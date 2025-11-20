Kiev says at least 26 killed in Russian attack on Ukraine’s city

KIEV, Nov. 20 — At least 26 people were killed and 93 others injured in a Russian attack on Ukraine’s western city of Ternopil on Wednesday, according to the National Police.

“The search operation for those whose whereabouts are still unknown continues in Ternopil,” the police said in a post on Telegram on Thursday morning.

The overnight strike hit two apartment buildings and three children were among the victims, it said. The State Service for Emergencies reported that 46 people have been rescued from under the rubble, with the search still underway.

The Ukrainian Air Force said apartment buildings in Ternopil were hit by Kh-101 cruise missiles launched by Russian Tu-95 and Tu-160 strategic bombers.

In total, Russia launched 476 drones and 48 missiles at Ukraine during the attack, of which 442 drones and 41 missiles were intercepted. (Xinhua)

