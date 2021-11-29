Trending Now
Home Auto Japan’s automaker Toyota global output down 25 pct in October on parts crunch
Japan’s automaker Toyota global output down 25 pct in October on parts crunch
SHANGHAI, Nov. 5, 2021 -- A Toyota new energy vehicle is displayed at the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 5, 2021. (Photo by Hao Zhao/Xinhua)
Auto

Japan’s automaker Toyota global output down 25 pct in October on parts crunch

November 29, 2021

TOKYO, Nov. 29  — Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp. said on Monday that its global output sank 25.8 percent in October year-on-year to 627,452 vehicles as the impact of parts crunch continued, local media reported Monday.
The reports said the company’s global sales fell 20.1 percent to 677,564 units with many deliveries of Toyota vehicles postponed.

Following a year-on-year 39.1 percent decline in September, the leading Japanese automaker logged the third consecutive decrease in global output.

Meanwhile, Toyota’s domestic output in October sank 50.9 percent from a year earlier to 151,918 units, also down for the third straight month.

Toyota and other Japanese carmakers have been forced to reduce production due to the global chips droughts and other parts shortages caused by factory shutdowns in Southeast Asia due to COVID-19.

Toyota attempted to ease the impact of the supply chain disruption by producing parts in other areas, but its output was still far below its plan of 880,000 units.

However, the automaker said in a press release that the production plans from November onward “are expected to be at high levels,” as restrictions over economic activities in Southeast Asia have been easing recently.
Moreover, Toyota said that all of its 14 plants in Japan, which faced output adjustments in October, would operate normally for the first time in seven months in December. – XINHUA

Post Views: 7
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

S.Korea’s transport ministry orders driving suspension of uninspected...

August 14, 2018

Motorsport expo ready to thrill

April 24, 2019

New Volkswagen ride-sharing service starts regular operation in...

July 30, 2018

Ex-Nissan chairman Ghosn indicted by prosecutors on fresh...

January 11, 2019

Ex-Nissan chief Ghosn granted bail by Tokyo court

March 5, 2019

Volkswagen recalls defective Lamborghini vehicles in China

February 9, 2019

Kenya to promote electric vehicles to reduce air...

June 10, 2019

Zimbabwe to de-register 150,000 unlicensed vehicles

November 26, 2018

Chile unveils electric double-decker buses in capital city

February 27, 2019

BMW first foreign carmaker to receive self-driving road...

May 15, 2018