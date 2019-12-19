Israel says it strikes Hamas site in Gaza

JERUSALEM, Dec. 19 -- Israel's army said Thursday it had struck a Hamas weapons site in the Gaza Strip in retaliation to a rocket fired earlier from the Palestinian enclave. An Israeli military spokesperson said in a statement that fighter jets struck a Hamas weapons manufacturing site in the northern Gaza Strip. The predawn strike came after militants in Gaza fired a rocket towards southern Israel. The rocket triggered sirens in several communities but was intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome aerial defense system before hitting the ground. No group immediately assumed responsibility for the rocket. However, the military said it holds Hamas, an Islamist Palestinian movement that runs Gaza, "responsible for events transpiring in the Gaza Strip and emanating from it." It warned that Hamas "will bear the consequences for actions against Israeli civilians." On Tuesday night, Israeli military aircraft struck "an armed terrorist" who was attempting to enter the Israeli territory from Gaza. The two-day fighting between Israel and Gaza's Palestinian Islamic Jihad was concluded with a fragile ceasefire. The fighting claimed the lives of at least 34 Palestinians. The escalation was sparked by the killing of a senior member of Islamic Jihad in an Israeli airstrike. Xinhau