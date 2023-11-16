Kandjimi Cruises Home in Style with a Brand-New Volkswagen Polo Vivo

By Bemjamin Wickham

Windhoek, Namibia – November 16 – Letshego Bank Namibia, in collaboration with MasterCard, proudly revealed Mr. Karel Kaliki Kandjimi, a dedicated teacher from Tondoro Junior Pre-Primary School in Rundu, as the overall winner of the “Transact and Win Campaign” car draw. The event, held in Windhoek, witnessed three finalists drawing individual keys, with Kandjimi securing the key that unlocked a brand-new Volkswagen Polo Vivo valued at N$ 250,000. The remaining two finalists each received a cash prize of N$ 5,000.

Having been a customer of the Letshego Bank Rundu branch for over five years, Kandjimi’s victory marks a significant milestone, underscoring Letshego Bank and MasterCard’s commitment to enhancing the lives of their clients. Ester Kali, Chief Executive Officer of Letshego Bank, emphasized, “Our success is not solely measured by financial metrics but by the positive impact we create in the lives of our customers. At Letshego Bank Namibia, we count our blessings by the number of lives we change and transform through our services.”

A first-time car owner, Kandjimi expressed his overwhelming gratitude, saying, “Winning this car represents a fresh start for me, providing a more comfortable means of transportation for my family and daily commutes to and from work.”

Letshego Bank Namibia remains committed to fostering outstanding corporate governance and financial inclusion by providing affordable banking services. The three finalists were randomly selected from a pool of qualified clients as per the “Transact and Win Campaign” competition’s terms and conditions. External auditors meticulously supervised the selection and drawing process from beginning to end.