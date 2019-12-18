Kidnapped Cameroonian mayors, municipal councillors released

YAOUNDE, Dec. 19 -- Two mayors and 19 municipal councillors of Cameroon's main opposition party, the Social Democratic Front (SDF), who were abducted last week in Northwest, one of the two troubled Anglophone regions of the country, had been released, party officials confirmed on Wednesday. The elected officials were reported to have been kidnapped by armed separatists who warned them against running for general elections scheduled for next year in the country. Officials said ransom was paid for their release. No further details about the release of the officials were provided by the party. Cameroon will hold municipal and parliamentary elections on Feb. 9, 2020, but separatists have vowed to disrupt the elections in the Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest. Xinhau