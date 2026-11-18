TEHRAN, Nov.18 – – Iranian knowledge-based companies showcased their technological capabilities at two major international exhibitions, Kazan Digital Week in Russia and Aquatech China, seeking to expand international cooperation and business ties.

According to IRNA, representatives of nine Iranian companies, supported by the Innovation and Prosperity Fund, attended Kazan Digital Week from October 29 to 31, holding meetings with officials from the Tatarstan Investment Development Agency and Russian technology companies.

Their programme also included exploring joint investment opportunities, business meetings with companies based in technology parks and a visit to the Innopolis urban settlement.

The exhibition focused on developing a sustainable ecosystem of trusted digital technologies and promoting their use in industry, business and government.(Namibia Daily News / IRNA)

Post Views: 16