NAIROBI, Nov. 17 — Kenya’s Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) will extend its daily trading hours by one hour to 4 p.m. local time (GMT 1300) from Jan. 4, 2027, after the Capital Markets Authority approved the change on Tuesday, the exchange said.

The additional hour will apply to equities, fixed-income securities and derivatives traded on the NSE NEXT platform, the exchange said. The change will expand the daily trading window to seven hours from six, with the market still opening at 9:00 a.m. (GMT 0600), giving domestic, regional and international investors greater flexibility to execute transactions.

NSE chief executive officer Frank Mwiti noted that the adjustment forms part of a broader program of market reforms designed to elevate the exchange’s global competitiveness and bring its operating schedule closer into line with international markets. “Our ambition goes beyond regional leadership.

We intend to position the NSE among the world’s most competitive and innovative exchanges, and Kenya among the most attractive destinations for investment capital,” Mwiti said.

“We are building an exchange that connects Kenyan enterprises with global capital and gives investors everywhere greater opportunity to participate in Kenya’s growth,” he added.

Mwiti said the adjustment complements other recent reforms, including the elimination of the 100-share minimum trading requirement and the rollout of Safaricom’s Ziidi Trader, an M-PESA-based trading service launched with the NSE in February.

These initiatives support the exchange’s strategic goal of reaching nine million active retail investors by 2029. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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