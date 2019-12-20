Kenya’s short rainy season boosts food security in semi-arid areas

NAIROBI, Dec. 20 -- The food security situation has improved in the semi-arid northern Kenyan counties thanks to heavy rains that pounded the region from mid-October to early December, said an assessment report launched on Friday in Nairobi. The report compiled by Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWSNET), a provider of early warning and analysis on food insecurity in the eastern Africa region, said that livestock sector and many poor households in the region are gradually recovering from drought after an extended rainfall season. "The replenishment of vegetation and water resources is driving livestock back to wet season grazing areas near homesteads," said the report It said that adequate rains led to improved livestock body conditions, value, and productivity. According to FEWSNET report, goat prices are gradually beginning to recover, rising to near-average levels in northern Kenya towns such as Isiolo, Marsabit, and Wajir, but remaining 8-28 percent below average in other pastoral markets. It said that daily milk production per household has risen from average to above-average levels in Garissa, Marsabit, and Wajir counties. The report said that in some parts of agricultural crop production areas, there is a likelihood of above-normal livestock disease incidence and mortality. "These regions have also experienced Fall Armyworm infestations (FAW), flood-induced property loss and crop loss," said the report. It said that Kenya's breadbaskets are likely to receive favorable crop production that will last several months before the onset of March-May long rains. "Food access for poor households is improving, driven by rising agricultural labor demand that has increased household income to near-normal levels," said the report. The report said that farmers have planted drought-tolerant staples like maize, sorghum, millet, beans, and green grams. Xinhau