Kenyan athletes on month-long coronavirus lockdown

NAIROBI, March 12-- Kenyan athletes have been banned from international travel for a minimum of one month due to the coronavirus epidemic. This means that Kenya's hopes of running at the London or Boston marathons are hanging by a thread, as the country monitors the situation with the world on possible lockdown to stop the spread of the virus and curb the rate of infection. The lockdown has already affected Kenya's men and women beach volleyball teams, who pulled out of their Olympic qualifiers in Nigeria and Gambia. Athletics Kenya has since written to race directors and managers together with World Athletics to inform them they will not be allowing any runner to travel abroad for any competition in the 30-day lockdown. "Following a directive by the Kenya government and due to global outbreak of Covid-19, Athletics Kenya hereby informs you that all clearance and international travel for events for athletes and athletes support has been suspended until further notice. We urge you to cancel all travel arrangements for athletes in your management for the next one month," said Susan Kamau, Athletics Kenya Chief Administrative Officer. So far, no-one in Kenya has tested positive for the virus which has infected more than 120,000 people and killed more than 4,370. Two people in Africa have died from the infection - one each in Morocco and Egypt - with 11 nations having confirmed cases. Under the terms of the 30-day lockdown, Kenyan athletes would be unable to compete in the opening event of this season's Diamond League starting on April 17 in Doha, Qatar. The same would also apply to the Boston Marathon on April 20 and the London Marathon on April 26. This may affect Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge as well as New York Marathon winner Joyciline Jepkosgei, who was due to leave for the USA on Thursday. Others affected are London and Chicago Marathon champion and world record holder Brigid Kosgei, 2018 London Marathon winner Vivian Cheruiyot, and World Half Marathon Championships silver medalist Mary Ngugi. Major events to have been cancelled or postponed include the World Athletics Indoor Championships, originally to be held in Nanjing from March 13 to 15, which have been postponed until next year. The New York Half Marathon (March 15) has also been cancelled, as have the Paris and Barcelona marathons. The Berlin Half Marathon (5 April), Hamburg Marathon (April 19) and Vienna City Marathon (April 19) are further casualties of the coronavirus. Xinhua