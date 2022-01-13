Latest count of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide at 0000 GMT, Jan. 13

Trending Now
January 13, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 13 — The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 0000 GMT, Jan. 13. (Xinhua)

Country Cases Deaths Recovered % Active Tests
United States 64,359,409 866,891 42,805,090 66.5% 20,687,428 849,094,742
India 36,317,927 485,035 34,715,361 95.6% 1,117,531 697,311,627
Brazil 22,718,606 620,419 21,626,836 95.2% 471,351 63,776,166
United Kingdom 14,862,138 151,007 11,037,780 74.3% 3,673,351 427,003,891
France 12,934,982 126,305 8,763,331 67.7% 4,045,346 188,795,159
Russia 10,702,150 318,432 9,758,364 91.2% 625,354 244,300,000
Turkey 10,195,676 84,125 9,436,662 92.6% 674,889 123,478,411
Italy 7,971,068 139,872 5,609,136 70.4% 2,222,060 151,338,033
Spain 7,771,367 90,508 5,216,408 67.1% 2,464,451 66,213,858
Germany 7,711,995 115,605 6,878,100 89.2% 718,290 89,622,218
Argentina 6,664,717 117,670 5,700,467 85.5% 846,580 29,858,244
Iran 6,212,387 131,972 6,056,633 97.5% 23,782 42,908,102
Colombia 5,410,698 130,529 5,101,151 94.3% 179,018 30,718,358
Indonesia 4,268,097 144,150 4,116,962 96.5% 6,985 66,357,748
Poland 4,248,559 100,938 3,741,583 88.1% 406,038 28,169,255
Mexico 4,214,253 300,764 3,373,393 80% 540,096 12,883,792
Ukraine 3,727,034 97,928 3,537,826 94.9% 91,280 17,071,469
South Africa 3,540,891 92,830 3,309,735 93.5% 138,326 21,654,544
Netherlands 3,432,119 21,114 2,873,095 83.7% 537,910 21,107,399
Philippines 3,058,634 52,654 2,797,816 91.5% 208,164 25,906,644
Malaysia 2,795,233 31,738 2,723,599 97.4% 39,896 42,510,949
Canada 2,657,487 31,082 2,227,880 83.8% 398,525 54,289,765
Czechia 2,562,235 36,765 2,410,981 94.1% 114,489 47,840,710
Peru 2,440,349 203,193 0% 2,237,156 22,674,737
Belgium 2,347,164 28,566 1,920,903 81.8% 397,695 28,244,167
Thailand 2,300,457 21,886 2,207,980 96% 70,591 17,270,775
Iraq 2,102,555 24,225 2,068,357 98.4% 9,973 16,971,076
Vietnam 1,958,719 34,964 1,635,899 83.5% 287,856 75,857,329
Romania 1,866,102 59,114 1,765,175 94.6% 41,813 17,685,759
Chile 1,842,218 39,290 1,744,875 94.7% 58,053 28,068,350
Japan 1,791,070 18,412 1,718,165 95.9% 54,493 30,130,713
Portugal 1,734,343 19,181 1,438,268 82.9% 276,894 27,780,292
Israel 1,636,179 8,290 1,396,395 85.3% 231,494 41,373,364
Bangladesh 1,601,305 28,111 1,551,653 96.9% 21,541 11,750,301
Switzerland 1,597,265 12,519 1,120,229 70.1% 464,517 15,168,962
Greece 1,592,460 21,637 1,189,294 74.7% 381,529 51,450,228
Sweden 1,509,230 15,420 1,223,202 81% 270,608 15,595,387
Australia 1,398,776 2,522 427,258 30.5% 968,996 58,064,628
Serbia 1,386,114 12,984 1,276,535 92.1% 96,595 7,515,129
Austria 1,378,747 13,882 1,268,317 92% 96,548 129,290,067
Pakistan 1,312,267 28,992 1,260,045 96% 23,230 23,984,502
Hungary 1,308,877 40,083 1,149,849 87.9% 118,945 9,386,272
