4,484
|28
|3,252
|72.5%
|1,204
|60,991
|Bhutan
|2,837
|3
|2,654
|93.5%
|180
|1,334,295
|St. Barthélemy
|2,363
|6
|–
|0%
|2,357
|56,491
|Anguilla
|1,942
|6
|1,789
|92.1%
|147
|51,382
|Diamond Princess
|712
|13
|699
|98.2%
|0
|0
|Wallis & Futuna
|454
|7
|438
|96.5%
|9
|20,508
|St. Pierre & Miquelon
|316
|0
|156
|49.4%
|160
|15,378
|Montserrat
|118
|1
|51
|43.2%
|66
|3,785
|Falkland Islands
|85
|0
|–
|0%
|85
|8,528
|Macao SAR China
|79
|0
|77
|97.5%
|2
|5,075
|Palau
|39
|0
|13
|33.3%
|26
|18,788
|Vatican City
|27
|0
|27
|100%
|0
|0
|Solomon Islands
|25
|0
|20
|80%
|5
|4,500
|Western Sahara
|10
|1
|8
|80%
|1
|0
|MS Zaandam
|9
|2
|7
|77.8%
|0
|0
|Marshall Islands
|7
|0
|4
|57.1%
|3
|0
|Vanuatu
|7
|1
|6
|85.7%
|0
|23,000
|Samoa
|3
|0
|3
|100%
|0
|0
|St. Helena
|2
|0
|2
|100%
|0
|0
|Micronesia
|1
|0
|1
|100%
|0
|0
|Tonga
|1
|0
|1
|100%
|0
|0