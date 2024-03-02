Journalists Complain About Restrictions and Protocol Mishaps at Geingob Memorial Event

By Kaleb Nghishidivali

Windhoek, March, 03-Several journalists have raised complaints regarding the handling of media coverage at a recent memorial event, citing instances of restrictive protocols and unequal treatment among attendees.

According to accounts from multiple journalists present at the event, held at two locations and attended by a predominantly black crowd, movements for journalists were severely limited. However, attention was drawn to the apparent freedom of a Chinese photographer, who roamed unrestricted with a large camera, contrasting sharply with the constraints faced by others.

The most challenging situation for journalists reportedly occurred at the bunker/mausoleum/tomb/grave at Heroes Acre, where space was extremely limited. With restrictions in place, journalists were forced to contort themselves on the ground to capture images, while enduring loud demands from an interim president to move back, further exacerbating tensions.

One journalist lamented the difficulty of capturing images in crowded spaces, particularly when obstructed by individuals like former President Doze and Chief of Protocol Jason Nandago, whose presence obscured the view for others.

Furthermore, frustration mounted as some journalists discovered their camera batteries depleted while attempting to capture moments of significance, such as VIP arrivals. This led to missed opportunities for coverage, highlighting the need for better planning and preparation among media personnel.

Reflecting on the experience, one journalist expressed regret at not collecting contact information from fellow attendees, particularly those from different countries, emphasizing the importance of networking and collaboration within the journalistic community.

Despite the challenges faced, journalists commended the dedication of those who attended, reaffirming the role of the press as the “third estate” and emphasizing the need for improved protocols and equal treatment in future events.-Namibia Daily News.