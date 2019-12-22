Kenya’s chief of defense forces visit troops fighting in Somalia

NAIROBI, Dec. 22 -- The Kenyan chief of defense forces, General Samson Mwathethe on Sunday visited soldiers serving in the Africa Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and hailed their success in pacifying key areas under their command and promoting peace in the Horn of African state. Mwathethe while visiting troops in Kuday Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Badhadhe District, Lower Juba in Somalia, said that it was because of the soldiers' dedication to duty that Kenya is safe. "I have come here today to bring Christmas and New Year greetings, first from our Commander-In-Chief, His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta and also from KDF fraternity at home. They are proud of you and of the successes you have achieved during your tour of duty," said Mwathethe. The visit was aimed at enabling him to see and hear from Kenyan troops to ensure better support in the future and wish them best wishes during the festive season. "Even when you are here, we want you to know that we are thinking of you, we can never forget you. We wish you well and success in the execution of your mandate in Somalia," said Mwathethe. He said the presence of Kenyan soldiers in Somalia had translated into peace dividend for the greater horn of African region. "We are in Somalia because we know that if Somalia is free of Al Shabaab and terrorism, Kenya will also be free of the scourge," said Mwathethe. "We must therefore ensure that we destroy the enemy here, to guarantee the destruction of the enemy at home. Our actions and successes here will safeguard a Kenya, devoid of fear of terror attacks that have from time to time been launched at home," he added. He said that Kenyan troops were equipped with state-of-the-art equipment to boost their capacity to fight al-Shabaab militants. "I am happy that we have been able to provide the best equipment for the task that we have been mandated to undertake in this mission," said Mwathethe. He urged Kenyan troops to cement the relationship with local communities whose role is key to win the war against terrorism. Xinhau