TEHRAN, Nov. 16 — Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said Monday peace will not be restored to the West Asia region without ending the war in Lebanon and respecting the Arab state’s sovereignty.

Tehran pays special attention to the issue of Lebanon as it pursues the fulfilment of its demands and conditions during the negotiation process, Qalibaf, who heads Iran’s team in negotiations with the United States, said in a phone call with his Lebanese counterpart, Nabih Berri, according to Iran’s official news agency IRNA.

Berri, for his part, pointed to UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which calls for a full cessation of hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, stressing the need for the occupying forces’ withdrawal from Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Monday exchanged views on ways to ensure peace, security and stability in the region with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, during a phone call and Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir in the Pakistani capital Islamabad.

Araghchi left Tehran for Islamabad on Sunday to attend the 30th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization. Ending the war in the region on all fronts, including Lebanon, has been among Iran’s main conditions to cease hostilities with the United States and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The demand has been stipulated in a peace memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Iran and the United States on June 18. The MoU was signed following the ceasefire between Iran, the United States and Israel in April after 40 days of fighting, which started with U.S.-Israeli strikes on Feb. 28. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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