Japan starts building new tallest skyscraper in Tokyo

September 27, 2023

TOKYO, Sept. 27 — The construction of the Torch Tower, Japan’s new tallest skyscraper in central Tokyo, kicked off on Wednesday, according to the property developer.

Located across the street from Tokyo Station, the structure, which will soar to approximately 390 meters upon expected completion in the fiscal year 2027, is set to be Japan’s tallest by surpassing its urban neighbour, the 330-meter Azabudai Hills Mori JP Tower.

The Torch Tower, 62 storeys above ground in front of the Nihonbashi exit of Tokyo Station, will feature commercial facilities, offices, rental residences, and a luxury hotel, according to the developer Mitsubishi Estate, which held a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday. (Xinhua)

