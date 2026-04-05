Israeli airstrike kills 4, wounds over 30 in S. Beirut

BEIRUT, April 5 — Four people were killed and about 39 others were wounded in an Israeli airstrike on the Jnah area in Beirut’s southern suburbs on Sunday, near Beirut’s Rafic Hariri Hospital, according to the Lebanese health ministry.

Israeli warplanes launched five airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs, including two on Jnah, as well as strikes on Ghobeiry, Haret Hreik, and Al-Jamous, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA).

One of them targeted a building opposite Al-Mayadeen TV channel, which had previously been hit by the Israeli army on March 2, Lebanon’s al-Jadeed local TV channel reported.

Meanwhile, Israeli warplanes were flying at low altitude over Beirut and its suburbs, amid intensive aerial activity across the capital and Mount Lebanon.

Ambulances were dispatched to the targeted areas, which suffered heavy damage and large plumes of smoke, according to local reports.

Separately, Israeli airstrikes killed at least 14 people and wounded several others in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley between Saturday night and Sunday dawn, including a displaced family of six in Nabatieh district.

In western Bekaa, several people were injured when a drone strike targeted a cafe near Lake Qaraoun, according to NNA.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said it responded with artillery, rockets, and drones, targeting Israeli troop gatherings and positions near the border, including the Zarit barracks.

The cross-border violence comes amid continued escalation and ongoing exchanges of fire along the Lebanon-Israel border. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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