Jordan 1,088,329 12,932 1,046,583 96.2% 28,814 13,965,801
Ireland 1,042,212 6,035 622,271 59.7% 413,906 10,485,477
Morocco 1,017,560 14,935 956,544 94% 46,081 11,151,432
Kazakhstan 1,013,586 13,062 966,588 95.4% 33,936 11,575,012
Denmark 1,000,009 3,433 746,053 74.6% 250,523 111,604,060
Cuba 985,402 8,330 965,004 97.9% 12,068 12,042,779
Georgia 979,235 14,359 922,411 94.2% 42,465 13,398,424
Slovakia 869,663 17,081 818,467 94.1% 34,115 5,215,628
Nepal 838,375 11,609 815,076 97.2% 11,690 4,957,288
Bulgaria 799,943 31,838 628,512 78.6% 139,593 7,816,087
Lebanon 794,744 9,325 675,895 85% 109,524 4,795,578
United Arab Emirates 793,314 2,181 755,670 95.3% 35,463 116,021,267
Croatia 785,033 12,983 718,999 91.6% 53,051 3,921,868
Tunisia 756,155 25,731 701,142 92.7% 29,282 3,543,022
Bolivia 711,299 20,103 568,279 79.9% 122,917 2,633,963
Belarus 710,632 5,757 703,216 99% 1,659 11,245,599
South Korea 679,030 6,210 575,763 84.8% 97,057 15,804,065
Guatemala 643,447 16,128 611,004 95% 16,315 3,357,498
Azerbaijan 622,881 8,480 606,888 97.4% 7,513 5,968,349
Costa Rica 599,965 7,394 563,096 93.9% 29,475 3,105,720
Sri Lanka 593,725 15,163 567,519 95.6% 11,043 5,726,599
Saudi Arabia 593,545 8,899 552,057 93% 32,589 34,728,160
Ecuador 578,525 34,122 0% 544,403 2,187,626
Lithuania 551,807 7,579 505,798 91.7% 38,430 6,787,455
Panama 540,072 7,486 493,654 91.4% 38,932 4,724,238
Myanmar (Burma) 532,553 19,297 510,806 95.9% 2,450 6,164,679
Slovenia 505,926 5,678 454,775 89.9% 45,473 2,173,916
Paraguay 486,523 16,697 449,666 92.4% 20,160 2,119,262
Dominican Republic 476,504 4,259 431,297 90.5% 40,948 2,727,733
Uruguay 473,180 6,205 409,328 86.5% 57,647 4,671,267
Norway 472,355 1,372 88,952 18.8% 382,031 9,549,866
Ethiopia 450,997 7,090 368,000 81.6% 75,907 4,221,863
Venezuela 449,730 5,370 437,624 97.3% 6,736 3,359,014
Kuwait 446,547 2,473 415,608 93.1% 28,466 6,308,844
Palestinian Territories 443,289 4,736 434,419 98% 4,134 2,886,013
Mongolia 400,434 2,079 313,256 78.2% 85,099 4,030,048
Egypt 395,688 22,042 329,802 83.3% 43,844 3,693,367
Libya 395,069 5,813 382,472 96.8% 6,784 2,083,874
Moldova 383,544 10,406 365,530 95.3% 7,608 2,486,339
Honduras 382,815 10,450 126,927 33.2% 245,438 1,158,074
Finland 347,276 1,688 46,000 13.2% 299,588 8,974,433
Armenia 346,811 8,014 333,311 96.1% 5,486 2,625,952
Kenya 314,490 5,469 276,019 87.8% 33,002 3,117,407
Oman 309,588 4,119 301,287 97.3% 4,182 25,000,000
Bosnia & Herzegovina 307,433 13,696 192,218 62.5% 101,519 1,536,783
Bahrain 298,542 1,397 282,024 94.5% 15,121 8,308,417
Latvia 293,395 4,690 268,423 91.5% 20,282 5,718,201
Zambia 289,415 3,830 258,633 89.4% 26,952 3,083,866
Singapore 288,125 839 280,559 97.4% 6,727 21,098,774
Qatar 282,904 621 250,570 88.6% 31,713 3,247,302
Estonia 257,958 1,963 231,422 89.7% 24,573 2,614,941
Nigeria 249,586 3,092 220,839 88.5% 25,655 3,933,209
North Macedonia 238,061 8,062 216,521 91% 13,478 1,679,890
