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Japan’s defense chief eyes reforms to break down barriers among SDF branches
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Japan’s defense chief eyes reforms to break down barriers among SDF branches

November 8, 2026

TOKYO, Nov. 8  — Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said Sunday that the government will consider organizational reforms to break down traditional barriers among the Ground, Maritime and Air Self-Defense Forces (SDF) to strengthen the country’s defense capabilities.

Speaking in Niigata Prefecture, Koizumi noted growing difficulties in maintaining sufficient personnel for the SDF amid Japan’s declining population, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Against this backdrop, Koizumi said achieving “genuine integration” among the three branches would be one of the key issues addressed in the upcoming revision of Japan’s three key security documents.

Koizumi said cooperation should be further strengthened in areas where the traditional boundaries among the three branches can be removed, adding that organizational reforms would be pursued to promote closer coordination.

The Japanese government plans to approve a revised version of the country’s three key security documents in December.

Recently, Japan has continued to strengthen its so-called “defense capabilities” and expand its military buildup, prompting widespread concern and opposition.

Protests have erupted in various parts of the country, with demonstrators calling on the government to halt its military expansion and avoid further escalating regional tensions. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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