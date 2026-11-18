TEHRAN–Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations has rejected a New York Times report concerning the country’s dams and CNN’s allegations about a possible “dirty bomb” as baseless, describing them as part of a disinformation campaign aimed at creating pretexts for further aggression and war crimes.

The mission stressed that media propaganda cannot justify aggression or war crimes, warning that any deliberate attack on civilian dams and water infrastructure would constitute a serious violation of international humanitarian law and a war crime.

It also reaffirmed Iran’s inherent right under international law to defend itself against any act of aggression. (Namibia Daily News / IRNA)

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