Kicking U.S. out of military bases would lead to Ankara-NATO crisis

ISTANBUL, Dec. 22 -- As the U.S. Congress recently adopted a bill punishing Turkey for its purchase of Russian S-400 air defense system, analysts are divided over whether Turkey would go ahead with its threat of closing some critical military bases in retaliation, but most agree that such a step would result in Ankara's de-facto exclusion from NATO. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last Sunday that Ankara would shut down in retaliation its Incirlik air base as well as the Kurecik radar facility if needed. The Incirlik air base is a huge military base the U.S. has long used to keep the Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean under watch as well as for launching operations, while the Kurecik radar base in eastern Turkey, set up by the U.S. in 2012 mainly against a potential ballistic missile threat from Iran, is operated by NATO. "I don't think Turkey would close either the Incirlik or the Kurecik, because Ankara would then face heavy consequences," Haldun Solmazturk, a former general in the Turkish army, told Xinhua. He cautioned that such a step would not only cause havoc in ties with Washington, but Ankara's relations with NATO would also get negatively affected with a major crisis. The U.S. Congress passed Tuesday a defense spending bill for the year 2020, which calls for sanctions on Ankara over its purchase of the S-400 system from Russia. The bill, which U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law late Friday, also prohibits the delivery of the stealth F-35 fighter jets to Turkey. In case the standoff with the U.S. intensifies, Turkey may well block the U.S. from using the Incirlik and the Kurecik bases, Yasar Yakis, a former Turkish foreign minister, told Xinhua. "But it would then need to face the consequences," he cautioned, noting such a step could cause Ankara to be excluded from various NATO projects and more importantly from political consultations within the bloc. A day after Erdogan made threatening remarks, U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper suggested that Turkey's commitment to NATO would be questioned if Ankara is serious about closing the two facilities at NATO's disposal. The Incirlik base in southern Turkey, whose proximity to Russia and Iran and its capacity to host heavy bombers and heavy transport aircraft are major assets for Washington, is also being used by NATO countries. The Kurecik radar base in the province of Malatya is widely argued to have been built as an early warning system to protect Israel against Iran's potential ballistic missile threat. Closing the Kurecik radar and expelling the U.S. personnel there would mean kicking NATO personnel out of Turkey, noted Solmazturk, who chairs the Incek debates at the Ankara-based 21st Century Turkey Institute. The defense spending bill adopted by the U.S. Congress also sanctions a joint Turkish-Russian gas pipeline project in the Black Sea. Erdogan's remarks indicate that Turkey is ready to close the two military bases if no settlement is reached, Haldun Yalcinkaya, an international relations analyst at the TOBB University of Economics and Technology in Ankara, told Xinhua. Expressing strong dissatisfaction with the U.S. targeting the pipeline project as well, the Turkish president said Friday that the U.S. attitude amounts to a blatant breach of Turkey's rights. Ankara will launch its own sanctions against the U.S. in retaliation, he added, once again underlining that Ankara would not back away from the S-400 deal with Moscow. All the analysts think Trump could delay sanctions on Turkey for some time to unavoidably implement later those of the sanctions that would hurt Ankara less at best, as the president cannot totally ignore a law. Erdogan and Trump have a good personal relationship and the U.S. president has said several times that Ankara was obliged to buy the Russian air defense system as the former U.S. administration did not agree to sell the U.S. Patriot system to Ankara. "But even the relatively minor sanctions would seriously damage the ailing Turkish economy," Solmazturk stated. Trump would want to capitalize on his sympathetic attitude to benefit the U.S. when bargaining with Ankara, remarked Yalcinkaya. The U.S. Senate is expected to pass in January another harsher set of sanctions on Turkey, which the House of Representatives adopted in late October. This set of sanctions aims to punish Turkey for its military operation in October against the U.S.-backed Kurdish militia in Syria as well as for its purchase of the S-400s. Despite strong opposition and threat of sanctions by Washington, Ankara started to receive the first batch of the S-400 system in summer. According to official statements, the system is supposed to have been deployed by now, but will only be in fully operation by April next year. The U.S. says the F-35 fighter jets and the S-400 system cannot be active on the same territory, signaling it may settle for a solution in which the S-400 system is not activated. The U.S. is particularly concerned about Turkey's rapprochement with Russia. In recent years, numerous reports have appeared in the Western media that Turkey's axis is shifting away from the West, something repeatedly denied by Turkish officials. Even if the tension with the U.S. is not resolved, Turkey would not wish to leave NATO, said Solmazturk. "The Turkish government is close to Washington rather than Moscow as far as its political targets are concerned," he argued, noting Turkey and Russia are supporting rival camps in the Libyan civil war. "Turkey enjoys the world's strongest defense umbrella by being a NATO member and should duly assess the value of this blessing," Yakis said, adding the U.S. and NATO nations should also pay heed to Turkey's rightful complaints. The Turkish-U.S. ties have long been strained due largely to Washington's military support to Kurdish militia in Syria, which Ankara sees as terrorists, and Turkey's insistence on purchase of the S-400s. In another annoying move for Ankara, the U.S. Congress recently recognized the killings of Armenians in the Ottoman State during the First World War as "genocide."