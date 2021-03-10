KARANAWA COMMUNITY RECEIVES A FULLY EQUIPPED BOREHOLE.

NKURENKURU, MAR. 10 – RUGURU Investments, a (PTY) company that benefited from the Fishing Quotas in 2020 that were applied in 2018 from the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources, managed to donate solar powered borehole, with two (2) 10 000 litres water tanks to Karanawa no. 1 Community in Nkurenkuru Constituency, Kavango West Region.

The handing over was done on the 05 of March 2021, at Karanawa Community by the Ruguru Investments’ Board of Directors. Hon. Phillip Tenga, Regional Councillor of Nkurenkuru Constituency, officially received the donated water infrastructure on behalf of the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform. The Director of the company Mr Elia Kamati, in an interview with one of our news journalists, said: “This was part of the company’s ideas, to plough back to disadvantaged communities through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Karanawa is one of those communities. The aim is to provide water, promote sanitation and suppress the danger of COVID – 19 pandemic.

Ruguru Investments, which is a privately owned company, so far spent an amount of $350 000.00 (three hundred and fifty thousand Namibian Dollar) on to this project of Karanawa. Mr. Kamati further stated that due to a limited number of quotas allocated for 2021, they are now challenged of moving further to fulfil their next promised CSR of establishing a community hostel at one of the remotest village in Kavango West Region, which has the majority of San people.

He still advocates the line ministry to consider an increment of annual quotas to Ruguru Investments to help meet the government half way.

Report by: Annakleta Haikera

Namibia daily news (Rundu)

Complied by: Stefanus Kudumo