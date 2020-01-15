KMT approves Wu Den-yih’s resignation as chairperson

TAIPEI, Jan. 15 -- The Central Standing Committee of Kuomintang (KMT) adopted the resignation of Wu Den-yih from his post as KMT chairperson at a meeting Wednesday afternoon. The committee also adopted the resignation of several other senior KMT officials, according to a KMT statement. Lin Jung-te, a member of the KMT Central Standing Committee, will serve as the acting chairperson before a new one is elected, the statement said. Wu announced his resignation Saturday evening following the KMT's defeat in the island's leadership and legislative elections. KMT expects to elect the new chairperson on March 7, the statement said. Xinhau