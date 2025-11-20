Trending Now
AfricaHEALTH

Lassa fever death toll rises to 177 in Nigeria

November 20, 2025

ABUJA, Nov. 20 — The number of people died from a Lassa fever outbreak in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, has risen to 177 since the start of this year, authorities said Thursday.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) said in its latest update that 966 confirmed cases were reported between January and October across 106 local government areas in 21 of the country’s 36 states.

The agency said the case fatality rate stood at 18.3 percent, higher than the 16.5 percent recorded during the same period in 2024.

It attributed the rise in deaths to “late presentation and poor health-seeking behavior, often linked to the high cost of treatment.”

The worst-hit states are Edo and Ondo in the south, and Bauchi and Taraba in the north, accounting for more than 87 percent of all confirmed cases, and Ondo alone represents 36 percent of the total, according to the NCDC.

The predominant age group affected was 21 to 30 years, with a male-to-female ratio of 1:0.8. Poor sanitation, limited awareness in high-burden communities, and delayed treatment continue to exacerbate the outbreak, the NCDC said.

Lassa fever, an acute viral hemorrhagic illness, is primarily transmitted through food or household items contaminated with rodent urine or feces.

Human-to-human transmission can also occur through direct contact with the blood, saliva, urine, or excreta of infected individuals. (Xinhua)

