Iran seeks “unconditional, full” release of frozen assets: official

TEHRAN, May 28– A senior Iranian security official has called for the “unconditional and full” release of Iran’s frozen assets, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Thursday.

“We seek the release of all Iranian assets frozen by the United States, and this is the Iranian nation’s legal right,” said Ali Bagheri Kani, deputy secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

He stressed that the Iranian assets must be returned to the country “in their entirety and unconditionally.”

A high-level Iranian delegation arrived in Doha, the capital of Qatar, on Monday for talks with Qatari officials on a possible peace agreement with the United States and the potential U.S. release of the frozen funds as part of a final deal.

Iran has demanded the release of its frozen assets worth 24 billion U.S. dollars during the negotiations with the United States on ending the war, Tasnim reported on Tuesday.

Iran, the United States and Israel reached a ceasefire on April 8 after 40 days of fighting. Following the truce, Iranian and U.S. delegations held peace talks in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, on April 11 and 12, which failed to yield an agreement.

Over the past weeks, the two sides have reportedly exchanged several proposed plans on conditions for ending their conflict via Pakistani mediation. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 7