Botswana 232,432 2,497 216,820 93.3% 13,115 2,026,898
Albania 224,569 3,253 204,809 91.2% 16,507 1,549,558
Zimbabwe 224,433 5,215 201,649 89.8% 17,569 1,911,810
Algeria 223,806 6,372 153,469 68.6% 63,965 230,861
Cyprus 215,271 669 124,370 57.8% 90,232 9,477,138
Mozambique 214,807 2,105 175,561 81.7% 37,141 1,165,542
Uzbekistan 202,473 1,508 197,703 97.6% 3,262 1,377,915
Montenegro 196,640 2,457 177,564 90.3% 16,619 1,051,462
Kyrgyzstan 187,620 2,826 180,629 96.3% 4,165 1,907,195
Afghanistan 158,511 7,376 145,865 92% 5,270 832,183
Uganda 156,046 3,370 98,801 63.3% 53,875 2,237,144
Namibia 153,290 3,761 140,973 92% 8,556 893,635
Ghana 152,729 1,336 140,504 92% 10,889 2,158,619
Rwanda 123,166 1,391 45,522 37% 76,253 4,241,495
El Salvador 123,025 3,828 116,526 94.7% 2,671 1,552,331
Laos 121,436 464 7,660 6.3% 113,312 939,190
Cambodia 120,718 3,015 117,057 97% 646 2,778,687
Luxembourg 118,925 930 99,285 83.5% 18,710 3,871,629
Cameroon 109,666 1,853 106,050 96.7% 1,763 1,751,774
Jamaica 106,379 2,506 66,751 62.7% 37,122 740,520
China 104,379 4,636 96,283 92.2% 3,460 160,000,000
Réunion 102,216 435 75,943 74.3% 25,838 1,424,291
Maldives 99,635 264 94,702 95% 4,669 1,929,181
Trinidad & Tobago 98,474 3,119 79,367 80.6% 15,988 528,124
Angola 91,907 1,842 81,041 88.2% 9,024 1,317,776
Congo - Kinshasa 81,719 1,225 50,930 62.3% 29,564 846,704
Malawi 81,414 2,437 63,716 78.3% 15,261 508,874
Senegal 80,758 1,901 74,513 92.3% 4,344 945,535
Côte d’Ivoire 78,258 745 71,257 91.1% 6,256 1,302,990
Eswatini 67,564 1,349 65,017 96.2% 1,198 441,800
French Guiana 64,109 344 11,254 17.6% 52,511 528,081
Malta 61,928 496 47,916 77.4% 13,516 1,211,456
Suriname 60,823 1,201 49,118 80.8% 10,504 188,480
Martinique 59,583 795 104 0.2% 58,684 488,892
Guadeloupe 59,355 751 2,250 3.8% 56,354 607,573
Fiji 58,491 721 52,210 89.3% 5,560 483,177
Madagascar 54,101 1,117 48,278 89.2% 4,706 341,346
Cape Verde 52,729 364 47,420 89.9% 4,945 399,555
Mauritania 51,795 893 40,291 77.8% 10,611 616,127
Syria 50,580 2,936 33,956 67.1% 13,688 146,269
Sudan 49,096 3,358 39,663 80.8% 6,075 562,941
Guyana 47,005 1,075 38,346 81.6% 7,584 456,353
French Polynesia 46,713 636 0% 46,077 0
Gabon 44,806 297 39,234 87.6% 5,275 1,513,731
Iceland 42,530 43 32,455 76.3% 10,032 1,462,622
Belize 38,950 607 31,760 81.5% 6,583 411,518
Papua New Guinea 36,415 595 35,755 98.2% 65 249,149
Burundi 35,755 38 773 2.2% 34,944 345,742
Jersey 35,126 122 29,974 85.3% 5,030 1,157,886
Togo 35,097 260 27,868 79.4% 6,969 638,922
Guinea 35,033 403 30,856 88.1% 3,774 578,214
Barbados 33,311 267 29,163 87.5% 3,881 493,043
Mayotte 32,522 186 2,964 9.1% 29,372 176,919
Lesotho 31,372 686 19,069 60.8% 11,617 359,031
Curaçao 30,864 199 20,686 67% 9,979 419,058
Tanzania 30,564 740 0% 29,824 0
Bahamas 29,730 717 22,691 76.3% 6,322 197,297
Aruba 29,176 182 25,986 89.1% 3,008 177,885
Seychelles 29,030 134 24,904 85.8% 3,992 0
Andorra 28,899 141 23,394 81% 5,364 249,838
Mali 27,149 677 21,412 78.9% 5,060 562,872
