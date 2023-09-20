Trending Now
Home InternationalMiddle East Iran slams new U.S. sanctions on media outlets
Iran slams new U.S. sanctions on media outlets
Middle East

Iran slams new U.S. sanctions on media outlets

September 20, 2023

TEHRAN, Sept. 20 — Iran on Tuesday criticized the United States for imposing new sanctions on Iranian individuals and entities, including media outlets, calling the move a “trite bid” to suppress transparency and truth.

Iranian government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi said that the sanctions demonstrate Washington’s “fear for the reality to be shown by truth-seeking and leading media.”

Jahromi also highlighted Washington’s double standards, pointing out that while the U.S. supports media aligned with its policies, it stifles independent voices.

“The United States is addicted to imposing sanctions and cannot quit it,” the spokesman said.

The U.S. government announced last week new sanctions on 29 Iranian individuals and entities, including the Tehran-based Press TV news channel as well as the semi-official Fars and Tasnim news agencies and three of their senior officials.

Commenting on a prisoner swap between Iran and the U.S. conducted on Monday, Jahromi said the swap was a humanitarian move, which “is completely conventional in the area of international law.”

He also highlighted the release of Iranian assets frozen in South Korean banks as “a significant success” for the Iranian government.

Iran and the United States conducted a prisoner swap on Monday, releasing five detainees from each side. Also on Monday, Iran’s central bank said the Iranian assets previously frozen in South Korean banks, amounting to around 5.94 billion U.S. dollars, have been transferred to six Iranian accounts in two Qatari banks. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 10
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Death toll in Philippine floods rises to 13,...

December 27, 2022

World Bank suggests Australia change visa policy on...

April 2, 2018

Over 20 die after drinking illicit liquor in...

July 26, 2022

6 kidnapped people freed from rebels’ captivity near...

March 27, 2018

Cambodia to vaccinate 5-year-old children with China’s Sinovac...

November 1, 2021

Cases of Omicron variant rise to 11 in...

December 6, 2021

2 drones shot down at Baghdad airport: source

January 3, 2022

Nearly 19,800 children died in western India in...

July 22, 2018

13 killed, 22 injured in coach-tanker collision in...

January 22, 2019

Railway services resume at crash site in eastern...

June 5, 2023