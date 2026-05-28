Trending Now
Home InternationalMiddle East Iran seeks “unconditional, full” release of frozen assets: official
Iran seeks “unconditional, full” release of frozen assets: official
Middle East

Iran seeks “unconditional, full” release of frozen assets: official

May 28, 2026

TEHRAN, May 28– A senior Iranian security official has called for the “unconditional and full” release of Iran’s frozen assets, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Thursday.

“We seek the release of all Iranian assets frozen by the United States, and this is the Iranian nation’s legal right,” said Ali Bagheri Kani, deputy secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

He stressed that the Iranian assets must be returned to the country “in their entirety and unconditionally.”

A high-level Iranian delegation arrived in Doha, the capital of Qatar, on Monday for talks with Qatari officials on a possible peace agreement with the United States and the potential U.S. release of the frozen funds as part of a final deal.

Iran has demanded the release of its frozen assets worth 24 billion U.S. dollars during the negotiations with the United States on ending the war, Tasnim reported on Tuesday.

Iran, the United States and Israel reached a ceasefire on April 8 after 40 days of fighting. Following the truce, Iranian and U.S. delegations held peace talks in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, on April 11 and 12, which failed to yield an agreement.

Over the past weeks, the two sides have reportedly exchanged several proposed plans on conditions for ending their conflict via Pakistani mediation. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 7
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Belarus voices support for Gaza ceasefire plan

October 14, 2025

Türkiye’s quake death toll exceeds 35,000, as intensifying...

February 15, 2023

Afghanistan delivers new residential houses to returning families

May 3, 2026

2 armed robbers killed, 4 AK-47 rifles seized...

October 24, 2025

Palestinian man killed by Israeli army in West...

October 19, 2025

“Meaningful progress” made in trilateral talks on Ukraine:...

February 18, 2026

Iraqi militia claims 28 attacks on “enemy bases”

March 3, 2026

89 UN employees killed in Gaza in latest...

November 8, 2023

Israel vows to intensify pressure on Hamas over...

October 14, 2025

Israeli army kills 2 Palestinians in West Bank

November 7, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.