Haiti 26,807 780 23,777 88.7% 2,250 132,422
Benin 26,036 162 25,033 96.1% 841 604,310
Mauritius 24,425 762 22,488 92.1% 1,175 358,675
Somalia 24,261 1,335 13,182 54.3% 9,744 400,466
Congo - Brazzaville 22,418 370 18,925 84.4% 3,123 323,840
Burkina Faso 19,886 339 18,139 91.2% 1,408 241,537
Timor-Leste 19,860 122 19,714 99.3% 24 226,374
Taiwan 17,624 851 16,023 90.9% 750 9,667,586
Nicaragua 17,563 214 4,225 24.1% 13,124 0
Tajikistan 17,095 124 16,966 99.2% 5 0
South Sudan 16,337 136 12,934 79.2% 3,267 307,957
St. Lucia 15,937 310 13,621 85.5% 2,006 114,913
Brunei 15,750 98 15,381 97.7% 271 697,770
New Zealand 14,887 52 13,800 92.7% 1,035 5,746,268
Equatorial Guinea 14,871 177 13,447 90.4% 1,247 263,190
Djibouti 14,541 189 13,755 94.6% 597 264,571
Isle of Man 14,105 68 13,713 97.2% 324 133,676
New Caledonia 13,364 281 12,551 93.9% 532 98,964
Hong Kong SAR China 13,002 213 12,230 94.1% 559 30,074,074
Central African Republic 12,650 106 6,859 54.2% 5,685 74,519
Cayman Islands 11,666 14 8,093 69.4% 3,559 215,963
Gambia 11,122 344 9,844 88.5% 934 135,608
Gibraltar 10,248 100 8,696 84.9% 1,452 464,886
Yemen 10,133 1,987 7,045 69.5% 1,101 265,253
San Marino 9,518 103 7,920 83.2% 1,495 111,184
Eritrea 8,653 84 8,116 93.8% 453 23,693
Grenada 8,601 201 5,849 68% 2,551 106,405
Faroe Islands 8,579 15 6,840 79.7% 1,724 680,000
Niger 8,260 286 7,204 87.2% 770 209,892
Bermuda 7,880 110 6,166 78.2% 1,604 719,912
Comoros 7,715 159 6,594 85.5% 962 0
Dominica 7,667 47 7,116 92.8% 504 134,888
Sierra Leone 7,493 125 0% 7,368 259,958
Sint Maarten 7,384 75 5,364 72.6% 1,945 62,056
Liberia 7,054 287 5,747 81.5% 1,020 139,824
Liechtenstein 6,858 71 6,301 91.9% 486 80,413
Guinea-Bissau 6,808 150 6,320 92.8% 338 113,422
St. Vincent & Grenadines 6,562 85 5,563 84.8% 914 94,386
Chad 6,556 185 4,874 74.3% 1,497 191,341
Greenland 6,453 2 2,761 42.8% 3,690 156,694
Monaco 6,266 44 5,809 92.7% 413 54,960
São Tomé & Príncipe 5,235 65 3,855 73.6% 1,315 29,036
Antigua & Barbuda 5,214 120 4,146 79.5% 948 18,559
St. Martin 5,148 59 1,399 27.2% 3,690 78,366
British Virgin Islands 4,947 40 0% 4,907 95,442
Caribbean Netherlands 4,908 25 3,977 81% 906 30,126
Turks & Caicos Islands 4,636 28 3,840 82.8% 768 94,789
St. Kitts & Nevis 4,484 28 3,252 72.5% 1,204 60,991
Bhutan 2,837 3 2,654 93.5% 180 1,334,295
St. Barthélemy 2,363 6 0% 2,357 56,491
Anguilla 1,942 6 1,789 92.1% 147 51,382
Diamond Princess 712 13 699 98.2% 0 0
Wallis & Futuna 454 7 438 96.5% 9 20,508
St. Pierre & Miquelon 316 0 156 49.4% 160 15,378
Montserrat 118 1 51 43.2% 66 3,785
Falkland Islands 85 0 0% 85 8,528
Macao SAR China 79 0 77 97.5% 2 5,075
Palau 39 0 13 33.3% 26 18,788
Vatican City 27 0 27 100% 0 0
Solomon Islands 25 0 20 80% 5 4,500
Western Sahara 10 1 8 80% 1 0
MS Zaandam 9 2 7 77.8% 0 0
Marshall Islands 7 0 4 57.1% 3 0
Vanuatu 7 1 6 85.7% 0 23,000
Samoa 3 0 3 100% 0 0
St. Helena 2 0 2 100% 0 0
Micronesia 1 0 1 100% 0 0
Tonga 1 0 1 100% 0 0

 


