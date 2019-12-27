Japan grants Tanzania 1.8 mln USD to support fisheries

DAR ES SALAAM, Dec. 27 -- The government of Japan on Friday granted the government of Tanzania 200 million yen (about 1.8 million U.S. dollars) to support the revival of state-run Tanzania Fisheries Corporation (TAFICO), including the purchase of fishing vessel. The signing of exchange of notes for the grant was made in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam between the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Planning Doto James and Acting head of mission of the Japanese Embassy in Tanzania Katsutoshi Takeda. James thanked Japan for the grant, saying the revival of TAFICO ranked high in the Tanzanian government's development agenda which sought to improve the socio-economic well-being of citizens. Under the grant, said the official, TAFICO will buy a multi-purpose fishing vessel with the ability of freezing at least five days of fishing trips. He said the grant will also enable TAFICO to secure an ice making plant, a cold room storage, fishing gear for workshop marine, a refrigerated vehicle and pickup vehicle for supplying fish. "This project will increase fish export and stabilize national food security. In addition, it will improve fish processing, value addition and marketing and reduce fish post-harvest loss," said James. He said the growth rate of the fisheries sector was 9.2 percent in 2018, which was higher than 8.4 percent recorded in 2017, attributed mostly to proper management of fish hatcheries, including privately owned ponds and increased demand for fish and fish products in the domestic and foreign markets. The share of fisheries sector in gross domestic products was 1.7 percent in 2018, which confirmed that fishing was important to the economy, said James. Xinhau