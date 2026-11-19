TEHRAN, Nov. 19– The navy of Iran’s Army said three “violating” oil tankers caught fire on Wednesday after hitting naval mines east of the Strait of Hormuz.

The vessels had turned off their navigation systems and were transiting the “forbidden” region east of the waterway, disregarding warnings, the navy said in a statement published on its website.

After catching fire, the tankers came to a halt, it added, warning that any passage through the Strait of Hormuz requires complying with the regulations announced by the Iranian armed forces, using “authorized” corridors and keeping tracking and navigation systems turned on.

Iran tightened its grip on the strait on Feb. 28, barring safe passage of vessels belonging to or affiliated with Israel and the United States following their joint strikes on Iranian territory. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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