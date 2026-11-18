TEHRAN, Nov.18 –– Iran’s Army Chief Major General Amir Hatami has warned that any renewed attack against Iran would be met with a stronger response without geographical restrictions.

Referring to the arrival of a new US aircraft carrier in the region, he said the Army’s ground, naval, air defence and air force units were closely monitoring developments and continuously strengthening their defensive readiness.

Hatami said Iran hoped its adversaries would avoid repeating past mistakes, warning that any further aggression would trigger a more severe response. He also reaffirmed the Iranian Armed Forces’ readiness to defend the country and its people. (Namibia Daily News /IRNA)

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