Iran, Turkey urge “solid” stance of Muslims against Trump’s Mideast peace plan

TEHRAN, Feb. 2 — The Iranian and Turkish foreign ministers on Sunday called for “solid” stance of the Muslim world against the U.S. peace plan for the Middle East, the official IRNA news agency reported. In a telephone conversation, Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu expressed their opposition against what they called the “sale of Palestine”, according to IRNA. U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday revealed the long-awaited political aspect of his Middle East peace plan, a proposal that has already been repeatedly refused by the Palestinians. The plan proposes a “realistic” two-state solution and recognizes Jerusalem as Israel’s “undivided capital,” according to Trump. Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday strongly condemned the U.S. peace plan. Xinhua